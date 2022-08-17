Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
If You're Looking to Experience a Christian Broadway Show, This is It, and More [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
A New Favorite Treat: Rice Krispies found at Lititz Farmers MarketMelissa FrostLititz, PA
3 Independent Shops Where You Can Buy Back-to-School Supplies [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Breakfast + Lunch at Hudson Botanical [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Summer is Almost Over for the Kiddos - 3 Fun Things to do Before Heading Back to Daycare and SchoolMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Related
sauconsource.com
Former Rt. 378 Sports Bar to Become Mexican Restaurant
A former sports bar and restaurant in Lower Saucon Township that closed during the pandemic is expected to reopen as a Mexican dining destination. The former Taps Tavern in the Saucon Valley Square shopping center on Rt. 378 has sat vacant since May 2020, shortly after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. After more than two years, it is now set to become a Plaza Azteca restaurant and part of a chain of eateries which extends throughout the Mid-Atlantic region and southern New England.
abc27.com
Little Chiques Bridge reopens in Lancaster County
MOUNT JOY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Little Chiques Bridge in Lancaster County was officially reopened on Thursday. The ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday afternoon on the new and improved bridge, which crosses over little Chiques Creek between Rapho and Mount Joy Townships. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and...
Coroner responds to crash in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Officials with Lancaster County 911 dispatch confirmed that the coroner was called to a vehicle crash in Manor Township. First responders were dispatched to the scene of the crash at Seitz and Manor Church Roads at 7:20 p.m. on Aug. 20. There is no word...
abc27.com
Hometown Hero: Simpson Public Library book sale
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday’s hometown heroes are helping keep their neighborhood library alive for the next generation. The Simpson Public Library in Mechanicsburg is celebrating a grand opening this weekend for its new book sale and donation center in the former Agway building on West Allen Street.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Coroner called to crash in West Manchester Township
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Officials with York County 911 dispatch confirmed that the coroner was called to a vehicle crash in West Manchester Township. First responders were dispatched to the scene of the crash at Trinity and Baker Roads at 4 p.m. on Aug. 20. There is no word...
Police responding to York City shooting
YORK, Pa. — The York City Police Department is responding to a reported shooting in downtown York. The shooting reportedly occurred on the 900 Block of West Market Street around 5:23 p.m. on Saturday. Authorities have closed down West Market Street from the Exxon Mobile at 1000 W. Market...
Three hospitalized, one dead in Bloomsburg
Bloomsburg, Pa. — Police called to a home early Saturday morning found one person dead and three others in need of medical care, officials say. The deceased was identified as 23-year-old Edward Heckler of Audobon, Montgomery County, according to Columbia County Coroner Jeremy Reese. Officers arrived at the home at 71 Iron Street just after 2 a.m. and found Heckler, along with two unresponsive victims. They were taken to Geisinger-Bloomsburg Hospital, along with a third person who was taken as a precautionary measure, Bloomsburg Police said. Heckler was pronounced dead at the scene. Although the investigation is ongoing, there is evidence the incident is related to the use of illicit substances, Reese noted.
abc27.com
Coroner called to crash in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash that closed both directions on US 30 in York County has become deadly. According to 511pa.com, the Multi-vehicle crash was on US 30 eastbound and westbound between Hanover Road and Trinity Road. All lanes in both directions were closed. Get daily news,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
abc27.com
Shooting incident in York city
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A shooting incident has taken place in York City. According to dispatch, there was a shooting by the Saint Rose of Lima Church in the 900 block of West Market Street. No word on injuries or if anyone has been arrested in connection with this...
If You're Looking to Experience a Christian Broadway Show, This is It, and More [Lancaster, PA]
You can tell from driving up the hill where Sight & Sound Theatre is located, that it's going to be grand. The land, how well it is maintained, the professional staff navigating the buses and cars parking, the majestic building overlooking the fields. It's unique.
Update: One person died in York County crash
One person has died in a crash that closed both directions of US 30 in York County on Saturday.
vista.today
PhillyBite Magazine Ranks the Five Best Breakfast Spots in Chester County
The online culinary resource PhillyBite Magazine has ranked, in no particular order, the five best breakfast spots in Chester Chester, a tall task considering the plethora of options that foodies have in this neck of the woods. Nudy’s Café, with several locations throughout the county, offers a casual breakfast and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pasta with spicy, homemade sausage is topped with sauce like an Italian grandmother makes: Best Eats
Along with cannoli, gelato, and pastries, a Cumberland County bakery has recently bumped up its offerings with authentic Italian food. La Bella Sicilia Bakery & Gelateria at 5510 Carlisle Pike in Hampden Township recently opened a restaurant inside its bakery. A full menu features pastas, steaks, and seafood along with appetizers and salads.
Iconic Greystone Hall in West Chester Preserves a Long-Ago Lifestyle
In a fast-developing area, the iconic Greystone Hall in West Chester stands as a monument to a bygone era, writes Roger Morris for The Hunt magazine. Completed in 1907, the residence was commissioned by Philip M. Sharples, a West Chester manufacturer. It was designed as a 15th-century manor house with a modern inside. For a century, it served as a home for two prominent families.
Part of Route 30 in Lancaster County closed due to crash
All lanes have been closed on Route 30 eastbound due to a multiple vehicle crash. The incident occurred between the Mountville and Centerville Road exits in West Hempfield Township. PennLive will have more updates as they become available.
abc27.com
Harrisburg celebrates diversity with cultural festival
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Dauphin County Cultural Fest is returning for its 14th year on Saturday, Aug. 20 from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. The culture fest will take place on City Island in Harrisburg; Admission is free for everyone. Enjoy food, dance performances, and more than...
WGAL
Motorcyclist dies in Lancaster County crash
A motorcyclist died in a Lancaster County crash, just before 7:30 Saturday night. Manor Township Police say the crash was at the intersection of Seitz Road and Manor Church Road. The crash involving a car and motorcycle is under investigation.
abc27.com
Downtown York announces grant recipients
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Downtown Inc. has announced that 13 downtown York businesses have been awarded funding totaling $20,500. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. The Downtown Bloom Grants offer vital resources to improve productivity, expand...
abc27.com
CLEARED: Route 30 East in Lancaster County shut down due to crash
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash closed a part of US Route 30 east in Lancaster Countyfor part of the afternoon on Saturday. According to PennDOT, there was a multi-vehicle crash on US 30 eastbound between Exit: MOUNTVILLE and Exit: CENTERVILLE ROAD. All lanes were closed. No word...
phillyvoice.com
Phoenixville man finds rare purple pearl in clam at Rehoboth Beach restaurant
Scott Overland was on vacation in Rehoboth Beach last week when he took his family out for a seafood dinner at Salt Air Kitchen & Bar, an upscale restaurant in the Delaware shore town. The Phoenixville, Chester County resident, who sits on his local school district board, was stunned when...
Comments / 0