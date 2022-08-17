ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax, VA

Victim Left With Life-Threatening Injuries After Fairfax Shooting: Police

By AJ Goldbloom
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago

Officers responded to the scene of a shooting in Fairfax on Wednesday, August 17, police said.

Police arrived at the 2000 block of Huntington Avenue, where they found a man suffering gunshot wounds, according to the Fairfax Police Department.

He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

The suspect was described as a black male, who is 6 feet tall, last seen wearing a yellow hat, black shirt, and gray pants, police reported.

Fairfax law enforcement said to avoid the area, and anyone with information on the incident should call 911.

