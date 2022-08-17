ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patriots, Panthers joint practice erupts in fight for 2nd day

By Daisy Ruth
 3 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A fight broke out for the second day in a row at a joint training camp practice for the New England Patriots and the Carolina Panthers.

A video provided by TMX on Wednesday shows the fight extending into the bleachers. The video was taken by Twitter user @awlsabermetrics.

Video from Tuesday showed the first brawl where multiple players from each team were ejected.

The Patriots and Panthers will face off in a preseason game at Gillette Stadium Friday night.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

