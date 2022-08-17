Attorney for Carlos Asencio, accused of killing Amanda Dabrowski, says he was brilliant kid before ‘something happened’

Read full article on original website
micky
3d ago
I HATE how they say accused- CLEARLY her brutal murder was witnessed by MANY - there should be just a sentencing hearing— May she always Rest In Paradise 🙏🙏
Reply
6
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Multiple Towns Battle Brush Fire in Quaddick State Forest on High Fire Danger DayQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMassachusetts State
High Hopes has Lofty Plans for First Anniversary Celebration. 21+ Public celebration Saturday August 6, 10 am – 9 pm.Steven V DubinHopedale, MA
Related
Whitey Bulger murder indictment offers few details about feds’ case against West Springfield mob hitman Freddy Geas and 2 co-defendants
A newly unsealed indicted in the Northern District of West Virginia offers scant detail about the 2018 prison murder of Boston gangster and top echelon FBI informant James “Whitey” Bulger. Made public this morning, the Aug. 17 indictment reiterates charges announced Thursday against three inmates at the U.S....
westernmassnews.com
Northampton man arraigned on murder charge in superior court
UMass Amherst released it’s COVID-19 policies for the fall semester. West Springfield pastor helping Ukrainian refugees finally tie the knot. For Yan and Yana, refugees from Ukraine, their journey to get married has not been easy.
23-Year-Old Worcester Man Arrested on Gun Charges
WORCESTER - Worcester Police responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Illinois Street on Saturday at around 10:45 PM. As officers arrived at the scene, vehicles drove away. One vehicle, a black Jeep, drove around a cruiser and failed to stop at a stop sign at Canterbury Street and Walpole Street. An officer initiated a vehicle stop, but the Jeep sped away.
Assonet Woman Killed in Early-Morning New Bedford Crash
An Assonet woman was killed in an early-morning crash Saturday on Route 140 in New Bedford. According to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, the crash occurred at about 2:30 a.m. on August 20. The victim has been identified as Joy Swartzendruber, 45, of Assonet. Her vehicle, a Toyota...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Convicted Springfield Mafia hitman, 2 others charged for killing James “Whitey” Bulger
Convicted Springfield Mafia hitman Freddy Geas has been formally charged with killing notorious Boston crime boss James Whitey Bulger.
Police looking for man who offered child candy at Leominster park
LEOMINSTER, Mass. — Police in Leominster are searching for a man who approached a child at a local park and offered him candy. The encounter happened while the child was in a porta potty at Fournier Field, police say. The man was last seen in the area of the field around 2:30 p.m. Aug. 17.
fallriverreporter.com
State Police Association of Massachusetts mourning loss of active-duty Massachusetts State Police Sergeant
An active-duty Massachusetts State Trooper has passed away. According to the State Police Association of Massachusetts, today, the Massachusetts State Police were saddened to learn of the tragic loss of active-duty Sergeant Kenneth J. Carroll, Jr. He was a proud member of the 75th RTT and was assigned to F-Troop.
clearpublicist.com
Activist accused of spending cash on way of life seeks unemployment
Aug 19, 2022 • 10 hours in the past • 2 minute read through • 24 Opinions. A Black Lives Issues activist whose Boston non-gain was shut down soon after she allegedly expended countless numbers of charity donations to fund her extravagant life style has requested a court docket to let her to use for unemployment advantages.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Leominster police seek man accused of offering candy to boy while child was in a porta potty
Police are searching for a man accused of offering candy to boy while the child was in a porta potty in a Leominster park earlier this week, according to authorities. The man is accused of approaching the child and offering him candy while he was in the porta potty at Fournier Field in the Central Massachusetts city around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Leominster Police Department said in a statement.
