ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

TikTok is cracking down on misinformation and paid political content ahead of the U.S. midterm elections

By Alena Botros
Fortune
Fortune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27i8ik_0hKrZDBb00

TikTok plans to crack down on misinformation in preparation for the U.S. midterm elections in November.

The popular social media platform said on Wednesday that it has partnered with fact-checking organizations for help with flagging inaccurate information and banning paid political content posted by influencers.

The push comes after misinformation flooded social media during the 2020 presidential election and helped fuel the riot at the U.S. Capitol. Efforts by social media companies to police content posted on their services led to conservatives claiming censorship and bias against them.

To enforce its policies, TikTok will use both people and technology to review content and accounts for misinformation. The service said it has partnered with independent intelligence firms and works with civil society organizations in its response to “emerging threats” without providing further details. TikTok added that it’s partnered with fact-checking organizations that will help determine the accuracy of posted content.

“And while they do not moderate content on our platform,” head of U.S. safety Eric Han said about fact-checkers in a statement, “their assessments provide valuable input, which helps us take the appropriate action in line with our policies.”

In what it calls an “abundance of caution,” content that is in the process of being fact-checked will not be added to the app’s “For You” page, the main content feed that is personalized for individual users. Additionally, if information is considered inaccurate, it will be labeled as unverified content and users will be asked if they’re sure they want to proceed in sharing the post.

TikTok also said it will do more to warn users of their responsibility to follow its guidelines on paid political content. The service acknowledged that this was a challenge during the 2020 elections.

“Over the next few weeks we’ll publish a series of educational content on our Creator Portal and TikTok, and host briefings with creators and agencies so the rules of the road are abundantly clear when it comes to paid content around elections,” Han said in the statement.

“If we discover political content was paid for and not properly disclosed, it is promptly removed from the platform,” he added.

In 2019, TikTok banned political ads, and it still does.

Finally, TikTok said it would introduce an “Elections Center,” which will connect users who engage with election content to official and reputable information. Those sources include the National Association of Secretaries of State, Ballotpedia, and Campus Vote Project. Election results reported by the Associated Press will also be available on the app. Additionally, to make the Elections Center more visible to users, it will label content that it identifies as being related to the midterm elections.

“We are committed to promoting digital literacy skills and education,” Han said. “And our in-app center will feature videos that encourage our community to think critically about content they see online, as well as information about voting in the election.”

Twitter and Facebook parent Meta have also said they would ramp up their efforts to police content in the run-up to the midterm elections. Meta said it would restrict ads about social issues, elections, or politics in the U.S. during the week leading up to Election Day. And Twitter has said it would enforce its policy of labeling misleading information along with launching an “Explore” tab for national news and resources dedicated to U.S. elections to provide more accurate information.

This story was originally featured on Fortune.com

Comments / 1

Related
Fortune

Mark Zuckerberg’s ‘$10 billion selfie’ is an international laughingstock

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg was criticized on social media for a selfie he posted announcing expansion of the company's Horizon Worlds metaverse platform. When Meta launched its metaverse platform Horizon Worlds in France and Spain this week, it got plenty of buzz—but probably not the sort the social media giant was hoping to receive. Instead of discussing Meta’s new platform, most people chattered about the artificial-looking metaverse selfie CEO Mark Zuckerberg posted on Facebook.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Elections#Paid Content#Misinformation
AFP

TikTok girds for US election misinformation threat

TikTok on Wednesday rolled out its battle plan against the deluge of misinformation expected to accompany the upcoming US midterm elections, a problem tech firms largely decide themselves how to handle. TikTok has rolled out an "Elections Center" that will help users know how and where to vote, and feature videos intended to encourage people to think critically about online content, he added.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
PBS NewsHour

Facebook misses misinformation in Brazilian election ads

Facebook failed to detect blatant election-related misinformation in ads ahead of Brazil’s 2022 election, a new report from Global Witness has found, continuing a pattern of not catching material that violates its policies the group describes as “alarming.”. The advertisements contained false information about the country’s upcoming election,...
INTERNET
TechCrunch

Facebook will disable new political ads a week before US midterm elections

Meta, which owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, detailed steps similar to the measures the company took previously in lieu of proposing many new ideas or areas of investment. That includes disabling new “political, electoral and social issue ads” during the week prior to voting on November 8. Ads that ran before the blackout period will be allowed to continue running, but the company will disable most edits for them during that time, including any changes to who they target.
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Eric Trump repeats false claim that his father was first US president in history not to start a war

Eric Trump reupped the old mistruth that his father was the first president in US history to not start a war while in office. This false statement, which became so widely repeated in 2021 it prompted multiple news outlets to conduct fact-checks disproving the claim, was parroted by the former president’s son during a Wednesday appearance on Newsmax. “He’s anti-war … he didn’t want to go to war,” Eric Trump told host Eric Bolling of his father. “He’s the first president in the United States history that didn’t start a war.”In 2021, Reuters and several other news outlets produced...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Law & Crime

Judge Removes Adam Schiff and Rod Rosenstein from Donald Trump’s $24 Million RICO Lawsuit Against Hillary Clinton and Others

A federal judge has removed Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif. 28) and former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein as defendants in a multi-million-dollar racketeering lawsuit launched by Donald Trump against Hillary Clinton and a number of his perceived political foes. U.S. District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks substituted the U.S. Government as...
CONGRESS & COURTS
thecentersquare.com

New poll: Fried leads in Florida Democratic primary for governor

(The Center Square) – Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried is leading U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist just a week out from the primary election, according to a new University of North Florida Public Opinion Research Lab poll. The poll was conducted among 1,624 registered voters from Aug. 8-12 and has...
FLORIDA STATE
Business Insider

Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine says troops are deliberately shooting themselves in the leg to escape the war and get a $50,000 payout

A Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine wrote a 141-page memoir about his time there. Pavel Filatyev described how soldiers were so depleted that they injured themselves in order to leave. Filatyev, who has since fled Russia, told The Guardian he couldn't "stay quiet any longer." A Russian paratrooper who...
MILITARY
HuffPost

Trump Reportedly Now Fuming He Endorsed Dr. Oz For Senate

Former President Donald Trump is increasingly upset he endorsed former TV personality Mehmet Oz to run for a Senate seat in Pennsylvania, sources have told Rolling Stone. He’s going to “f**king lose” unless something drastically changes, Trump has complained about his pick, two sources who have discussed November’s midterm elections with Trump told the publication.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MSNBC

Matt Gaetz targeted by MAGA monster he helped create

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., has made a career out of pushing conspiracy theories favorable to Donald Trump. He’s claimed, without evidence, that the FBI has engaged in an anti-Trump crusade, and he’s supported Trump’s baseless claims that voting fraud cost him the 2020 election. And now Gaetz...
U.S. POLITICS
The Veracity Report

OPINION: A Little Dirt on Mr. Liz Cheney – The Plot Thickens Even After Her Monumental Loss

You really can’t make this stuff up. As it turns out, Cheney’s husband, Philip Perry, works for Latham & Watkins -- the firm defending Hunter Biden. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Real Clear Politics, The New York Post, The Daily Caller, The Sun, and The Associated Press.
WYOMING STATE
Fortune

Fortune

196K+
Followers
8K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy