Cleveland Browns superstar Myles Garrett is reportedly dealing with a family member who's fallen "gravely ill," per team insider Mary Kay Cabot. "Myles Garrett has been at the side of a close family who's gravely ill, & who's condition had worsened. He's on his way back to CLE and will be back on the field in a day or two. The Browns have given him all the time he needs, which he appreciates," Cabot reports.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO