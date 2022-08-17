ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, PA

sauconsource.com

Former Rt. 378 Sports Bar to Become Mexican Restaurant

A former sports bar and restaurant in Lower Saucon Township that closed during the pandemic is expected to reopen as a Mexican dining destination. The former Taps Tavern in the Saucon Valley Square shopping center on Rt. 378 has sat vacant since May 2020, shortly after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. After more than two years, it is now set to become a Plaza Azteca restaurant and part of a chain of eateries which extends throughout the Mid-Atlantic region and southern New England.
LOWER SAUCON TOWNSHIP, PA
abc27.com

Little Chiques Bridge reopens in Lancaster County

MOUNT JOY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Little Chiques Bridge in Lancaster County was officially reopened on Thursday. The ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday afternoon on the new and improved bridge, which crosses over little Chiques Creek between Rapho and Mount Joy Townships. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Coroner responds to crash in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Officials with Lancaster County 911 dispatch confirmed that the coroner was called to a vehicle crash in Manor Township. First responders were dispatched to the scene of the crash at Seitz and Manor Church Roads at 7:20 p.m. on Aug. 20. There is no word...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Hometown Hero: Simpson Public Library book sale

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday’s hometown heroes are helping keep their neighborhood library alive for the next generation. The Simpson Public Library in Mechanicsburg is celebrating a grand opening this weekend for its new book sale and donation center in the former Agway building on West Allen Street.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
FOX 43

Coroner called to crash in West Manchester Township

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Officials with York County 911 dispatch confirmed that the coroner was called to a vehicle crash in West Manchester Township. First responders were dispatched to the scene of the crash at Trinity and Baker Roads at 4 p.m. on Aug. 20. There is no word...
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Police responding to York City shooting

YORK, Pa. — The York City Police Department is responding to a reported shooting in downtown York. The shooting reportedly occurred on the 900 Block of West Market Street around 5:23 p.m. on Saturday. Authorities have closed down West Market Street from the Exxon Mobile at 1000 W. Market...
YORK, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Three hospitalized, one dead in Bloomsburg

Bloomsburg, Pa. — Police called to a home early Saturday morning found one person dead and three others in need of medical care, officials say. The deceased was identified as 23-year-old Edward Heckler of Audobon, Montgomery County, according to Columbia County Coroner Jeremy Reese. Officers arrived at the home at 71 Iron Street just after 2 a.m. and found Heckler, along with two unresponsive victims. They were taken to Geisinger-Bloomsburg Hospital, along with a third person who was taken as a precautionary measure, Bloomsburg Police said. Heckler was pronounced dead at the scene. Although the investigation is ongoing, there is evidence the incident is related to the use of illicit substances, Reese noted.
BLOOMSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Coroner called to crash in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash that closed both directions on US 30 in York County has become deadly. According to 511pa.com, the Multi-vehicle crash was on US 30 eastbound and westbound between Hanover Road and Trinity Road. All lanes in both directions were closed. Get daily news,...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Shooting incident in York city

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A shooting incident has taken place in York City. According to dispatch, there was a shooting by the Saint Rose of Lima Church in the 900 block of West Market Street. No word on injuries or if anyone has been arrested in connection with this...
YORK, PA
PennLive.com

Pasta with spicy, homemade sausage is topped with sauce like an Italian grandmother makes: Best Eats

Along with cannoli, gelato, and pastries, a Cumberland County bakery has recently bumped up its offerings with authentic Italian food. La Bella Sicilia Bakery & Gelateria at 5510 Carlisle Pike in Hampden Township recently opened a restaurant inside its bakery. A full menu features pastas, steaks, and seafood along with appetizers and salads.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

Iconic Greystone Hall in West Chester Preserves a Long-Ago Lifestyle

In a fast-developing area, the iconic Greystone Hall in West Chester stands as a monument to a bygone era, writes Roger Morris for The Hunt magazine. Completed in 1907, the residence was commissioned by Philip M. Sharples, a West Chester manufacturer. It was designed as a 15th-century manor house with a modern inside. For a century, it served as a home for two prominent families.
WEST CHESTER, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg celebrates diversity with cultural festival

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Dauphin County Cultural Fest is returning for its 14th year on Saturday, Aug. 20 from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. The culture fest will take place on City Island in Harrisburg; Admission is free for everyone. Enjoy food, dance performances, and more than...
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Motorcyclist dies in Lancaster County crash

A motorcyclist died in a Lancaster County crash, just before 7:30 Saturday night. Manor Township Police say the crash was at the intersection of Seitz Road and Manor Church Road. The crash involving a car and motorcycle is under investigation.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Downtown York announces grant recipients

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Downtown Inc. has announced that 13 downtown York businesses have been awarded funding totaling $20,500. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. The Downtown Bloom Grants offer vital resources to improve productivity, expand...
YORK, PA

