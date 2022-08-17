ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kittitas County, WA

Kittitas County health leaders reports first exposure to a rabid bat in 9 years

By Dylan Carter
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1efGpk_0hKrZRIX00
This photo provided by Sherri and Brock Fenton/AAAS in March 2022 shows a vampire bat in flight. According to a report published Friday, March 25, 2022 in the journal Science Advances, scientists have figured out why vampire bats are the only mammals that can survive on a diet of only blood. (Sherri and Brock Fenton/AAAS via AP)

ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Health leaders in Kittitas County returned a positive result for rabies in a bat that reportedly pestered a local woman and her dog.

According to the Kittitas County Public Health Department (KCPHD), the bat was recently turned in by a community member for testing — although it’s unclear when or how the exposure occurred.

Health leaders say that the woman has been healthy and received post-exposure treatment. She is expected to recover from this without any long-term impacts. Furthermore, the dog is expected to be okay since it was up to date on its rabies vaccines.

This was the first bat to test positive for rabies since 2013. Since 2008, only four bats in Kittitas County have tested positive for the disease. Bats are the primary carriers of rabies in Washington state, according to the KCPHD.

The Washington State Department of Health regularly tests bats, cats, dogs, and ferrets for rabies. This viral disease impacts the central nervous system, and while it’s rare, it’s not impossible for humans to contract it. Proper treatment after exposure can help human patients, but it’s always fatal to humans when it’s not treated properly.

Anyone who finds a bat in their home is urged to refrain from touching it. Kittitas County health leaders say to wear thick gloves when trying to capture them inside a can or box. Once the animal is sealed inside, you should call your local health department to determine whether you, a pet or a roommate were exposed.

For more information on rabies and how the DOH views this disease, click here.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 1

Related
ncwlife.com

Wenatchee air quality measured at moderate but still the worst in the state

Wildfire smoke has drifted into the valley, giving Wenatchee the worst air quality in the state, but still well within the moderate range. As of 2:30 p.m. Friday, the Department of Ecology air quality map listed Wenatchee at 74 and Cashmere at 73, still well below the 101 that would push conditions into the “unhealthy for sensitive groups" range.
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Wenatchee Valley Air Quality Worst in the State

The air quality in the greater Wenatchee Valley continues to worsen as smoke from the White River and Irving Peak fires thickens. According to data from the Washington State Department of Ecology, the Air Quality Index in some of the region's locations is now considered unhealthy for sensitive groups. In fact, Leavenworth currently has the worst air quality in the state, with Cashmere second and Wenatchee a close third.
WENATCHEE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Kittitas County, WA
Kittitas County, WA
Government
State
Washington State
Local
Washington Health
Local
Washington Pets & Animals
Kittitas County, WA
Health
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Lifestyle
City
Ellensburg, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Person riding inner tube dies in Sammamish Slough

WOODINVILLE, Wash. — A person who had been riding an inner tube in the Sammamish Slough was pronounced dead after they were pulled from the water on Thursday afternoon. King County deputies were called to the 12300 block of Northeast Woodinville Drive in Woodinville for reports that someone on an inner tube in the slough was in distress.
WOODINVILLE, WA
KIMA TV

Yakima County helping people get their rent and bills paid

YAKIMA -- If you're struggling to pay rent or are behind on bills, Yakima County's Covid-19 rental assistance program wants to help you out. Data shows Yakima County has helped over 4,000 households and paid $17 million in rental assistance since 2020. At the Beauchamp community center there's a rental...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bat#Rabid
ifiberone.com

Fire officials holding community meeting for White River, Irving Peak fires

PLAIN — The incident command team on the White River and Irving Peak fires near Lake Wenatchee are holding a public meeting Thursday night. The meeting is available both in-person and on Facebook Live. The meeting starts at 7 p.m. The in-person meeting is being held at the Plain Community Church located at 12565 Chapel Drive. The virtual meeting will be available here: https://fb.me/e/2cpPULApB.
WENATCHEE, WA
q13fox.com

VIDEO: Crews rescue woman near Cathedral Rock Mountain

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. - Crews rescued a woman near the Cathedral Rock Mountain area in the Cascade Mountain Range last week. The King County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) shared video on Thursday showing rescue crews pulling what appears to be an elderly woman into a helicopter on Aug. 11. The KCSO...
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima COVID testing will move to the former Orthopedics Northwest parking lot on Aug. 23

The COVID-19 testing site at Yakima Valley College will move to the east parking lot of the former Orthopedics Northwest Clinic at 1211 N. 16th Ave. in Yakima. The new site, which will begin operations on Tuesday, Aug. 23, will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Though the site is set up as a walk-up clinic, there will be ADA parking signs up where visitors can park and be tested from inside their vehicle. The testing site will offer PCR tests for visitors as young as 3 months of age. Results are typically available the day after testing.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Department of Health
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man wanted for Washington crimes shot by U.S. Marshals in Arizona

TEMPE, Arizona — A man who had felony arrest warrants in King and Lewis counties was shot by U.S. Marshals in Arizona on Thursday night. Malik Deshawn Talbert was wanted for a felony arrest warrant out of Lewis County for assault, burglary and theft, according to the Washington State Department of Corrections. He also had a felony warrant in King County for escape from community custody because he was under supervision after a robbery conviction and did not check in.
TEMPE, AZ
Yakima Herald Republic

Man shot in confrontation with Yakima police held on $1 million bail

Four months after he was shot by Yakima police, José Trindad De Alba was in court on charges of attacking the officers. De Alba, 27, of Zillah, was arrested after failing to appear in court Aug. 8 on a summons. He is charged with three counts of first-degree assault and two counts of illegally possessing a firearm in connection with the April 16 incident.
YAKIMA, WA
q13fox.com

Bear encounters close popular camping area, rangers blame people careless with food

NORTH BEND, Wash. - A popular campground and riverfront campsites are closed for the remainder of the summer due to aggressive bear encounters. The U.S. Forest Service (USFS) has closed the Middle Fork Campground northeast of North Bend and a stretch of dispersed campsites between Pratt River Bar and Garfield Ledges Parking lot along Forest Road 56, after reports of "ongoing human conflicts with black bears."
NORTH BEND, WA
ifiberone.com

Five people ejected in rollover on SR 24 between Mattawa and Othello

DESERT AIRE - Five people who weren't buckled up in a rollover crash near Othello are being treated at a hospital in the Tri-Cities as of Wednesday night. The Washington State Patrol says the wreck happened on state Route 24, about 30 miles west of Othello, shortly before 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
OTHELLO, WA
KIMA TV

Brush fire burning in West Valley near homes

YAKIMA -- A brush fire is burning in the West Valley area and it is endangering some nearby homes and buildings. The fire is spreading nearby North Fork Road in Tampico. The smoke from the fire can be seen throughout the Yakima area. On the radio fire crews have said...
YAKIMA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick, WA
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

YakTriNews.com, KAPP-TV and KVEW-TV provide you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Yakima and Tri-Cities, Washington.

 http://www.yaktrinews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy