Palm Beach County School Board Sued, Student Claims Teacher “Groomed” Her
Middle School Teacher Daniel Norment Was Arrested In May. BY: EDUCATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County School Board is facing a lawsuit from the family of a student who says she was “groomed” for years by teacher Daniel Norment, and later […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
CODE RED MISFIRE IN PALM BEACH SCHOOLS ANGERS PARENTS, SCARES STUDENTS
Alert Sent Students Under Tables, Desks. Parents Furious Friday Night. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A malfunction of the Palm Beach County School District’s “Code Red” system led to tense — and intense — moments at several schools Friday morning. While children […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Palm Beach County School Board lambasted after designating day off for Muslim holiday
Some Palm Beach County residents castigated school board members Wednesday for accepting recognition from a Muslim community organization for incorporating a day off for students in future school years to celebrate Eid al-Fitr. At its June 1 meeting, the board approved calendars for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 school years that included days off on April 10, 2024 and...
Palm Beach County schools again revise LGBTQ+ guide amid state official's criticism
The Palm Beach County School District has again revised a guide designed to support LGBTQ+ students after a state education leader questioned its legality. A new version of the district's LGBTQ+ Critical Support Guide was online Friday morning with a change to the section on field trips. ...
New student-athlete registration software, Aktivate, has Palm Beach County coaches upset
A controversial student-athlete registration system implemented by the Palm Beach County School District was made optional on Friday afternoon after recent criticism from parents and coaches. The district drew ire after a recent decision to ditch traditional paper methods for the online student-registration software, Aktivate. ...
Grand jury recommends DeSantis remove 4 Broward school board members
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A state grand jury released a report on Friday recommending that Gov. Ron DeSantis remove four sitting Broward County Public Schools board members. The school board members — Ann Murray, Donna Korn, Laurie Rich Levinson, and Patricia Good — face accusations of “deceit, malfeasance, misfeasance, neglect of duty and incompetence.” Florida Sen. Rosalind Osgood, the former chair of the school board, is also facing accusations.
18-year-old Broward School Board candidate asks opponent to ‘immediately suspend’ campaign
Fewer than 24 hours after a scathing grand jury report recommended the dismissal of four current Broward County School Board members, the 18-year-old opponent of one of those School Board members pounced. Raymond Adderly III, a political science major at Florida Atlantic University, asked his District 8 opponent in next week’s election, Donna Korn, to suspend her campaign. “Today, our campaign ...
More than 9,500 jobs up for grabs at Broward County job fair
SUNRISE,Fla. – The Mega South Florida Job Fair is being held this week in Broward County and organizers say there are more than 9,500 jobs available from 100 different employers. The job fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, at FLA Live Arena...
Palm Beach School Board: District 4 candidates
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — District 4 for the Palm Beach School Board includes coastal West Palm Beach and Boca Raton. Erica Whitfield has represented District 4 on the school board since 2014. She is running for re-election against Angelique Contreras. Erica Whitfield is a mother and former employee...
Boca Helping Hands Solicits Help from the Community During September’s Hunger Action Month
During September’s Hunger Action Month, Boca Helping Hands (BHH) has several ways that community members can help feed local families who are food insecure. The public can get involved by donating non-perishable items, volunteering, and contributing needed funds. Feeding America projects that over 181,000 Palm Beach County residents are...
‘Incompetence and neglect of duty’: Grand jury wants 4 current Broward School Board members removed
A long-awaited grand jury report that focused on mismanagement within Broward schools recommended Gov. Ron DeSantis remove five School Board members, four of whom still are on the board. One of those, Rosalind Osgood, has already left the School Board and is now serving as a state senator. The others recommended for removal are Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Laurie Rich Levinson and Ann Murray. ...
Palm Beach County high school football 2022: Schedules and everything you need to know for the season
The Palm Beach Post has spanned the county this offseason and preseason to provide comprehensive coverage of the top teams, players and coaches in Palm Beach County. Our preview stories will be linked on this page. Check back for new stories and topics through the opening of Week 1 competition on Aug. 25.
Free Cake for Palm Beach County Residents
Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday on Thursday, Sept. 1 by giving away free Confetti Bundtlets (mini bundt cakes) at their locations in Boca Raton, Wellington and Palm Beach Gardens. Birthday Bundtlets will go out to the first 250 customers at each location. In addition to free cakes,...
Glitch leads to false school lockdown alerts sent to parents
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A glitch in the security system for the Palm Beach County School District led to false lockdown alerts being sent out to parents on Friday morning. According to the district, there is no lockdowns at any school in the district. The school district...
New 'economic engine': Construction company bringing 200 jobs to Belle Glade starts 1st project
BELLE GLADE — After a year of construction, employees mixed the first batches of concrete at a 140,000-square-foot industrial complex that opened this month in Belle Glade where Glades Correctional Institution once stood. Someday soon, that concrete will make its mark in Boca Raton as part of a technology...
Mizner Preserve Delray Beach Resident Allegedly Steals Fire Extinguisher
Also Faces Drug Charge. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach man Saturday morning is facing a charge of stealing a fire extinguisher. He is also charged with cocaine possession. It is unclear if the charges are stemming from the same incident. According […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Delray Beach food bank struggling to feed families amid rising costs
Eat Better Live Better is a food bank serving the Delray Beach community. Its volunteers rely on donations to keep their shelves stocked, but inflation is hitting them hard. Founder Debra Tendrich said they are trying to serve twice as many families as they were a couple months ago, and the price of food is making it even harder to make that happen.
Florida Educational commissioner gives go ahead to 'pull' LGBTQ support guides for students
Florida Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. on Wednesday gave his staff the go-ahead to "pull" LGBTQ support documents at all school districts, after a State Board of Education member asserted that some could violate a controversial new law. Board member Ryan Petty said he has “grave concerns” about some LGBTQ...
Man shot with BB gun during political rally in Boynton Beach
A menagerie of farm and exotic animals at Mandalay Farms in Jupiter. Robot workers help worker shortage at sushi restaurant at Delray Marketplace. Restaurants have found creative ways to fill their openings by hiring robots as employees. Todd Robiner Park in the La Mancha neighborhood of Royal Palm Beach has...
