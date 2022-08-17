ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Bruce Arians could become Buccaneers' offensive play-caller in 2023 if Byron Leftwich leaves?

Many in the NFL community were shocked to learn in March that Bruce Arians was stepping down as head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to become a senior advisor with the organization. Defensive coordinator Todd Bowles was promoted to Arians' prior role. After all, it was Arians who made it clear earlier that same month while quarterback Tom Brady was "retired" that the club would not simply allow Brady to play for another team during the upcoming season.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Watch: Colts QB Nick Foles pulled off impressive no-look pass

The Patrick Mahomes influence is spreading. Several NFL teams played preseason games on Saturday, including the Detroit Lions and Indianapolis Colts. Colts quarterbacks went 21/28for 261 yards and three touchdowns. And none of them looked better doing it than Nick Foles. Foles is the backup quarterback for the Colts but...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Yardbarker

RAINN president: 'Deshaun Watson had a chance to show he could change, and he immediately blew it'

Shortly after the NFL confirmed on Thursday that the league and NFL Players Association had agreed to an 11-game suspension and fine of $5 million for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson regarding allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions, the National Organization of Women (NOW) hit out at the settlement and said the punishment was "nowhere near enough."
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Clippers star Paul George warns NBA about Kawhi Leonard

The Clippers have yet to live up to their potential since landing stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in 2019, with both players plagued by injuries. Leonard missed all last season due to a torn ACL in his right knee. George played in only 31 games last season before suffering a season-ending right elbow injury.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Griffin Iii
Person
Randy Moss
Tampa Bay Times

Bucs coach Todd Bowles: Aaron Stinnie has torn knee ligaments

Bucs coach Todd Bowles confirmed Sunday that veteran offensive guard Aaron Stinnie tore his ACL and MCL in Saturday night’s preseason loss to the Titans, virtually assuring he’ll miss the 2020 season. On the uplifting side, the first-year coach reaffirmed he expects quarterback Tom Brady back “this week,...
NFL
Yardbarker

Warriors’ Draymond Green Picks Carmelo Anthony Over Kevin Durant As Better Scorer In Their Primes

Carmelo Anthony quickly won the hearts of the Los Angeles Lakers faithful after joining the team last summer. Anthony embraced his role as the leader of the second unit, providing L.A. with a shooting boost off the bench. The 38-year-old forward averaged 13.3 points and 4.2 rebounds in 69 games, making 44.1% of his field goal attempts and 37.5% of his triples.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Monday Night Countdown#Nfl Preseason#American Football#Rgiii#Espnnfl#Baylor#Rg3
Yardbarker

Marquise Brown Had A Curious Comment About The Ravens

Wide receiver Marquise Brown had some choice words about the Baltimore Ravens. He could make those comments public now that he has been traded to the Arizona Cardinals. On the first day of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Ravens traded Brown and their third-round pick in exchange for the Cardinals’ 23rd overall selection.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Eagles Analyst Shares A Bold Claim About A WR Duo

The Philadelphia Eagles have built upon their playoff experience last season by building up their roster. On defense, they brought in playmakers like James Bradberry and Haason Reddick. They also brought in the likes of Nakobe Dean and Jordan Davis via the 2022 NFL Draft. But they did not stop...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Steelers See All They Need Out of Kenny Pickett

The Pittsburgh Steelers came into their second preseason game with a headline goal - to let Kenny Pickett see "varsity action." Well, after two drives at the end of the first half, head coach Mike Tomlin has seen enough. Pickett was pulled for Mason Rudolph, who started the second half...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
Heisman Trophy
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Steve Young: Lamar Jackson can be 'the greatest player in the history of the game,' but he's being 'held back' by Ravens

Former San Francisco 49ers legend Steve Young knows a thing or two about being one of the NFL's all-time greats, especially when it comes to mobile quarterbacks. The 60-year-old player-turned-analyst ranks fifth on the all-time rushing list for signal-callers and the person who's currently ranked seventh is on pace to shatter the top spot on the list, which is occupied by Michael Vick.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

MLB Insider expects the Braves to release Marcell Ozuna

The full clip is there, in which Rosenthal also says the Braves probably won’t make any comments or decisions until Ozuna’s process is finished. Marcell Ozuna is owed a lot of money, but Rosenthal thinks that won’t matter after his latest incident. It isn’t clear what the timetable will be, but it was already unlikely Ozuna would be on Atlanta’s playoff roster regardless. I tend to agree with Rosenthal — I think the Braves were on the cusp of releasing Ozuna after the season, even before this incident. We’ll see how things play out; Ozuna is a candidate to be placed on the Restricted List soon.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Watch: Packers Rookie Enagbare Embarrasses Saints Lineman

This move is really clever. He baits the lineman into throwing a punch. The punch completely whiffs as Enagbare ducks under it and goes straight to the quarterback. He adds a Call of Duty style slide cancel and gets his hands on the quarterback. The only thing you could ask of the rookie is to finish the play and get the sack. However, it doesn’t take away from the fact that the move was effective.
GREEN BAY, WI
MLB Trade Rumors

Mets To Select Nate Fisher

The Mets are selecting the contract of left-hander Nate Fisher, reports Jeff Passan of ESPN. Fisher is not currently on the club’s 40-man roster, meaning a corresponding move of some kind will be required. To say that Fisher is not a top prospect would be underselling his journey. As...
QUEENS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy