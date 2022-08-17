ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belton, TX

KCEN

WATCH | Concrete truck overturns, causes large diesel leak in Waco

WACO, Texas — No major injuries are being reported after a concrete truck overturned in Waco and caused a large diesel spill, according to the Waco Police Department. Around 10:30 a.m., the Waco Fire Department tweeted about the incident, saying the truck overturned in the 1500 block of W. Loop 340. Its hazmat crews are now on the scene, cleaning up the spill.
WACO, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Cause of Lago Vista man’s traumatic injuries unknown

Yourbasin.com’s Rob Tooke spoke with Jesse Perry’s aunt who lives in Midland LAGO VISTA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A Lago Vista man is facing a long road to recovery after suffering major head and neck injuries. Jesse Perry’s family said they believe the 41-year-old was the victim of a violent attack. But Lago Vista Police said […]
LAGO VISTA, TX
KWTX

Concrete truck overturns on Loop 340 in Waco

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Fire Department on Friday morning worked a hazmat situation involving a concrete truck. The construction vehicle overturned around 11 a.m. Aug.19 in the 1500 block of West Loop 340 causing a large diesel leak on the road. Police had to close the Bagby Avenue...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Affidavit: Dogs abandoned by Waco man left in home in 101 degrees

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Juan Villareal, 47, faces charges of cruelty to non-livestock animals in an animal hoarding case involving 17 dogs rescued from a home. Villareal turned himself in around 4 a.m. on Aug. 18 after learning the FAST Unit was after him, according to McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara.
WACO, TX
CW33

Kyle Rittenhouse a passenger in Thrall traffic stop, takes selfie with officer

THRALL, Texas (KXAN) — A Central Texas police officer pulled over a car last week and ended up snapping a selfie with one of the passengers: Kyle Rittenhouse. Rittenhouse became known nationwide in the wake of protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in 2020. Rittenhouse went to Kenosha in an effort to protect property, he told authorities, and shot and killed two men and hurt a third. A jury acquitted him in November.
THRALL, TX
WacoTrib.com

PHOTOS — Chipping away at old Paul Tyson Field

Crews from Sisk-Robb of Leander complete asbestos abatement this week at the old Paul Tyson Field on Lake Air Drive. The $29,000 project is a prelude to McLennan County's demolition of the 61-year-old Waco ISD stadium sometime after the Heart O' Texas Fair in October. The stadium was named after the pioneering coach whose Waco Tigers dominated Texas football in the 1920s. The new 2,000-seat Paul Tyson Field opened this spring near Waco High School, allowing the old stadium site to be redeveloped as a $10 million county equestrian facility.
WACO, TX
fox7austin.com

18-wheeler involved in multiple vehicle crash in Round Rock

ROUND ROCK, Texas - Officials are investigating after an 18-wheeler was involved in a multiple-vehicle crash in Round Rock. The crash happened at around 8 a.m. on SH-45 between Greenlawn Boulevard and I-35. The Round Rock Police Department says the 18-wheeler caught on fire. Lanes of westbound SH-45 were shut...
ROUND ROCK, TX
fox44news.com

Man charged with abandoning dogs in house

Waco, Tx (FOX 44) – A 47-year-old man is facing multiple charges of animal cruelty, and is accused of leaving dogs abandoned in a house he was renting. The charges and arrest came as a result of an investigation which started Saturday – when deputies responded on a call requesting a residence be checked in the 100 block of Flying Heart Road, just outside of south Waco.
WACO, TX
KWTX

DPS identifies Waco woman struck, killed by pickup

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Juliet Dedeluk, 22, of Waco, was killed after she was struck by the driver of a pickup truck Tuesday evening. Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded to the crash at around 10:40 p.m. Aug. 16 on FM 308 near Leuschner Road in Elm Mott. DPs...
WACO, TX
KCEN

KCEN

