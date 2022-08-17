Read full article on original website
biztoc.com
Former IRS Whistleblower Says Middle Class Americans Will Be Targeted Under Inflation Reduction Act
Former IRS Whistleblower Says Middle Class Americans Will Be Targeted Under Inflation Reduction Act. Authored by Katabella Roberts via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),. A detail of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) headquarters building is seen in the Federal Triangle section of Washington, on April 27, 2020. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Yellen tells IRS not to increase middle-class audits if it gets more funding
WASHINGTON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told the Internal Revenue Service on Wednesday that if the Inflation Reduction Act became law additional IRS resources should not be used to increase audit rates on taxpayers making under $400,000 a year.
Stimulus Update: Will the Democrats' New Deal Provide Financial Relief?
Lawmakers have been working on stimulus legislation, and a new agreement could have the necessary support to pass. Lawmakers on the left have been negotiating for months to pass new legislation. A tentative deal has been reached that could help keep insurance premiums down. It could also offer incentives for...
nationalinterest.org
Wiped Clean: Biden Cancels $3.9 Billion in Student Loans
The action covers 208,000 people who were enrolled at ITT Technical Institute between 2005 and 2016. The Biden administration confirmed on Tuesday that it will cancel $3.9 billion in student loan debt for more than 200,000 students who attended the now-defunct ITT Technical Institute, according to a new Washington Post report.
Elon Musk uses ‘laughing in British’ meme to mock Biden plan to hire more tax collectors
Elon Musk has attacked Democrats' efforts to tighten tax enforcement against rich Americans, echoing a slew of Republican critics who have made misleading statements about the plan.The Tesla CEO and SpaceX tycoon shared a meme on Twitter on Thursday suggesting that US voters would "revolt" against the US Internal Revenue Service (IRS) for hiring 87,000 new "agents" to collect taxes.However, federal officials have said that many of those new employees will only be replacing the roughly 50,000 IRS staff who are expected to retire over the next five or six years. The figure also includes support workers such as...
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 14 days
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their first of two September payments in just two weeks.
Joe Biden, Kamala Harris 'Will Not Run' in 2024, Newt Gingrich Says
The former Republican speaker of the House said the "hard left" was like "a secular religion" and warned that Biden is "in trouble."
Larry Summers may have just saved Biden’s presidency after ripping him on inflation for over a year
Larry Summers has been ripping Biden on inflation for over a year, but he might have just saved his presidency and the economy. In an unexpected turn of events, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) announced on Wednesday that he’d reached an agreement with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on a bill aimed at fighting climate change, taxing high earners and corporations, and addressing health care issues.
House Dems Send Sweeping Spending Bill to Biden's Desk
The most ambitious Democratic legislation since the Affordable Care Act is now officially on its way to President Joe Biden’s desk.On Friday afternoon, the U.S. House passed a $430 billion bill focused on climate change, health care, and tax reform by a margin of 220 to 207, with all Democrats voting for the bill and all Republicans voting against it.With the U.S. Senate having approved the bill on a party-line margin on Sunday, Democrats are heading into the August recess—and the heart of the 2022 campaign season—invigorated, having finally notched a legislative win that had escaped them for over a...
Life after Trump: Someday he'll be gone. What will Republicans (and Democrats) do then?
The problem with politics is that it's a zero-sum game. There is a finite number of voters out there; every vote that you get is a vote the other side doesn't get. That's why the headlines following the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago were practically unanimous: "FBI search cements Trump's hold on GOP," screamed the Hill. "Trump's dominance in GOP comes into focus, worrying some in the party," was how the Washington Post put it.
Republicans tell Hunter Biden's financial advisor to turn over all information on Biden family business deals - including 'suspicious activity' flagged by Wells Fargo
House Republicans on the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform are requesting that Hunter Biden's financial adviser hand over to the group all information on the Biden family business dealings. 'Committee Republicans are committed to following Hunter Biden's money trail— consisting of many complex, international transactions worth millions of dollars,'...
bloomberglaw.com
Biden’s Signing of Climate Law Kicks Off Marathon of Rulemaking (2)
President Joe Biden’s signing of the Inflation Reduction Act on Tuesday caps. . But the real work is just getting started. For federal regulators, the moment Biden signed the bill was effectively the starting gun for a race to write new policies to implement its clean energy tax credits, climate programs and environmental mandates. It’s a monumental task that will involve regulators at nearly every federal agency.
Fox News
Democrats launch seven figure ad buy 'touting President Biden,' inflation bill despite low approval rating
The Democratic National Committee announced the launch of a seven figure ad campaign Friday "touting President Biden" for his recent successful efforts like the Inflation Reduction Act, despite seemingly keeping their distance just a few weeks prior amid his underwater approval rating. In a press release Friday, the DNC said...
Biden administration announces $3.9 billion in debt cancelation for former ITT Tech students
WASHINGTON (AP) — Students who used federal loans to attend ITT Technical Institute as far back as 2005 will automatically get that debt canceled after authorities found “widespread and pervasive misrepresentations” at the defunct for-profit college chain, the Biden administration announced Tuesday. The action will cancel $3.9...
Democrats say they've reached agreement on economic package
WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Democrats have agreed to eleventh-hour changes to their marquee economic legislation, they announced late Thursday, clearing the major impediment to pushing one of President Joe Biden’s paramount election-year priorities through the chamber in coming days. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., a centrist seen as the pivotal vote in the 50-50 chamber, said in a statement that she had agreed to revamping some of the measure’s tax and energy provisions and was ready to “move forward” on the bill. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said he believed his party’s energy, environment, health and tax compromise “will...
Joe Biden's approval went from low to meh. That's about all there is to celebrate
Democratic strategists and media pundits are celebrating a seeming resurgence of the formerly doomed Biden presidency. Politico declared, “Somehow, someway, Joe Biden is back in the game.” Axios praised “Biden’s success story,” while Yahoo! News said the past week showed “the makings of a comeback.”
POLITICO
POLITICO Playbook: Ron Klain says ‘season of substance’ could save Dems
THE PLAYBOOK INTERVIEW: RON KLAIN — The White House suddenly has a lot to brag about. And the president’s aides, led by chief of staff RON KLAIN, are reaching deep into the 20th century to make the case that JOE BIDEN is a transformational president with “historic achievements.”
POLITICO
Biden’s coming Trump stump
Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here| Email Alex | Email Max. If you’ve been following any number of Democratic operatives on Twitter the past few days, you...
More than half of voters want investigations into Trump to continue
Following the FBI raid at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, a majority of Americans shared that they would like investigations into the former commander in chief to continue, according to a new poll.
Former Trump executive agrees to testify as part of plea deal in tax case
NEW YORK (AP) — A top executive at former President Donald Trump’s family business pleaded guilty Thursday to evading taxes on a free apartment and other perks, striking a deal with prosecutors that could make him a star witness against the company at a trial this fall. Allen...
PBS NewsHour
For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.https://www.pbs.org/newshour/
