Wimberley, TX

fox7austin.com

Beto O'Rourke stops in Pflugerville on 49-day 'Drive for Texas'

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas - Eager Beto O’Rourke supporters weren’t deterred by the wet weather in Pflugerville on Thursday. "I like his view on change and just the honest way he wants to help Texans, us everyday Texans," said Brent Payne of Pflugerville. The gubernatorial candidate stood on a small...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
saturdaydownsouth.com

Former Texas QB named starter at Nebraska, per head coach Scott Frost

Nebraska is turning to former Texas quarterback Casey Thompson as its starter behind center, head coach Scott Frost revealed during a radio interview on Thursday evening. A former 4-star recruit, Thompson spent 4 seasons with the Longhorns program, redshirting in 2018. He played in a total of 7 games in 2019 and 2020 before becoming the starter in 2021. He threw for 2,113 yards and a Big 12-best 24 touchdowns versus just 9 interceptions — with a completion rate of 63.2 percent — while totaling 4 more touchdowns on the ground. Thompson had 3 games with 5 passing touchdowns or more, including 6 against Kansas on Nov. 13.
LINCOLN, NE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Beto O'Rourke makes Lampasas appearance during 49-day Texas drive

LAMPASAS, Texas — Democratic candidate for governor Beto O’Rourke is on a 49-day tour of Texas. On Thursday, O’Rourke stopped in Lampasas and Pflugerville. It was pouring rain when O’Rourke walked into a crowded cafeteria in Lampasas. The candidate received a standing ovation from the crowd.
LAMPASAS, TX
tpr.org

Texas Matters: Gillespie County and The Democracy Erosion Engine

After the 2020 Presidential Election, election administrator offices across the country began to receive a flood of threatening phone calls. Those threatening messages can be traced back to comments that former President Donald Trump made — leading up to and immediately after the Nov. 3 election. Those comments by...
GILLESPIE COUNTY, TX
Austonia

Millennials on the move: Where ex-Austinites are choosing to settle

Most millennials love Austin but for the few looking for a change of scenery, they're not traveling too far. A report put together by Harvard University and the U.S. Census Bureau shows 69% of born and raised Austinites at the age of 26 have chosen to stay put in the capital city. As for the other 31%, 18% are moving to these other Texas cities for job opportunities: Similarly, looking at where millennials settling in Austin at age 26 are coming from, the report shows top places are Houston, Dallas and San Antonio.
AUSTIN, TX

