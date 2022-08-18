ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

A tree (house) grows in Brooklyn; six-story apartment building has wooden beams

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tOrJa_0hKrZCIs00

NEW YORK, Aug 17 (Reuters) - From the street, 670 Union Street looks like one in a line of brick buildings on a tree-lined block in Brooklyn.

But inside, exposed timber beams, columns and floorboards make it clear this 14-apartment condominium is no typical New York City building.

“Timber House is the first mass-timber condo building in the city, perhaps the state," Eric Liftin, principal of Mesh Architectures and the condo's architect and co-developer, said in an interview.

"It’s built out of a structure of wood, which is very unusual for a six-story-building like this, which would normally be built out of concrete and steel.”

Timber House, completed in May after about 2-1/2 years of construction, is made of glue-laminated timber, a type of structurally engineered wood known as mass timber. In this case, the wood is Douglas fir from Washington state.

Liftin said mass-timber buildings are more common in the Pacific Northwest. Europe also has buildings supported by wooden beams, and a 25-story, mass-timber mixed-use building opened in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, this summer.

The architect said he chose wood for its esthetic qualities and negative carbon footprint.

“Timber is a renewable resource,” Liftin said. “As an alternative to concrete and steel, it’s a beautiful material that makes incredible spaces to dwell in that is a sustainable way to build.”

Building operations are also energy-efficient. Timber House is highly insulated, its roof has solar panels, and it uses electric heat pumps for heating and cooling. Each parking spot in its downstairs garage has an electric vehicle charging station.

Liftin said he hopes the building will serve as a model for future building in New York.

Suzan Wines, owner of I-Beam Design and an adjunct associate professor at City College of New York's architecture school, described wood's climate-change advantages.

"Steel and concrete have a fairly large carbon footprint in terms of their production," Wines said, noting that each material accounts for about 10% of carbon dioxide emissions globally around the world. "... Wood, on the other hand, basically has zero or negative carbon footprint" because trees sequester carbon as they grow, she said.

"So this basically gives trees an almost negative impact."

As for fire safety, Liftin said mass timber is not very flammable, forms an insulating "char layer" when burned, and can maintain its structure in response to a blaze as long as steel can.

Wines noted that the International Building Code of 2021 added a provision allowing buildings up to 18 stories high using timber.

Prices range from under $600,000 for a studio to over $3 million for a three-bedroom apartment. Twelve of the 14 condos have sold, and residents are due to begin moving in this fall.

Reporting by Christine Kiernan; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
multihousingnews.com

Douglaston Begins Leasing Manhattan High-Rise

Construction on the 60-story building was subject to a $415 million loan. Douglaston Development has commenced the leasing of 3Eleven, a 60-story, 938-unit mixed-income rental community located at 601 W. 29th St., in Manhattan’s Chelsea district. The firm developed the $600 million project alongside Lalezarian Properties and Ares Management Corp. The building’s construction was subject to a $415 million loan, according to Yardi Matrix data.
MANHATTAN, NY
Robb Report

Inside a Sky-High $63 Million Penthouse Set 1,000 Feet Over New York City

The vertiginously challenged might want another place to call home. But if you’re not afraid of heights, this brand-new sky-high palace, on the 114th floor of the pencil-thin Central Park Tower, makes the perfect perch. At $63 million and soaring more than 1,000 feet above Manhattan, it’s one of the top properties in the tallest residential building in the world. (The 1,550-foot spear in the sky on New York’s aptly named Billionaires’ Row was designed by Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture and completed in 2021.) From the vast windows of this 7,074-square-foot home, you’ll enjoy knee-trembling 360-degree views of...
Robb Report

Forget the Hamptons: These Luxe Getaways Have New Yorkers Heading Upstate

Can the Catskills finally claim some cachet? A host of new openings suggests that the quiet, sylvan areas north of Manhattan are on the upswing. Take the much-delayed 11-room Chatwal Lodge, which at long last debuted earlier this summer as an all-inclusive camp with a design that nods to the classic Adirondack estates of the Gilded Age. Room rates at the Sullivan County resort, starting at $1,200 per couple, include meals and outdoor activities—such as boating, canoeing and paddleboarding—around the 100-acre site. This hotel will soon be joined by the first New York state location from Auberge Resorts Collection, Wildflower...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Opinion: a simple solution to Dumbo parking woes

The cobblestone streets of the DUMBO section of Brooklyn have become such a tourist hotspot that some have taken to calling it the new Times Square. But while DUMBO is trendier than Times Square, it is also a residential neighborhood. Congestion in Times Square affects tourists and New Yorkers who make the mistake of trying to drive into that section of midtown Manhattan. The hardships of overcrowding in DUMBO fall entirely and unfairly on people who live there.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brooklyn#Apartment Building#Beams#Architecture#Wisconsin#Linus Realestate#Real Estate#Mesh Architectures#Timber House
athleticbusiness.com

One Dead, 15 Injured at Brooklyn Marathon

One man is dead and 15 others were injured at a marathon in Brooklyn, N.Y., over the weekend. According to CNN, a 32-year-old runner died after finishing a half marathon at the event. The runner was found unconscious, lying on the pavement after crossing the finish line just before 9 a.m.
evgrieve.com

Wegmans is hiring on Astor Place

A good sign for people who CAN'T WAIT for the Wegmans to open on Astor Place... and also a good sign for someone looking for a job... For starters, the jobs listing states the store is opening next summer... and for now, they are only hiring for full-time positions. Details...
queenoftheclick.com

Indian Chief Painted On Building in Bay Ridge

Big Chief, a new smoke shop is opened on the corner of 3rd Avenue and 74th Street. The front door tells visitors to go to the side door. They had an Indian chief painted on the side of the building to represent their brand. (. ) The bottom of the...
CBS New York

Police: Good Samaritan stabbed on Manhattan subway

NEW YORK -- Police say a good Samaritan was stabbed on the subway overnight in Manhattan. It happened shortly before 2:30 a.m. Monday on a southbound D train near the Rockefeller Plaza station. Police said a man in his 50s was harassing passengers in a train car. The 27-year-old victim tried to intervene and ended up getting stabbed. He was taken to an East Side hospital in stable condition. There was no word on his attacker. 
Secret NYC

15 Best French Restaurants In NYC That Will Transport You To Paris

Everyone loves treating themselves to a fancy meal once in a while! A warm atmosphere, the clink of wine glasses, and the soft laughter of friends sharing is something special that never gets old. For a particularly memorable meal, French cuisine is a sophisticated choice sure to impress colleagues, excite friends, and interest even the most stoic of dates. If you’re looking for a slice of Paris, look no further. We gathered up our favorite French restaurants in NYC that will give you an authentic European experience. Doubling as a wine bar, our first pick serves some of the most affordable yet delectable French cuisines. Amelie is open and welcoming to all parties, catering to all palates with prices that keep the experience not just affordable, but enticing. You can enjoy a brunch with friends by pairing salads and sandwiches with specialty cocktails, or indulge in a “prix fixe” dinner for you and at least five others. Plus, with euro-chic design, sensual lighting, and some of the best music you’ll find in the city, Amelie is the type of fine establishment you’ll be content settling into for a few hours. Where: West Village – 22 W 8th St
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Jeffery Mac

Brooklyn Man Killed Over Electric Scooter

(Lloyd Mitchell/New York Times) Brooklyn resident Ginder Rodas Perez has been stuck trying to process the senseless death of his brother. “My brother is 31 years, don’t have kids. Don’t have tattoos. Is only working in the morning to bring money to my father and my mom,” said Ginder.
NBC New York

5 Shot, 2 Stabbed in Overnight Violence in NYC

At least five people were shot, one fatally, and at least two people were stabbed in another wave of violence in New York City Sunday night into Monday morning. The fatality happened in the 100 block of Rockaway Parkway in the East Flatbush section of Brooklyn around 1:15 a.m. Monday. Police responded to a call of shots fired and found a 42-year-old woman in the lobby of an apartment building, shot multiple times. She was taken to Brookdale Hospital, where she died.
PIX11

Migrants line up for help at Bronx hospital

THE BRONX (PIX11) — The newest immigrants in New York City lined up outside of the Lincoln Medical Center in the Bronx on Sunday. Many were migrants from the Southern Border who recently arrived at the Port Authority on buses from Texas.The event Sunday afternoon was organized by New York City‘s Health and Hospitals system, […]
fox5ny.com

Mayor Adams addresses quality of life concerns in NYC

While crime continues to be a major concern in New York City, quality of life issues are becoming an increasing concern for some residents. FOX 5 NY asked Mayor Eric Adams about what's being done to address those concerns.
GlobeTrooper.com

5 Best Places to Travel Outside of New York City

There are many unique places to travel to outside of New York City. Here are ten of the best. Whether you're looking for a quiet and peaceful getaway or an action-packed adventure, there's something for everyone on this list. So pack your bag and get ready to explore some of the most beautiful and exciting places in the world!
CBS New York

Woman shot to death in lobby of Brooklyn apartment building

NEW YORK -- The NYPD is investigating the deadly shooting of a woman in Brooklyn. Police said the victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the lobby of an apartment building Monday morning in Brownsville, CBS2's Andrea Grymes reported. The NYPD Crime Scene Unit arrived at the building on Rockaway Parkway where a 42-year-old woman was murdered at around 1:15 a.m.Pamela McCullough was friends with the victim. "She was really, really nice. She didn't deserve to get shot like that. Nobody deserves to get shot like that," McCullough said. Police were trying to figure out why the woman was shot. "Like something that just happens...
Reuters

Reuters

558K+
Followers
350K+
Post
261M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy