SPOTTED: The 2022 Altamont Fair

By Jim Franco
 3 days ago
ALTAMONT — The Altamont Fair kicked off for the 203rd time on Tuesday, Aug. 16.

Albany County hosted the first fair in 1819 at Washington Park and the state Capitol. It moved to what is now the picturesque Altamont Fairgrounds in 1893, 129 years ago. Admission was a quarter and net receipts for the four-day extravaganza was $884.13.

While the fair has evolved over time, with new rides, games and attractions, it still features many of the same things it did more than 200 years ago – livestock, crafts and, of course, food.

This year’s fair continues through Sunday, Aug. 21 and will culminate with a demolition derby on that day at 5 p.m. Admission is $22 and includes parking, unlimited rides and entertainment.

Click on a photo below to view a slideshow of the rest.

