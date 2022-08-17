ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
BOCANEWSNOW

CODE RED MISFIRE IN PALM BEACH SCHOOLS ANGERS PARENTS, SCARES STUDENTS

Alert Sent Students Under Tables, Desks. Parents Furious Friday Night. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A malfunction of the Palm Beach County School District’s “Code Red” system led to tense — and intense — moments at several schools Friday morning. While children […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Palm Beach County School Board lambasted after designating day off for Muslim holiday

Some Palm Beach County residents castigated school board members Wednesday for accepting recognition from a Muslim community organization for incorporating a day off for students in future school years to celebrate Eid al-Fitr. At its June 1 meeting, the board approved calendars for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 school years that included days off on April 10, 2024 and...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
Boca Raton, FL
Education
City
West Palm Beach, FL
County
Palm Beach County, FL
City
Boca Raton, FL
Palm Beach County, FL
Education
Click10.com

Grand jury recommends DeSantis remove 4 Broward school board members

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A state grand jury released a report on Friday recommending that Gov. Ron DeSantis remove four sitting Broward County Public Schools board members. The school board members — Ann Murray, Donna Korn, Laurie Rich Levinson, and Patricia Good — face accusations of “deceit, malfeasance, misfeasance, neglect of duty and incompetence.” Florida Sen. Rosalind Osgood, the former chair of the school board, is also facing accusations.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

18-year-old Broward School Board candidate asks opponent to ‘immediately suspend’ campaign

Fewer than 24 hours after a scathing grand jury report recommended the dismissal of four current Broward County School Board members, the 18-year-old opponent of one of those School Board members pounced. Raymond Adderly III, a political science major at Florida Atlantic University, asked his District 8 opponent in next week’s election, Donna Korn, to suspend her campaign. “Today, our campaign ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Job Fair
cbs12.com

Palm Beach School Board: District 4 candidates

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — District 4 for the Palm Beach School Board includes coastal West Palm Beach and Boca Raton. Erica Whitfield has represented District 4 on the school board since 2014. She is running for re-election against Angelique Contreras. Erica Whitfield is a mother and former employee...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘Incompetence and neglect of duty’: Grand jury wants 4 current Broward School Board members removed

A long-awaited grand jury report that focused on mismanagement within Broward schools recommended Gov. Ron DeSantis remove five School Board members, four of whom still are on the board. One of those, Rosalind Osgood, has already left the School Board and is now serving as a state senator. The others recommended for removal are Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Laurie Rich Levinson and Ann Murray. ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
bocamag.com

Free Cake for Palm Beach County Residents

Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday on Thursday, Sept. 1 by giving away free Confetti Bundtlets (mini bundt cakes) at their locations in Boca Raton, Wellington and Palm Beach Gardens. Birthday Bundtlets will go out to the first 250 customers at each location. In addition to free cakes,...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Delray Beach food bank struggling to feed families amid rising costs

Eat Better Live Better is a food bank serving the Delray Beach community. Its volunteers rely on donations to keep their shelves stocked, but inflation is hitting them hard. Founder Debra Tendrich said they are trying to serve twice as many families as they were a couple months ago, and the price of food is making it even harder to make that happen.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Man shot with BB gun during political rally in Boynton Beach

A menagerie of farm and exotic animals at Mandalay Farms in Jupiter. Robot workers help worker shortage at sushi restaurant at Delray Marketplace. Restaurants have found creative ways to fill their openings by hiring robots as employees. Todd Robiner Park in the La Mancha neighborhood of Royal Palm Beach has...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy