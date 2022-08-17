Read full article on original website
Central Texas father scales over 20 feet into creek to rescue son: Report
Police said the young man - who is reported to work 12-plus-hour shifts - had driven off a bridge while on his way home.
WATCH | Concrete truck overturns, causes large diesel leak in Waco
WACO, Texas — No major injuries are being reported after a concrete truck overturned in Waco and caused a large diesel spill, according to the Waco Police Department. Around 10:30 a.m., the Waco Fire Department tweeted about the incident, saying the truck overturned in the 1500 block of W. Loop 340. Its hazmat crews are now on the scene, cleaning up the spill.
Cause of Lago Vista man’s traumatic injuries unknown
Yourbasin.com’s Rob Tooke spoke with Jesse Perry’s aunt who lives in Midland LAGO VISTA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A Lago Vista man is facing a long road to recovery after suffering major head and neck injuries. Jesse Perry’s family said they believe the 41-year-old was the victim of a violent attack. But Lago Vista Police said […]
KWTX
Concrete truck overturns on Loop 340 in Waco
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Fire Department on Friday morning worked a hazmat situation involving a concrete truck. The construction vehicle overturned around 11 a.m. Aug.19 in the 1500 block of West Loop 340 causing a large diesel leak on the road. Police had to close the Bagby Avenue...
KWTX
Affidavit: Dogs abandoned by Waco man left in home in 101 degrees
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Juan Villareal, 47, faces charges of cruelty to non-livestock animals in an animal hoarding case involving 17 dogs rescued from a home. Villareal turned himself in around 4 a.m. on Aug. 18 after learning the FAST Unit was after him, according to McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara.
Power outages, structure fire and downed trees reported as storms roll through Central Texas
GEORGETOWN, Texas — As some much-needed rain is moving into Central Texas, the strong storms associated with it is causing some headaches for some. Pedernales Electric Co-op on Thursday reported service interruptions in Georgetown and Liberty Hill. Around 5:45 p.m., a total of 10 outages have been reported with...
Augusta Free Press
Texas man dies from injuries in single-vehicle crash on Route 122 in Bedford County
Virginia State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash resulting in a fatality that occurred Thursday at 3:24 p.m. on Route 122 just north of Campers Paradise Trail in Bedford County. A 2010 Ford Escape was traveling south on Route 122, when the vehicle ran off the right side of...
Repairs for major water main break in Troy to take 'several hours'
TROY, Texas — An apartment building in Troy, Texas is still without water after the city reported a major water main break near I-35 and West Main Street Friday morning. As of 11 a.m., crews have isolated the break and stopped most of the water loss. Earlier, City Administrator...
Missing man with 'mental health concerns' believed to be endangered
A 44-year-old missing man with "mental health concerns" is believed to be endangered, according to the Bell County Sheriff's Department.
Kyle Rittenhouse a passenger in Thrall traffic stop, takes selfie with officer
THRALL, Texas (KXAN) — A Central Texas police officer pulled over a car last week and ended up snapping a selfie with one of the passengers: Kyle Rittenhouse. Rittenhouse became known nationwide in the wake of protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in 2020. Rittenhouse went to Kenosha in an effort to protect property, he told authorities, and shot and killed two men and hurt a third. A jury acquitted him in November.
WacoTrib.com
PHOTOS — Chipping away at old Paul Tyson Field
Crews from Sisk-Robb of Leander complete asbestos abatement this week at the old Paul Tyson Field on Lake Air Drive. The $29,000 project is a prelude to McLennan County's demolition of the 61-year-old Waco ISD stadium sometime after the Heart O' Texas Fair in October. The stadium was named after the pioneering coach whose Waco Tigers dominated Texas football in the 1920s. The new 2,000-seat Paul Tyson Field opened this spring near Waco High School, allowing the old stadium site to be redeveloped as a $10 million county equestrian facility.
KWTX
Veteran-owned, Next Gen Arena is a must for Central Texas families with kids
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - After years of driving to Austin or Waco for family fun, one Killeen family took it upon themselves to create a space for kids and adults alike to have fun, no road trip necessary. If you’re looking to burn some energy while having fun, look no...
The Robertson County Sheriff's Department is looking for a burglary suspect
ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas — Robertson County Sheriff's Department is looking for Chad Joseph Galick in connection with an attempted burglary at a building in Bremond. Police reported Galick as a white man of approximately 40 years of age. Galick was last seen wearing a black cap, gray shirt, black...
fox7austin.com
18-wheeler involved in multiple vehicle crash in Round Rock
ROUND ROCK, Texas - Officials are investigating after an 18-wheeler was involved in a multiple-vehicle crash in Round Rock. The crash happened at around 8 a.m. on SH-45 between Greenlawn Boulevard and I-35. The Round Rock Police Department says the 18-wheeler caught on fire. Lanes of westbound SH-45 were shut...
fox44news.com
Groundkeepers Do More Work Maintaining Central Texas Cemeteries Amid Extreme Heat
TEMPLE, TX (FOX 44) – The extreme heat we’ve been experiencing this summer is affecting the final resting place of our loved ones. It has caused the earth to dry out moving headstones, and cemetery groundskeepers are having to make adjustments to keep everything in order. “The dryness...
22-Year-Old Juliet Dedeluk Dead Following Pedestrian Accident In Waco (Waco, TX)
Texas DPS reported that a 22-year-old Waco woman was pronounced dead after being struck by a Ford F-150 on Tuesday. Around 10:40 PM on Tuesday, officers were dispatched to [..]
fox44news.com
Man charged with abandoning dogs in house
Waco, Tx (FOX 44) – A 47-year-old man is facing multiple charges of animal cruelty, and is accused of leaving dogs abandoned in a house he was renting. The charges and arrest came as a result of an investigation which started Saturday – when deputies responded on a call requesting a residence be checked in the 100 block of Flying Heart Road, just outside of south Waco.
KWTX
DPS identifies Waco woman struck, killed by pickup
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Juliet Dedeluk, 22, of Waco, was killed after she was struck by the driver of a pickup truck Tuesday evening. Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded to the crash at around 10:40 p.m. Aug. 16 on FM 308 near Leuschner Road in Elm Mott. DPs...
Dead man found along highway near Fort Hood identified: Sheriff
Deputies have identified a man found dead last week inside a tent along an interstate near Fort Hood.
Over 1,000 customers affected by power outages in Bell County
Over 1,000 customers were affected by power outages in Bell County Friday afternoon, according to Oncor's outage map.
