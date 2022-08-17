Nolensville, TN vs Middleborough, MA at Little League Baseball World Series score, time, TV channel, how to watch free live stream online (8/17/2022)

Two teams will be fighting to stay alive today when the boys from Davenport, Iowa of the Midwest Region face off against the Mountain Region team from Santa Clara, Utah in the second game of Day 5 at the 2022 Little League Baseball World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. This game takes place at 8 a.m. PT/11 p.m. ET on Sunday, August 21 and is being broadcast live on ESPN, but will also be streaming on ESPN Plus as well.

WILLIAMSPORT, PA ・ 4 HOURS AGO