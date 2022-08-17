ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hershey, PA

Hersheypark allows family of late teen worker last Wildcat ride

By James Wesser
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H90zY_0hKrWOMJ00

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hersheypark closed its Wildcat coaster on Sunday, July 31. But, one special family got to be the final riders, in honor of their late teen son.

According to a post on the Four Diamonds Facebook page , Nick Pantalone’s favorite ride was the Wildcat. Pantalone worked at the park and was also considered a roller coaster enthusiast.

Pantalone died of cancer in March of 2013, but his voice could still be heard during the safety spiel Wildcat, as well as on a few other coasters in the park.

In honor of Nick, Hersheypark honored his family by allowing them to have the last ride on the coaster.

“They were so thankful to hear his voice on his favorite coaster,” the post read in part.

Hersheypark announces new Halloween experiences

It was a rainy last ride, but Pantalone used to say that the coaster would always run smoother in the rain and cold.

Hersheypark honored the teen with a plaque outside of the ride’s station platform. Hersheypark commented on the post , saying “Nick’s plaque and legacy will remain in Hersheypark!” It would not be removed due to its replacement.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGAL

Lancaster County couple celebrates 80th wedding anniversary

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster County couple is celebrating a big anniversary: 80 years of marriage. "I call her the angel of glad tidings and great joy," Vernon Stinebaugh said. "He's been an anchor, a real anchor," Angela Stinebaugh said. At 103 years old, the Stinebaughs still share the...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

abc27 veteran pulls plug on newsroom’s final fax machine; New staffer: ‘What’s a cover sheet?’

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — George Richards and the fax machine on his desk have been through a lot together. “It’s kept me company here for years,” said Richards, abc27’s assignment manager, who has been at the station since… well… long enough to remember the station’s first fax machine, “a smaller machine with specially treated paper … thermal paper and a cutting bar.”
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Giant sunflower sprouts in Pennsylvania family's yard

HAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A huge sunflower made quite an impression on an Adams County family when it sprouted in their yard. WGAL viewer Stephanie Kroft, from Hampton, shared the impressive sight with WGAL via uLocal. Watch the video above to see the massive sunflower. Stephanie said the impressive...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Hershey, PA
Hershey, PA
Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Hershey, PA
Sports
PennLive.com

Vietnam War hero is inspiration for action figure debuted at Hershey Toy Show

HERSHEY – Not many people can say they were models for an action figure. But Vietnam War veteran Bill Beck can. The Hampden Township resident was the inspiration for an action figure designed recently by Cotswold Collectibles, of the Dallas, Texas, area. The organization, owned by Greg Brown, also coordinated the Hershey Action Figure & Toy Show at the Hershey Lodge and Convention Center on Saturday, where the limited-edition action figure was debuted.
HERSHEY, PA
FOX 43

Take a ride through the state capital | Travel Smart

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Summer may be winding down, but there's still plenty of time to get out and experience some of the most exciting activities across South Central Pennsylvania. FOX43 is showing you how you can stay active while exploring the sights, sounds, and tastes of Harrisburg. Experience the...
HARRISBURG, PA
lebtown.com

Ice Cream Wars: Lucky’s Ice Cream (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)

Editor’s Note: Last year, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
LEBANON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne Hersheypark#Wildcat#The Last Ride#Nexstar Media Inc#Wjet
abc27 News

283 east reopened near Middletown after crash

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — All lanes of 283 eastbound near Middletown are now reopened after they were closed Friday morning, according to 511PA. The road was closed as of about 7 a.m., according to 511PA. The crash occurred between the exits for PA 230/PA 341 — Toll House Road and PA 743 — Hershey/Elizabethtown. As […]
MIDDLETOWN, PA
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Pennsylvania

If you love to go out for a nice burger from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing burger places in Pennsylvania that you should visit next time you are craving a delicious burger. All of these are highly praised by local people and are known for using fresh and high-quality ingredients, so make sure to visit them, if you get the chance:
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

UPMC Carlisle president talks work in getting hospital back into community; what future holds for area

Jarrod Johnson has only been at UPMC Carlisle for about 18 months, but he’s aware of the community’s changing perspective on the hospital over the last decade. When then-PinnacleHealth, shortly ahead of its merger with UPMC in 2017, purchased the hospital from Community Health Systems, it was mired in complaints and questionable ER admission practices, stemming from when Health Management Associates had owned it as a for-profit business.
CARLISLE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
abc27.com

Coroner called to crash in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash that closed both directions on US 30 in York County has become deadly. According to 511pa.com, the Multi-vehicle crash was on US 30 eastbound and westbound between Hanover Road and Trinity Road. All lanes in both directions were closed. Get daily news,...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Driver allegedly points gun during Harrisburg road rage incident

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Harrisburg man was cited for allegedly pointing a gun at another driver during a road rage incident on Interstate 283 North. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. According to a release...
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Pigs fall out of truck on I-81

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — There were big delays on Interstate 81 in Dauphin County on Thursday morning when pigs fell out of a truck after its tail gate broke. Three pigs fell out of a livestock hauler around 7:10 a.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Megan Frazer. It...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania State Police Trooper charged with DUI

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced DUI charges against a trooper who allegedly drove while intoxicated while on duty. According to State Police, Trooper Joshua M. Ravel assigned to Troop J in York was allegedly found to be under the influence of alcohol during his assigned shift on the morning of […]
HARRISBURG, PA
YourErie

YourErie

12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy