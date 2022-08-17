Read full article on original website
Austin City Council Give Themselves a $33,000 Raise and Make Six Figures NowTom HandyAustin, TX
Texas is Number 1 in Business but at the Bottom of Every Other IssueTom HandyTexas State
‘Bestie Killer’ Magen Fieramusca Arrested for MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Austin, TX
Texas college student finds baby in trash and wants to adopt himAsh JurbergSan Marcos, TX
Mothers Against Greg Abbott (MAGA) holding fundraiser for anti- Abbott billboardsAsh JurbergTexas State
Sark Raves About Longhorns 'Football Junkie’ Freshman Jaylon Guilbeau
Steve Sarkisian is pleased with the development of true-freshman Jaylon Guilbeau.
4 pleasant surprises for Texas football in first half of fall camp
We are about to wrap up the first half of fall camp for the Texas football program, with the second scrimmage just around the corner this coming weekend. Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian began fall camp on Aug. 3. And the first fall camp scrimmage wrapped up on Aug. 13.
Quinn Ewers named Texas Longhorns starting quarterback
Quinn Ewers has been named the Texas Longhorns' starting quarterback, Steve Sarkisian announced Friday.
Texas football’s shocking final QB decision after Hudson Card, Quinn Ewers battle
Texas football has their starting quarterback for the 2022 season. After an offseason QB competition between Hudson Card and Quinn Ewers that stretched into fall camp, Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian revealed who his starter will be. Brian Davis of the Austin American-Statesman reports that Sarkisian and the Longhorns will go with Ewers as their starter in 2022.
Texas-Alabama is the nation’s most in-demand game in upcoming football season
If you're planning on heading to DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium to see the Longhorns take on the Alabama Crimson Tide next month, prepare for a packed stadium.
Did Dust Devil Or Non-Supercell Tornado Sweep Through Texas? See The Video
Storms are moving through parts of Texas this weekend.
fox7austin.com
Caught on video: Large dust devil in Liberty Hill
LIBERTY HILL, Texas - FOX 7 viewer Michael McCluskey caught a large dust devil on camera as a storm line approached Central Texas Thursday afternoon. A storm system is currently moving through the Austin area and is expected to bring rain, gusty winds up to 40 mph, and lightning between 2-7 p.m.
TikToker lists San Antonio River Walk as a 'red flag' hangout place
Did your favorite Texas hangout make the list?
Viral TikTok Calls These Texas Hangouts A 'Red Flag'
The TikToker says it's a reg flag for people to hang out at these popular spots.
A wonderful period of wet weather
Moderate to occasionally heavy rain expected especially Monday through Wednesday. -- Rich Segal
Worst drought level spreads through Austin and east
Exceptional Drought is the worst level of drought on the 5 category Drought Monitor report.
tribeza.com
The Best Pizza in Austin
With more than 30 toppings to choose from, the possibilities are endless at Southside Flying Pizza. Their pies are hand-tossed to perfection, creating a crust that’s not too thick and not too thin. Everything can be customized, making this an ideal option for more picky eaters. Pro tip: head to Southside for two large pizzas for $20 every Tuesday.
Students relocated with little notice due to maintenance problems at UT dorm
AUSTIN, Texas — Dozens of students at the University of Texas’s newest on-campus residence hall were told last-minute they would have to be relocated due to extensive maintenance problems at the building as the fall semester begins. The university purchased the 27-story Dobie Twenty21 in October 2021 for...
Georgetown ISD superintendent still searching for staff as school resumes
The Georgetown Independent School District kicked off its school year Thursday short-staffed in multiple departments and looking to fill open positions.
Austin, TX Eatery Lands at #5 on List of Best Restaurants in the U.S.
Yelp has released their yearly best 100 restaurants in the United States list, and now I have to go try this place in Austin, Texas. A favorite eatery in Texas' capital city has made the list at number 5. Yelp Can Help. Yelp has become my go-to source for info...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Beto O'Rourke makes Lampasas appearance during 49-day Texas drive
LAMPASAS, Texas — Democratic candidate for governor Beto O’Rourke is on a 49-day tour of Texas. On Thursday, O’Rourke stopped in Lampasas and Pflugerville. It was pouring rain when O’Rourke walked into a crowded cafeteria in Lampasas. The candidate received a standing ovation from the crowd.
September forecast: Change in the air for Central Texas
September is historically the busiest month of the year for the Atlantic Basin.
Cedar Park residents should expect more water restrictions after underwater pipe leak
An underwater pipe that helps provide Cedar Park with approximately 20% of its overall water use has a leak.
fox7austin.com
Cooler temperatures, rainy days ahead for the Austin area
The next seven days will consist of temperatures in the low 90s and consistent rain chances. Carlo Falco has more.
Reimers Ranch offers outdoor adventures in Texas Hill Country
Situated in western Travis County, Reimers Ranch includes "almost 3 miles of continuous frontage along the Pedernales River" and is Travis County's largest parkland acquisition, according to the Travis County Parks Department. More than 18 miles of trails cut through the park's landscape.
