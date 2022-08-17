Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sixers star James Harden looks jacked in latest offseason body transformation photos
A few weeks ago a photo of a skinny James Harden went completely viral. The Philadelphia 76ers superstar looked like he lost a considerable amount of weight during the offseason, as he prepares for his comeback tour with the Sixers in 2022-23. Right now, more photos of the former league...
Bronny James picks up offer from Penny Hardaway, Memphis
Bronny James, LeBron James’ eldest son, has been in and out of the news for months now. LeBron has made it known that he would like to one day play with his son in the NBA. In order for that to happen, Bronny has to get there first. He is entering his senior year of high school at Sierra Canyon in Chatsworth, California. Per the relatively new CBA rules, he must attend at least one year of college, play overseas or in some developmental league.
Yardbarker
Stephen A. Smith Disagreed With Julius Erving Leaving LeBron James Off His Two Greatest All-Time Teams: "There's No Way On Earth You Can't Have The Second Greatest Player We've Ever Seen... Not Even On One Of The Top 2 Teams."
Perhaps one of the most underrated superstars in the history of the game is Julius Erving, better known as Dr. J. The high-flying dunker was the first to truly capture people's imaginations, and he inspired some of the greatest players ever. Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, and even LeBron James have mentioned Erving among their list of influences growing up.
Yardbarker
Clippers star Paul George warns NBA about Kawhi Leonard
The Clippers have yet to live up to their potential since landing stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in 2019, with both players plagued by injuries. Leonard missed all last season due to a torn ACL in his right knee. George played in only 31 games last season before suffering a season-ending right elbow injury.
RUMOR: Nets reveal trade demand for Kyrie Irving, will leave Lakers fans in the dumps
Ever since Kyrie Irving opted into his deal with the Brooklyn Nets for the upcoming season, reports state that the enigmatic point guard has been fully committed to the cause in Brooklyn. This doesn’t mean, however, that the Nets have closed their door on a potential blockbuster deal for Kyrie. Irving won’t come for cheap, […] The post RUMOR: Nets reveal trade demand for Kyrie Irving, will leave Lakers fans in the dumps appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Brandon Ingram looks almost unrecognizable in new viral photo
Brandon Ingram appears to have gone on sabbatical this NBA offseason. The New Orleans Pelicans forward looked nearly unrecognizable in a new photo of him that made the rounds online this week. Ingram had grown out both the hair on his head as well as his facial hair. Here is...
hotnewhiphop.com
Andre Iguodala Has Some Advice For Kevin Durant
Andre Iguodala and Kevin Durant were good friends back in the day as they played together on the Golden State Warriors. They won two championships during their time together and overall, it was a great working relationship. Now, however, Durant is on the Brooklyn Nets where he is in a bit of a dilemma. Durant wants out, but he has four years left on his deal, which means the Nets don't actually have to trade him. As you can see, it's quite the situation.
Yardbarker
Warriors’ Draymond Green Picks Carmelo Anthony Over Kevin Durant As Better Scorer In Their Primes
Carmelo Anthony quickly won the hearts of the Los Angeles Lakers faithful after joining the team last summer. Anthony embraced his role as the leader of the second unit, providing L.A. with a shooting boost off the bench. The 38-year-old forward averaged 13.3 points and 4.2 rebounds in 69 games, making 44.1% of his field goal attempts and 37.5% of his triples.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To Tim Duncan's Dressing Style: "Those Shoes Ain't 2 Bucks"
Tim Duncan is widely considered to be the greatest Power Forward to have ever played in the NBA. The Big Fundamental was simply unstoppable for the majority of his career, giving opponents fits on both ends of the court. If there is a reason Duncan isn't spoken about more despite all his achievements, it is that he was arguably the quietest superstar in sports history off the court.
Yardbarker
Kevin Durant Reacts To LeBron James And Dwyane Wade Producing Redeem Team Documentary: "Needed It Yesterday"
The basketball world was blessed with the announcement of a Netflix documentary about the iconic 2008 US Olympic Men's Basketball Team, often known as the 'Redeem Team'. The same has been produced by 2 players on that iconic squad: LeBron James and Dwyane Wade. The Redeem Team was named so after the 2004 Olympic failure for Team USA, where they walked away with a Bronze medal.
