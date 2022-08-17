UPDATE: SUV-tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 78 cleared, all lanes open near Routes 22, 100

All lanes are back open after a crash involving an SUV and tractor-trailer was cleared from Interstate 78 westbound.

The accident happened about 1:41 p.m. and caused a lane restriction near Exit 49B to Route 100 North at Fogelsville. The SUV driver was taken to a local hospital for a minor injury, according to state police spokesperson Trooper Nathan Branosky.

The crash happened close to where I-78 intersects with Routes 22 and 100 in Upper Macungie Township. It was cleared about an hour after the accident occurred.

Morning Call reporter Jenny Roberts can be reached at 484-903-1732 and jroberts@mcall.com .