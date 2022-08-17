Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Texas Town is #1 For Rent Increases Across the United StatesTom HandyAustin, TX
Cities Where Rich Out-of-Towners Have Driven Up Home PricesDaniella CressmanAustin, TX
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Austin Duo MIDDLESPOON Have All of the Treats to 'Crush On U'jzonazariAustin, TX
Related
State of Texas: Districts brace for new school year after record teacher resignations
What's behind the teacher shortage? To find out, our team obtained thousands of exit surveys detailing why teachers left and the impact it has on students. Responses revealed how inflation, stagnant salaries and last-minute legislative mandates led to state-wide teacher shortages.
Quinn Ewers named Texas Longhorns starting quarterback
Quinn Ewers has been named the Texas Longhorns' starting quarterback, Steve Sarkisian announced Friday.
Texas football’s shocking final QB decision after Hudson Card, Quinn Ewers battle
Texas football has their starting quarterback for the 2022 season. After an offseason QB competition between Hudson Card and Quinn Ewers that stretched into fall camp, Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian revealed who his starter will be. Brian Davis of the Austin American-Statesman reports that Sarkisian and the Longhorns will go with Ewers as their starter in 2022.
Students relocated with little notice due to maintenance problems at UT dorm
AUSTIN, Texas — Dozens of students at the University of Texas’s newest on-campus residence hall were told last-minute they would have to be relocated due to extensive maintenance problems at the building as the fall semester begins. The university purchased the 27-story Dobie Twenty21 in October 2021 for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX Eatery Lands at #5 on List of Best Restaurants in the U.S.
Yelp has released their yearly best 100 restaurants in the United States list, and now I have to go try this place in Austin, Texas. A favorite eatery in Texas' capital city has made the list at number 5. Yelp Can Help. Yelp has become my go-to source for info...
Viral TikTok Calls These Texas Hangouts A 'Red Flag'
The TikToker says it's a reg flag for people to hang out at these popular spots.
fox7austin.com
Beto O'Rourke stops in Pflugerville on 49-day 'Drive for Texas'
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas - Eager Beto O’Rourke supporters weren’t deterred by the wet weather in Pflugerville on Thursday. "I like his view on change and just the honest way he wants to help Texans, us everyday Texans," said Brent Payne of Pflugerville. The gubernatorial candidate stood on a small...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Former Texas QB named starter at Nebraska, per head coach Scott Frost
Nebraska is turning to former Texas quarterback Casey Thompson as its starter behind center, head coach Scott Frost revealed during a radio interview on Thursday evening. A former 4-star recruit, Thompson spent 4 seasons with the Longhorns program, redshirting in 2018. He played in a total of 7 games in 2019 and 2020 before becoming the starter in 2021. He threw for 2,113 yards and a Big 12-best 24 touchdowns versus just 9 interceptions — with a completion rate of 63.2 percent — while totaling 4 more touchdowns on the ground. Thompson had 3 games with 5 passing touchdowns or more, including 6 against Kansas on Nov. 13.
IN THIS ARTICLE
spectrumlocalnews.com
Beto O'Rourke makes Lampasas appearance during 49-day Texas drive
LAMPASAS, Texas — Democratic candidate for governor Beto O’Rourke is on a 49-day tour of Texas. On Thursday, O’Rourke stopped in Lampasas and Pflugerville. It was pouring rain when O’Rourke walked into a crowded cafeteria in Lampasas. The candidate received a standing ovation from the crowd.
Georgetown ISD superintendent still searching for staff as school resumes
The Georgetown Independent School District kicked off its school year Thursday short-staffed in multiple departments and looking to fill open positions.
KXAN
The fastest growing school districts in Central Texas may surprise you
LIBERTY HILL, Texas (KXAN) — On the first day of school for Liberty Hill Independent School District, the line to pick up students snaked around Santa Rita Middle School’s parking lot and onto the street. “It’s the first day and so it’s trying to get things smoothed out...
Texas-Alabama is the nation’s most in-demand game in upcoming football season
If you're planning on heading to DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium to see the Longhorns take on the Alabama Crimson Tide next month, prepare for a packed stadium.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tpr.org
Texas Matters: Gillespie County and The Democracy Erosion Engine
After the 2020 Presidential Election, election administrator offices across the country began to receive a flood of threatening phone calls. Those threatening messages can be traced back to comments that former President Donald Trump made — leading up to and immediately after the Nov. 3 election. Those comments by...
tpr.org
Beto O’Rourke’s rural Texas push attracts hundreds in deep-red Fredericksburg
Beto O’Rourke, the Democratic candidate for governor, hopes to court voters in areas that have traditionally voted for conservative politicians. On Wednesday, he brought that hope to Fredericksburg, a Hill Country town northwest of San Antonio. The event attracted more than 800 people. Fredericksburg is the county seat of...
Millennials on the move: Where ex-Austinites are choosing to settle
Most millennials love Austin but for the few looking for a change of scenery, they're not traveling too far. A report put together by Harvard University and the U.S. Census Bureau shows 69% of born and raised Austinites at the age of 26 have chosen to stay put in the capital city. As for the other 31%, 18% are moving to these other Texas cities for job opportunities: Similarly, looking at where millennials settling in Austin at age 26 are coming from, the report shows top places are Houston, Dallas and San Antonio.
Round Rock ISD board vote fails to censure 2 trustees
The Round Rock Independent School District board voted Thursday night not to censure two trustees for walking out of a 2021 meeting.
How Texas schools are trying to avoid a teacher resignation repeat
What's really behind the shortage? To find out, KXAN obtained thousands of exit surveys detailing why teachers left and the impact it has on students.
Did Dust Devil Or Non-Supercell Tornado Sweep Through Texas? See The Video
Storms are moving through parts of Texas this weekend.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Austin nonprofit seeks to build 'dignified community' for those experiencing homelessness
AUSTIN, Texas — On seven acres in southeast Austin, The Other Ones Foundation founder and executive director Chris Baker hopes to give Texans the second chance that was once provided to him. “The journey looks a little bit different for everyone, but what we’re trying to build here is...
Texas school district adds more armed teachers to campus
This year, the school district has added new remote locks to its exterior and classroom doors.
Comments / 0