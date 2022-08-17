ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

nationalinterest.org

Wiped Clean: Biden Cancels $3.9 Billion in Student Loans

The action covers 208,000 people who were enrolled at ITT Technical Institute between 2005 and 2016. The Biden administration confirmed on Tuesday that it will cancel $3.9 billion in student loan debt for more than 200,000 students who attended the now-defunct ITT Technical Institute, according to a new Washington Post report.
The Independent

Elon Musk uses ‘laughing in British’ meme to mock Biden plan to hire more tax collectors

Elon Musk has attacked Democrats' efforts to tighten tax enforcement against rich Americans, echoing a slew of Republican critics who have made misleading statements about the plan.The Tesla CEO and SpaceX tycoon shared a meme on Twitter on Thursday suggesting that US voters would "revolt" against the US Internal Revenue Service (IRS) for hiring 87,000 new "agents" to collect taxes.However, federal officials have said that many of those new employees will only be replacing the roughly 50,000 IRS staff who are expected to retire over the next five or six years. The figure also includes support workers such as...
Fortune

Larry Summers may have just saved Biden’s presidency after ripping him on inflation for over a year

Larry Summers has been ripping Biden on inflation for over a year, but he might have just saved his presidency and the economy. In an unexpected turn of events, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) announced on Wednesday that he’d reached an agreement with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on a bill aimed at fighting climate change, taxing high earners and corporations, and addressing health care issues.
Joe Biden
Janet Yellen
TheDailyBeast

House Dems Send Sweeping Spending Bill to Biden's Desk

The most ambitious Democratic legislation since the Affordable Care Act is now officially on its way to President Joe Biden’s desk.On Friday afternoon, the U.S. House passed a $430 billion bill focused on climate change, health care, and tax reform by a margin of 220 to 207, with all Democrats voting for the bill and all Republicans voting against it.With the U.S. Senate having approved the bill on a party-line margin on Sunday, Democrats are heading into the August recess—and the heart of the 2022 campaign season—invigorated, having finally notched a legislative win that had escaped them for over a...
Salon

Life after Trump: Someday he'll be gone. What will Republicans (and Democrats) do then?

The problem with politics is that it's a zero-sum game. There is a finite number of voters out there; every vote that you get is a vote the other side doesn't get. That's why the headlines following the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago were practically unanimous: "FBI search cements Trump's hold on GOP," screamed the Hill. "Trump's dominance in GOP comes into focus, worrying some in the party," was how the Washington Post put it.
Daily Mail

Republicans tell Hunter Biden's financial advisor to turn over all information on Biden family business deals - including 'suspicious activity' flagged by Wells Fargo

House Republicans on the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform are requesting that Hunter Biden's financial adviser hand over to the group all information on the Biden family business dealings. 'Committee Republicans are committed to following Hunter Biden's money trail— consisting of many complex, international transactions worth millions of dollars,'...
bloomberglaw.com

Biden’s Signing of Climate Law Kicks Off Marathon of Rulemaking (2)

President Joe Biden’s signing of the Inflation Reduction Act on Tuesday caps. . But the real work is just getting started. For federal regulators, the moment Biden signed the bill was effectively the starting gun for a race to write new policies to implement its clean energy tax credits, climate programs and environmental mandates. It’s a monumental task that will involve regulators at nearly every federal agency.
The Associated Press

Democrats say they've reached agreement on economic package

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Democrats have agreed to eleventh-hour changes to their marquee economic legislation, they announced late Thursday, clearing the major impediment to pushing one of President Joe Biden’s paramount election-year priorities through the chamber in coming days. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., a centrist seen as the pivotal vote in the 50-50 chamber, said in a statement that she had agreed to revamping some of the measure’s tax and energy provisions and was ready to “move forward” on the bill. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said he believed his party’s energy, environment, health and tax compromise “will...
POLITICO

Biden’s coming Trump stump

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here| Email Alex | Email Max. If you’ve been following any number of Democratic operatives on Twitter the past few days, you...
PBS NewsHour

