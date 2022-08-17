ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longtime NFL Coach Hints At Comeback

Former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio could be making a return to the NFL after this season. Despite drawing defensive coordinator and head coaching interest earlier this offseason, Fangio is taking the year off from NFL coaching. But if an opportunity comes up ahead of the 2023 season, he very well could return to the professional coaching ranks.
NFL World Reacts To Steelers' Running Back Move

The Pittsburgh Steelers waived a running back to pluck a recently released rusher off the scrap heap. On Thursday afternoon, the team waived Master Teague III, who was carted off the field after suffering a low ankle sprain during Tuesday's practice. The Steelers signed Max Borghi two days after getting waived by the Denver Broncos.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NFL World Is Shocked By Rob Gronkowski's Admission

Rob Gronkowski nearly played for the Las Vegas Raiders back in 2020. According to the former Patriots and Buccaneers tight end, Gronkowski and Tom Brady were set to join the Raiders in 2020, but head coach Jon Gruden nixed the idea. Seriously. “That’s exactly what’s happened," Gronkowski said during the...
Robert Griffin III Furious With The Deshaun Watson Decision

The NFL and Deshaun Watson agreed to an 11-game suspension and a $5 million fine for his violations of the league's personal conduct policy. Many people have taken exception to the seemingly light punishment and Robert Griffin III is no exception. Taking to Twitter, Griffin admonished the NFL for what...
Ex-Florida Coach Dan Mullen Officially Lands New Job

Former Florida football head coach Dan Mullen has located a new opportunity. According to Action Network's Brett McMurphy, Mullen will trade his headset for a clip mic to join ESPN as a studio analyst. Mullen has worked with ESPN in the past, including during last season's National Championship Game coverage....
GAINESVILLE, FL
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady, Raiders News

All off-season long fans have been daydreaming about Tom Brady in a Miami Dolphins uniform; how about the Raiders?. During an appearance on The Gronks Saturday night, UFC commissioner Dana White told viewers that he had a deal put together to bring Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski to Vegas to play for the Raiders.
Tom Brady Rumor Going Viral: Fans React

Tom Brady is away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers right now for what the team is calling an "excused absence." However, neither the team or Brady himself have clarified why he's missing a key portion of training camp. It's an odd situation, to say the least. But a growing theory...
TAMPA, FL
Steelers Reportedly Release Veteran Linebacker

The Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly cut fourth-year linebacker Ulysees Gilbert III from the injured reserve with an injury settlement, per NFL insider Aaron Wilson. Gilbert was one of three injured linebackers for the Steelers before his release, joining Gernard Avery and Marcus Allen. The 25-year-old defender suffered a foot injury during the Steelers' closed practice on August 6.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Giants Announce Veteran WR Is Done For The Season

The New York Giants made a plethora of roster moves this Friday, which includes placing wide receiver Robert Foster on injured reserve. Foster, who spent the 2021 season with the Miami Dolphins and Dallas Cowboys, is dealing with a hamstring injury. Since entering the league in 2018, Foster has 32...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Injury Update For Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith is a bit banged up following his appearance in Thursday night's game. Per Adam Jude of The Seattle Times, Smith has ice wrapped around his right knee. It doesn't look to be a serious injury, but he's done for the game. Smith played the entire...
SEATTLE, WA
NFL World Reacts To Concerning Cam Heyward News

The Pittsburgh Steelers may have suffered a huge blow to their defensive line during Thursday's practice. According to multiple reports, All-Pro defensive lineman Cameron Heyward went down with an injury. He was able to slowly walk off the field under his own power. Heyward has been such an integral part...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Report: Tom Brady Makes Decision On Bucs Return

Tom Brady will reportedly be returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers very shortly. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback is set to return to the Buccaneers ahead of the regular season. Brady, 45, took a leave of absence from the Buccaneers...
TAMPA, FL
Saints Reportedly Cut Running Back Sunday Morning

The New Orleans Saints have several good running backs and not many more spots in the backfield to fill heading into 2022. So one running back is apparently getting cut off from the rest today. According to Saints insider Nick Underhill, the Saints are waiving veteran running back Devine Ozigbo....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Todd Bowles Not Ruling Out Surprising Tom Brady Move

You wouldn't expect to see Tom Brady playing in the final preseason game, but according to head coach Todd Bowles, it might happen. The Bucs head coach was asked on Sunday if Brady will play in the preseason finale. Bowles didn't rule it out, which is surprising. “Not yet,” Bowles...
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Sends Clear Message: Fans React

Brittany Mahomes, the wife of NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes, is Patrick's No. 1 fan. The Mahomes family is gearing up for the 2022 NFL season. Patrick and the Chiefs beat the Commanders 24-14 in the team's second preseason game this Saturday. During the preseason bout, Brittany made her opinion of...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Randall Cobb Strongly Speaks Out: NFL World Reacts

Aaron Rodgers expressed his frustration with the Green Bay Packers' young wide receivers this week. "A lot of drops, a lot of bad route decisions, running the wrong route," Rodgers said. "We've got to get better in that area." Rookies could struggle with tough love from time to time, especially...
GREEN BAY, WI
NFL World Reacts To Malik Willis' Preseason Performance

Malik Willis had another strong performance for the Tennesee Titans on Saturday night. The rookie quarterback played the entire first half and threw his first touchdown pass of the preseason. He stood stall in the pocket and delivered a strike to fellow rookie Chigoziem (Chig) Okonkwo. Willis finished the game...
