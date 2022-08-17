Read full article on original website
Edith White Goodson
Edith White Goodson, age 84, of Alto, passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced soon. McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home of Cornelia, Georgia (706/778-8668) is in charge of arrangements.
Norma Jean Trusty Adams
Norma Jean Trusty Adams, age 84, of Clarkesville, passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022. Born on December 5, 1937, in Clarkesville, she was a daughter of the late Grant Trusty and Nora Ann Wall Trusty. Mrs. Adams moved to Charlotte, North Carolina where she lived and worked in real estate for 20 years before relocating to North Georgia. After moving back, she lived part-time in Atlanta and in Habersham County and eventually retired from The Lighting Loft. In her spare time, Mrs. Adams enjoyed going to the lake. She was of the Baptist faith.
Erma Jean Knight
Erma Jean Knight, age 77 of Clarkesville, passed away Saturday, August 13, 2022. Ms. Knight was born in Brunswick, Georgia on February 8, 1945, the daughter of the late Jesse J. and Lillie Tindall Knight. She was a homemaker at the time of her passing, but had worked previously at the Clarkesville Post Office, Brewer’s Drug Store in Clarkesville, Benny’s Pizza in Lula, and had also been a secretary for Woodmen of the World. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by brothers Arnold Knight, Jim Knight, Ernest Knight, and Jesse Knight, sisters Helen Emmick, Dorothy Allison, Mildred McLemore, and infant sister Sugar Baby.
Clorinda C. Durham
Clorinda C. Durham, age 82 of Clarkesville, Georgia passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. She was married to Rabon G. Durham for 58 years and had a great life traveling the world together. They have four children: Sheila Mote Green (James Randall Green), Howard Barry Mote, Scott Darrell Durham and preceded in death by her son, Bart Devilin Durham. Clorinda has 6 grandchildren; Justin Randall Green (Amy Stambaugh Green), Chase James Green (Ali Grasty Green), Howard Caleb Mote (Marissa Chitwood), Blaine Garrison Mote, Shi’Ann Denise Olge, Carmen Arizona Mote plus 7 GreatGrands.
Sunflowers and Selfies this weekend and next at Smithgall Woods
The sunflowers are in full bloom and there’s a field of them waiting for visitors to enjoy at Smithgall Woods State Park in White County. This weekend and next, the park will again host its highly-anticipated Sunflowers and Selfies annual event. Bring the family to enjoy a day in the park and this ready-made photo op. There will be games and a native plant sale. Learn about the park from its knowledgeable guides as you enjoy the beauty of Smithgall on a hayride, or enjoy it at your own pace.
DNR awards $1.5 million in recreational trail grants
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources on Friday announced two area trails are set to be repaired and expanded under a state grant program. Projects in Braselton and Lumpkin County are among eleven chosen statewide to receive a combined total of $1.5 million in Recreational Trails Program grants. When leveraged...
Free community organ concert Sunday at First Presbyterian Clarkesville
First Presbyterian Church of Clarkesville will host the second in its series of Concerts on the Hill this Sunday, August 21. The concert will feature Dr. Oliver Brett on the church’s new Opus 14 pipe organ. Dr. Brett serves as the Associate Organist and Choirmaster at Peachtree Road United...
Suspect in 28-year-old murder case captured in Northeast Georgia
The suspect in a 1994 Atlanta murder case is behind bars after being captured in Northeast Georgia. Deputies arrested Muhammed Bilal El-Amin during a traffic stop in Oconee County earlier this week, the FBI says. During his arrest, Oconee County Sheriff’s deputies learned the man they arrested was operating under...
Roadwork to cause traffic delays on GA 365 North near Lanier Tech
Drivers can expect to encounter some delays while traveling on GA 365 North in Hall County next week. The Georgia Department of Transportation will be working between Lanier Tech Road and Ramsey Road Monday through Thursday. The right northbound lane will be closed between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Crews...
Fire breaks out twice at same Hall County business
Hall County firefighters were called to a business on Atlanta Highway that burned twice within eight hours, officials say. Around 11 p.m. Friday, firefighters extinguished a burning shed owned by Graceland Portable Buildings at 3526 Atlanta Highway. At 7:12 a.m. Saturday, they were dispatched to the same location and found the main commercial building fully involved.