NBA Rumors: Is Kevin Durant Willing to Follow Ben Simmons’ Blueprint?
Lately, the NBA has seen its fair share of players requesting trades even while they are locked into a multi-year contract. Just last summer, Ben Simmons requested a trade from the Philadelphia 76ers two years after signing a max contract extension with the team. Around the time Simmons requested ...
Bronny James chasedown block in European exhibition evokes comparisons to father's NBA Finals Game 7 heroics: Watch
The more Bronny James plays in front of a national television audience, the more the Sierra Canyon senior is showing shades of his father's game. His latest example on Thursday may take the cake. LeBron James' oldest son capped a nationally-televised tour of European exhibition games with a ...
Yardbarker
Jamal Crawford Announces That LeBron James Will Play In The CrawsOver Pro-Am League: "I Thought It Was Gonna Be A Movie, Now It's History..."
As the greatest basketball player in the world, the price to watch LeBron James on the court is usually sky high. But this summer, his participation in Pro-Am leagues has given some fans a unique opportunity to catch him live. While we all know of his electrifying appearance at the...
Former Clippers Star Trains With Warriors and Raptors Players
This former LA Clippers player and current free agent worked out with Pascal Siakam and Kevon Looney
Yardbarker
Skip Bayless Blasts LeBron James For Taking Max Contract Extension By Comparing Him To Tom Brady And Tim Duncan: "They Took A Winners Discount To Make The Team Better"
LeBron James reiterated his long-term commitment to the Los Angeles Lakers by signing a 2-year extension that will see his contract expire at the end of the 2025 season. It's an expensive contract, as LeBron signed on for $96 million over the next two years, with the final year being a player option.
Yardbarker
NBA Analyst Says The Lakers Getting Myles Turner In A Russell Westbrook Trade Could Help Them With Anthony Davis' Injury Issues: "Without Anthony Davis, He Could Help The Ship Stay Afloat."
The Los Angeles Lakers find themselves at a crossroads with Russell Westbrook. On the one hand, new Head Coach Darvin Ham has spoken about integrating the former MVP into the team and working with him. On the other, trade rumors continue to float around regarding Westbrook, and there is a strong possibility that he could be moved on in a trade for Kyrie Irving.
Yardbarker
Knicks Insider Reveals Some Members Of The Organization Aren't Convinced RJ Barrett A Max Contract Player
RJ Barrett is one of the league's best young up-and-coming two-way wing players. He was the No. 1 offensive option on the New York Knicks for around half the season, and he is also a good perimeter defender that often takes on the challenge of guarding opposing star-level players. Last season, RJ Barrett averaged 20.0 PPG, 5.8 RPG, and 3.0 APG, though it must be noted that he was fairly inefficient in doing so.
Yardbarker
NBA Executive Claims That There Is Talk Around The League About Carmelo Anthony Signing With Nets
While a cloud of uncertainty continues to hover over the Brooklyn Nets with the Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving situations, the team has still been making some good moves this offseason as they build up their roster. They have signed T.J. Warren, traded for Royce O'Neale and it looks like some veteran presence might be headed over to Brooklyn as well.
Yardbarker
Kendrick Perkins Believes There Is No Way The Nets Can Trust Kevin Durant Now: "Didn't KD Just Call For Steve Nash And Sean Marks' Job?... How In The Hell Do You Expect To Make That Work When The Trust Is Not There?"
With the roster that the Brooklyn Nets had last season, the team should have at least made it to the NBA Finals last season. For the start of the season, they had a Big 3 of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden. James Harden was later replaced by Ben Simmons due to the Beard's trade request.
Yardbarker
Brian Windhorst Reveals LeBron James Once Went On A Rant When He Was Told That He Had Never Been The Outright Highest-Paid Player On His Team
LeBron James recently agreed to a 2-year, $97.1 million extension with the Los Angeles Lakers and he made history in the process. That extension meant that his guaranteed career earnings in the NBA would amount to $532 million once this deal ends in 2025, which makes him the highest earner in league history.
