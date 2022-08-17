Read full article on original website
wnewsj.com
Dinner in the Fields served up by Leadership Clinton
UNION TWP., Clinton Co. — The 13th annual Dinner in the Fields was served up at the new Nutrien Ag Solutions facility at 2022 Gleason Road northeast of Wilmington. The event is the main fundraiser in support of the yearly Leadership Clinton programming. The new Nutrien Ag Solutions facility...
wnewsj.com
First-year students descend on Wilmington College
WILMINGTON — First-year freshmen and transfer students started their Wilmington College experience Thursday as they moved into residence halls and commenced with the orientation program for WC’s newest students. Classes start Monday. College officials and members of sports teams and student organizations greeted new students and families as...
WLWT 5
Forest Hills' new superintendent discusses school board controversy, safety protocols, hiring needs
CINCINNATI — As Forest Hills Local School District begins a new school year this week, it does so under the leadership of a new superintendent who has his sights set on the future. Forest Hills has approximately 7,700 students and held its first day of school on Thursday as...
USDA ends universal free lunch program, school districts urge parents to reapply
For the last two years, the USDA offered school districts waivers to provide free breakfast and lunch to all students. Unfortunately, those waivers have now expired.
Fox 19
Mold delays return to classroom at Warren County school district
WAYNESVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - The start of the school year has been delayed for some students in the Wayne Local School District due to mold in classrooms. Students at the district’s high school and junior high school are not expected to be back in the classroom until next week. Some parents, meanwhile, are asking for more transparency about the mold issues.
wnewsj.com
11 local nonprofits receive LEGACY Funds totaling nearly $436K
Nearly $436,000 in grant funding will be distributed to 11 Clinton County non-profit organizations, announced The LEGACY Fund grant committee, in partnership with the Clinton County Foundation. Decision makers for The LEGACY committee are Harry Brumbaugh, Janet Dixon, Joe Hete, Michelle Morrison, and Clinton County Commissioner Brenda Woods. The committee...
iheart.com
Highland County Food Pantry and Clothing Closet Needs Help with Lease
A Highland County-based nonprofit food pantry and clothing closet is undertaking a fundraising campaign to help it remain at its current location. Area 937 Community Outreach Inc. says the lease for its ministry expires on November 30th and it's looking to commit to a 2-year-lease by September 1st. The nonprofit...
spectrumnews1.com
Citing 'overwhelming' community feedback, Cincinnati suspends long-planned MLK memorial to evaluate 'new approaches' to honor civil rights icon
CINCINNATI — Less than a month after announcing final details of a long-discussed memorial to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., the City of Cincinnati has suspended the project while city leaders evaluate alternative approaches for celebrating the legacy of the civil rights icon. What You Need To Know.
State teachers union claims Ohio teachers are under paid
DAYTON — Dozens of districts across out area are opening their doors to students this week for the new school year and now the largest teacher union in the state is claiming that the teachers in Ohio schools are underpaid. Education leaders are worried that if pay is perceived...
wyso.org
Book Nook: 'Chasing Drew Hastings' by Drew Hastings
I'm Drew Hastings and I'm writing you to see if you might have interest. in covering my book release. I am originally a Kettering native, and currently reside in Hillsboro,. Ohio. My memoir was released last week. It takes place in Dayton,. Kettering, Cincinnati, Hollywood and back to Hillsboro. It...
wnewsj.com
Helping keep legacies alive, one veteran tombstone at a time
BLANCHESTER — It’s 7 a.m., barely daylight, and McKenzie “Mickey” Weiss, is walking across the grounds with an orange bucket and a white two-gallon sprayer with water. Mickey is on a mission. She has set a goal of cleaning 100 veteran tombstones before her birthday in September, and she’s well on her way with over 75 already.
wnewsj.com
CLINTON COUNTY EATERIES INSPECTED
The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports. Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene. For...
wnewsj.com
Wilmington Police Department receives $194,759 grant
The Wilmington Police Department (WPD) is one of 21 local law enforcement agencies in Ohio to receive funds announced Thursday with the overarching goal of helping them strategically combat violence in their communities. Wilmington Police Department was awarded $194,759 of federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds that Governor Mike...
wnewsj.com
Week 1 Final: Ross 27, Wilmington 7
ROSS — An 85-yard kickoff returning following Wilmington’s only score of the night propelled Ross to a 27-7 win Friday night in the season opener. Despite the Rams seemingly having the better of the play, Wilmington was within 14-7 late in the first half. Tyler Kramer and Josh Snell pressured the Rams punter on a botched snap and Snell recover the loose ball in the end zone to cut the difference in half.
Cincinnati CityBeat
Masking Not Required for Cincinnati Public Schools, Despite Administration’s Own Safety Plan
Cincinnati Public School students and their families are gearing up for a new school year starting Aug. 18, but packing a mask won’t be a requirement for CPS parents, despite the administration’s own COVID-19 safety plan amid high coronavirus case numbers. Hamilton County experiencing high COVID levels. Hamilton...
wnewsj.com
CHURCH BRIEFS
Grace United Methodist Church in Blanchester will host a free dinner for the community from 4:30-6 p.m. Thursday, August 25 in the fellowship hall of the church. The church extends a warm welcome to anyone in the community to enjoy a delicious meal of burgers, hot dogs, potato salad, green beans or baked beans, chips, desserts and drinks; plus, a chance to visit with their neighbors. All are welcome.
wnewsj.com
What Clinton Co. crop tour reveals
It’s hard to believe that for many of our kids, school is back in session this week or will begin next week. That means the end of August is near and the “dog days” of summer are gone. That does not mean summer is over. In fact,...
thexunewswire.com
Symmes Apartments in Fairfield Ohio
Residents love the comfortable and convenient lifestyle of our spacious apartments and townhomes in Fairfield. Our homes feature new wood kitchen cabinets, bright lights, modern hardware, and updated fixtures. Comfort amenities include: central air & heat, dishwashers ,energy efficient windows, and a large dining area! There’s tremendous closet space to store all your stuff! The bathroom cabinets compliment the kitchen’s with a new shower enclosure, hardware and plumbing fixtures. Most apartments have balconies with full height sliding glass doors (except for the lower level). Townhomes have semi-private patios.
wnewsj.com
Noszka nets 6 in Wilmington 11-2 victory
WASHINGTON CH — Six goals by Taylor Noszka led Wilmington to an 11-2 win Saturday over Washington Senior High School in girls soccer action at Gardner Park. For the Hurricane, the game was the first of the season. Adrianna Benitez, Sophie Luce, Aeris McDaniel, Kailey Pfister and Emma Adams...
WLWT 5
Family vows to live out dream of loved one killed by coworker at Springdale restaurant
SPRINGDALE, Ohio — Paris Dismukes was rarely seen without a smile. His family said he was always joking, laughing and acting goofy. "My son was just fun, full of life," said Barry Cobb, Dismukes' father. He was an entertainer at the core, even as a child growing up in...
