Patriots, Panthers joint practice erupts in fight for 2nd day
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A fight broke out for the second day in a row at a joint training camp practice for the New England Patriots and the Carolina Panthers.
A video provided by TMX on Wednesday shows the fight extending into the bleachers. The video was taken by Twitter user @awlsabermetrics.Carl Nassib to return to Buccaneers, first openly gay, active NFL player
Video from Tuesday showed the first brawl where multiple players from each team were ejected.
The Patriots and Panthers will face off in a preseason game at Gillette Stadium Friday night.
