ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Kayaker Has Close Encounter With Dolphins In Hudson River (VIDEO)

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago

A lucky kayaker captured dolphins swimming in the Hudson River over the weekend.

Habiba Hussain was going from Pier 84 Boathouse in Midtown towards Edgewater when she and the other kayaker she was with spotted the three dolphins on Sunday, Aug. 14.

"Best day ever," she captured the footage posted to Instagram.

Habiba knew of rare dolphin sightings on the river earlier this summer, but assumed they had left. So when she saw them, she was amazed, she told Daily Voice.

"I couldn’t believe my eyes," Habiba said. "And to top it off they stayed and played with us (there were two of us on kayaks and no one else nearby) for almost an hour — an absolute privilege and phenomenal experience."

"Best day ever," she captioned the Instagram post.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

1 Dead, 15 Hurt In South Jersey Crash

One person was killed and more than a dozen hurt in a crash on State Highway 77 in Cumberland County Friday, Aug. 19, authorities said. Paul Holsopple, 66, of Sewel, was heading south in a Nissan Maxima and was struck by Heriberto Espinoza, 29, of Elmer, who ran a stop sign in a Chevy Express 3500 van carrying 16 people at the intersection of County Route 612, NJSP Sgt. Philip Curry said.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hudson River#Kayaker#Close Encounter#Dolphins#Boathouse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Instagram
Daily Voice

Boat Crashes, Victim Airlifted On Jersey Shore (DEVELOPING)

There was a boating accident on the Jersey Shore, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred at about 2:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19 in Little Egg Harbor Township. A female victim was being airlifted to an area hospital, reports said. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to follow Daily Voice...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Voice

'Human Body Parts' Purchased On Facebook By Pennsylvania Man Police Say

A 40-year-old man purchased human body parts from a woman in Arkansas using Facebook, police in Pennsylvania say. Jeremy Pauley has been under investigation by local police and the FBI since the East Pennsboro Township police first received a call of "suspicious activity" in the 200 block of North Enola Road around 7 a.m. on June 14, according to a release by the department.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Voice

Wanted Alleged Hamden Bank Robber Nabbed

A woman who was on the run after robbing a Connecticut bank has been captured by police. The robbery occurred in New Haven County around 12:45 p.m., on Wednesday, Aug. 17, in Hamden at the Connex Credit Union, at 2100 Dixwell Ave. Hamden police responded to the bank and learned...
HAMDEN, CT
Daily Voice

2-Year-Old Child Struck By Train At NJ Amusement Park

A 2-year-old child was airlifted to a hospital after being struck by a train at a Warren County amusement park Saturday, Aug. 20, authorities said. The child was flown in critical condition after the incident at the Land of Make Believe in Hope Township around 1:05 p.m., New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said. The incident remains under investigation.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

ROUTE 46 CRASH: DWI Driver Injures Mom, Son

UPDATE: A Hasbrouck Heights driver and her teenage son were injured when a car driven by a drunk motorist from Teaneck slammed into theirs on Route 46, authorities said. The 50-year-old woman and her son, 15, were stopped at the traffic light at Huyler Street on the westbound highway in South Hackensack when their 2020 Tesla was rear-ended shortly after midnight Friday, Detective Sgt. James Donatello said.
SOUTH HACKENSACK, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
342K+
Followers
51K+
Post
102M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy