8 best vacuums for dealing with pet hair—and yes, we’ve tested them on our fur babies

Whether you’re teaching your kids to look after a pet or cleaning up after pets yourself, you need the best vacuum for pet hair —an essential cleaning tool to keeping loose fur from taking over your home.

Here in the Reviewed labs, we have years of experience testing vacuum cleaners , and we’ve got the skinny on the right vacuum for your home and pets. To find the best vacuum for pet hair we evaluated how each picked up dirt, cleaned pet hair off carpets and furniture, and assessed the vacuum's overall handling.

With these metrics in mind, here are our tried-and-true best vacuums for pet hair.

1. Shark NV752 TruePet Upright Vacuum

The Shark NV752 TruePet does an exceptional job at picking up pet hair. Reviewed / Jonathan Chan

When it come to the best vacuum for pet hair, the Shark NV752 TruePet hits our marks for price, power and versatility. It picks up 52% of the dirt we laid out for it per pass. Results like these place this Shark in the upper third of all the vacuums we’ve ever tested, the top tier picking up around 70% per pass.

Both the main brush head and the motorized attachment excelled at picking up cat and dog hair and deep cleaning. The hose and attachments latch with a satisfying click, so it’s easy to switch between cleaning the floor and furniture. It also has a unique Lift-Away feature that turns the upright into a canister without wheels, allowing you to more easily clean stairs and under furniture.

2. LG CordZero A9 Cordless Vacuum

The LG CordZero A9 can get to all the hard to reach places where pet hair gathers. Reviewed / Jonathan Chan

Nothing beats a cordless vacuum when it comes to getting every last dust bunny and tuft from your long-haired cat. The LG CordZero A9 is a prime example of a cordless stick vacuum that solves many of the common pain points consumers experience with these mobile floor cleaners. This LG has a few distinct advantages that makes it one of the best vacuums for pet hair..

It has an attachment called the Power Punch Nozzle, which vibrates and helps loosen hairs that are embedded in your upholstery. The second advantage is a super-soft brush roll for cleaning hardwood floors without scratching them. That’s a must for when your cat tracks kitty litter all over your teak floors.

3. Neato Botvac D7 Robot Vacuum

With it's wide head, the Neato is one of the best vacuums for picking up pet hair. Neato

The Neato Botvac Connected D7 is the best robot vacuum for pet hair for most homes. The wide head helps pick up pet hair without getting clogged, and its D-shaped body allows it to get flush against walls.

What sets the Neato apart from other automated floor cleaners is that you can set no-go lines—virtual barriers that you draw on your phone that the robot will not cross. It’s the perfect solution to keep your robot vacuum from bumping into pet bowls and beds.

4. Kenmore 600 Series Canister Vacuum

The Kenmore PetPowerMate proved to be a monster at picking up pet hair. Reviewed / Kenmore

The Kenmore 600 series is a welcome addition to any pet owner’s cleaning arsenal. In testing, the PetPowerMate proved to be a monster at picking up pet hair, making it one of the best vacuums for pet hair. Aside from the power mini brush, the 600 series carries a crevice and dusting tool as well as an upholstery tool onboard.

During testing, we liked the fact that we could adjust the suction power on the fly via a slider on the handle. Most vacuums require you to stop and turn a knob on the body, which is cumbersome. When the clean tests were done, we tallied the results and found that the 600 series picked up around 44% of the dirt.

5. iRobot j7+ Robot Vacuum

With the Roomba j7+'s self-emptying canister, you never have to touch the pet hair when it comes to vacuuming. Reviewed / Jonathan Chan

The iRobot Roomba j7+ is the first robot vacuum that can empty itself. That means you don't have to see, touch, or smell what your robot vacuum picks up. As much as you love your cats, their hair can get gross, so keeping it sealed always is a huge boon.

The j7+ can make virtual maps that track cleaning cycles and even keep it out of individual rooms, perfect for keeping it away from pet beds and litter boxes. It even successfully navigates and avoids animal poop. On average, it picks up 10 grams of debris, so in a week, it can keep up with a mild manual cleaning.

6. Tineco A10 Hero Cordless Vacuum

The Tineco's brush head has bright LED lights to help you hunt down that last tuft of hair under your bed. Reviewed / Jonathan Chan

We awarded the Tineco A10 Hero as our favorite affordable cordless vacuum . It has a removable battery with a running time of seven minutes on max or 14 minutes on regular.

The A10 comes with the standard assortment of attachments including a crevice tool, a mini-powered brush, and an upholstery brush, which work great when you convert the A10 into a handheld vacuum. While none of these wowed us, we like the fact that the default brush head has bright LED lights to help you hunt down that last tuft of hair under your bed making it one of the best vacuums for pet hair.

7. Eufy 11S Robot Vacuum

The Eufy 11S picked up around 60 percent of the testing debris, more than what most iRobot models manage. Reviewed / Jonathan Chan

It’s hard to imagine a robot vacuum with a following. However, with over 5,000 5-star reviews on Amazon, it’s hard to deny that people love this robot vacuum. We understand why. The Eufy 11S is our favorite affordable robot vacuum .

When we tested, the 11S picked up around 60% of the testing debris, more than what most iRobot models manage. We also noted that during operation, the 11S was quiet, rarely making enough noise to interrupt a conversation. The combination of good dirt pickup and quiet operation make the 11S one of our favorite robot vacuums.

8. Bissell Swivel Rewind Pet Upright Vacuum

The Bissell Swivel Rewind Pet Upright takes care of pet hair with its special pet tool features. Reviewed / Bissell

Bissell is known for advocacy on behalf of animal welfare. So, it’s no surprise that the company makes a wide variety of products catering to pet owners. While the popular Bissell Pet Hair Eraser is a decent handheld vacuum, its limited battery life drags it down. That’s why we think one of the best vacuums for pet hair is the Bissell Swivel Rewind Pet Upright.

We like the automatically retracting cord, and the titular swivel joint makes it easy to maneuver this vacuum around furniture. It has special pet tool attachments for easy pet hair removal.