Boston man’s gunshot wound leads police to find 5 ghost guns in his home, DA says
Authorities say a Boston man was hospitalized earlier this week with a gunshot wound, leading police to discover a stockpile of illegal ghost guns in his home. The man, 29-year-old James Thelwell-Mullen of West Roxbury, was arraigned Friday on various firearms-related charged as well as a drug possession charge following his injury and the discovery of the cache of five ghost guns in his home Monday, the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.
GoLocalProv
Woman Fired While on Maternity Leave From RI Town Receives $800,000 Judgment 8 Years Later
One of Rhode Island’s most financially beleaguered towns has been hit with an $800,000 judgment for firing an employee who was on maternity leave. The battle between plaintiff Ashley Hahn, who was the Town Planner in the Town of West Warwick, and her former employer played out over eight years, after she went on maternity leave in 2014.
ABC6.com
Man faces charges after apparently attacking Rhode Island talk show host with lawn mower
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick police said a man is in custody and facing “various” charges after an apparent attack on a Rhode Island radio talk show host John DePetro. Warwick Police Chief Brad Connor said officers went to a home at 29 Staples Ave. for a reported disturbance.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Springfield native and Latin King gang leader Michael Cecchetelli sentenced to 4 years for racketeering in secret sentencing hearing
BOSTON - He admitted ordering murders and assaults on rival gang members and suspected traitors in his midst. He admitted to drug trafficking and racketeering for one of the most violent and pervasive street gangs in the country. But, Latin King gang leader and Springfield native Michael Cecchetelli was sentenced...
Woman to serve up to 15 years in prison for deadly Attleboro stabbing
Prosecutors said the stabbing stemmed from a fight over stolen money and drugs at an apartment on Leroy Street.
WCVB
A beloved boulder in Fitchburg, Massachusetts has an intriguing history
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Rollstone Boulder/Fitchburg, Mass.: You’ll find the enormous stone, a 25,000 year-old glacial erratic, at one end of the city’s common. It has the distinction of being the only large, glacial erratic that has been physically moved by people to a new location. It was literally blown up in 1929 to make it possible for the city to move it. Best way to find out more? Take a “Rock Walk.” Details here: http://www.boulderartgallery.com/
Man accused of charging at radio host John DePetro with lawnmower
A man is facing assault charges after he allegedly went after radio talk show host John DePetro with a lawnmower, according to police.
Stephen Baker and Timothy McDonald of Connecticut face charges related to attempting to steal car parts in Springfield
Two Salisbury, Connecticut, men were arrested on Thursday afternoon after they reportedly attempted to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle near Eastern Avenue, according to the Springfield Police Department. On Thursday at 4:45 p.m., Stephen Baker, 32, and Timothy McDonald, 33, both from Simsbury, Conn., were arrested and both...
newbedfordguide.com
Woman wanted by New Bedford Police arrested after found squatting in Framingham home
At approximately 9:10am Wednesday morning, Framingham Police Department responded to a call about a “group living in a vacant home” at 153 Irving Street, in Framingham. Upon arrival, police discovered a couple living inside and a background check showed the woman, 24-year-old Kaitlin R. Ciccarone, with no known address, was wanted on a warrant from the New Bedford Police and two from the Seekonk Police. Ciccarone was subsequently arrested.
WCVB
Teen girl charged in attack that left principal of Massachusetts school unconscious
BOSTON — A teenage girl accused of attacking her principal and knocking her unconscious at a Boston school was arraigned in court Wednesday. Principal Patricia Lampron was knocked unconscious on Nov. 3 during dismissal at the Upper Campus of the Dr. William W. Henderson K-12 Inclusion School. The girl,...
fallriverreporter.com
Man accused of smuggling people into Massachusetts, other states, including those wanted by police, with no visas
BOSTON – A man was indicted this week by a federal grand jury for conspiracy to commit human smuggling offenses. Fagner Chaves De Lima, 41, of East Hartford, Conn., was indicted on one count of attempted human smuggling. De Lima was previously arrested and charged by criminal complaint with one count of attempted human smuggling in June 2022.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
80K+
Followers
60K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 7