Related
calmatters.network
Pleasanton pulls plug on Parkside recycled water station after neighbors complain
Dozens of Parkside residents packed inside the City Council chamber on Tuesday celebrated as council members voted against constructing a recycled water fill station in their neighborhood. There were 21 people who spoke out during the council meeting against the proposed agreement to build 16 to 17 filling stalls at...
piedmontexedra.com
Drought tolerant gardens can win prizes from EBMUD
Convert your landscaping to save water and possibly win a prize. The East Bay Municipal Utility District (EBMUD) is launching the I Heart My Garden Photo Challenge for customers to celebrate their landscape conversion projects and inspire others. Until Sept. 25, the utilities district invites customers to submit two before and after two photos, showing off their reimagined landscape.
Flex Alert no longer in effect for Bay Area
The statewide Flex Alert issued by the California ISO is in effect now until 9 p.m. today. Here's what you can do to conserve energy.
everythingsouthcity.com
New Plans for US 101 / Produce Avenue Interchange Project in South San Francisco
South San Francisco, CA August 20, 2022 City website. The City of South San Francisco and the San Mateo County Transportation Authority (SMCTA), as the project sponsors, propose to add an additional east-west connection across US 101 (referred to as the Utah Avenue extension) to accommodate future planned growth, and improve traffic operations with pedestrian and bicycle access in the City and vicinity of the project area. The intersections at South Airport Boulevard/Utah Avenue and San Mateo Avenue/Utah Avenue would also be reconstructed to include turning lanes and connect to the new overcrossing. The Airport Boulevard/Produce Avenue/San Mateo Avenue intersection would be modified, or reconstructed.
Bay Area shelters overloaded with rabbits
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — San Francisco Bay Area animal shelters are overloaded with rabbits this summer and many bunnies are in need of foster families and forever homes. “Rescued, adorable and lonely bunnies in the Bay Area desperately need your help. Opening your home to a rescued rabbit is an act of kindness that will […]
Battle brewing between Native Hawaiians, Bay Area developer over $200 million luxury condos
"We're just trying to fight for our kids' futures."
Bay Area school district rescinds mask mandate after sending 4-year-old home for not having mask on
This move comes after a four-year-old boy without a mask on was told he couldn't stay at school.
Firefighters battle 2-alarm blaze in downtown San Jose
Crews quickly extinguished a lunch-hour blaze off Hannah Street and Highway 280 in downtown San Jose.
The Bold Italic
The Founder of This Bay Area Jam Company Says Fruit Spreads Aren’t Just for Breakfast Toast
It’s easy to believe that strawberry guava jam could bring someone a taste of joy but less typically is it known for building entrepreneurial support. MarQuita Pettis, founder and owner of That’s My Jam found joy in the process of making jams and building a business out of her homemade jam.
losgatan.com
County blocked homeowner’s attempt to access CZU insurance money before two-year deadline
The Santa Clara County Department of Planning and Development has been preventing a homeowner in the Lexington Hills area of Los Gatos from accessing public documents needed to fix damage caused by the storm that sparked the 2020 CZU Lightning Complex fire. A Department of Environmental Health official tried to...
CA High-Speed Rail approves design contracts for Central Valley construction
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California High-Speed Rail Authority Board approved design contracts to prepare for construction into Merced and Bakersfield, according to authority. The Authority awarded $41 million for the Merced to Madera extension design contract to Stantec Consulting Services, according to Authority. According to Authority, the Fresno to Bakersfield contract of $44.9 million […]
Belvedere tops report on Bay Area’s most segregated neighborhoods of white wealth
A new report by the Bay Area Equity Atlas says 10 percent of the region’s census tracts are segregated “areas of white wealth.”. The report, posted online July 27, analyzes all of the region’s 1,572 U.S. Census tracts by race and income in order to quantify areas of high segregation.
Regional: Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments
The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Thursday evening include:. Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit officials announced this week that fares and parking fees will continue to be reduced or suspended through June 30, 2023, in an effort to help residents during economic uncertainty.
KSBW.com
Rebuilding continues in Santa Cruz County but some community members believe some promises are being broken
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — This week is the second anniversary of the CZU Lightning Fire where 1,500 structures were destroyed by fire. A very small number have been rebuilt and some residents believe promises to rebuild their homes were broken. Some community members signed a contract with Homebound, an...
KSBW.com
Car Week Traffic: On top of event traffic, be prepared for 85,000 tourists to leave
SALINAS, Calif. — Over in Seaside we have Exotics on Broadway. Broadway Ave closed between Del Monte and Fremont from 11 a.m. To 6 p.m. A detour is available through the Seaside Auto Mall. Expect delays on both Del Monte, Fremont and Highway 1. And just a heads up...
Fire crews responding to two-structure fire in San Jose
Fire crews are currently on the scene of a 2-alarm structure fire, according to a tweet from San Jose Fire Department.
news24-680.com
Hot Time Downtown Friday
Local lensman Sean McDonough was enjoying a cooling evening in downtown Walnut Creek Friday when a runaway table heater caught some trappings on fire at Bourbon Highway and brought the fire department on the run. A crowd developed, traffic slowed for a look and Sean snapped off a couple of...
SFist
Day Around the Bay: Plan for Bullet Train Line From Central Valley to SF Gets Green-Lit by California
A 43-mile extension that would connect a planned bullet train link between SF and the Central Valley was approved by California’s High-Speed Rail Authority board Thursday. The unanimous vote was in favor of allowing construction of the preferred route for the segment that would carry fast trains — locomotives capable of reaching speeds as fast as 220mph — from San Jose into the city by way of an electrified track; this portion of the Bay Area's projected bullet train system could open as soon as 2033. [Chronicle]
Beware: Credit card skimmers discovered throughout Bay Area
BROADMOOR (KRON) – Within just the past day there’ve been at least two reports of skimmers being found on Bay Area credit and debit card readers, adding to a number of similar incidents in recent months. In Broadmoor, a tiny community in San Mateo County surrounded entirely by Daly City, police found a skimmer had […]
Government Technology
Tech Companies Lay Off Hundreds More in San Francisco Bay Area
(TNS) — Tech company layoffs are poised to eliminate hundreds of jobs in the Bay Area, an ominous new round of layoffs that might jolt the region’s primary economic engine. Malwarebytes, Shift Technologies, Robinhood Markets and Rivian Automotive have notified the state’s labor agency that they have embarked...
