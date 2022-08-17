ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

WNDU

Transfer kicker Grupe to confidently take field goals for Irish

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The kicker can be the most popular guy in a locker room, or he can be the loneliest. Either way, Arkansas State transfer Blake Grupe is ready for the big stage at Notre Dame. Head Coach Marcus Freeman and Special Teams Coordinator Brian Mason confirmed...
The Spun

Ohio State Reportedly Decides On Uniform For Notre Dame Game

Ohio State will reportedly be paying homage to its 2002 national championship team with a set of uniforms for the Buckeyes season-opener vs. Notre Dame. Per OSU beat writer Andrew Lind: "Multiple sources have indicated Ohio State will wear throwback uniforms in the season opener against Notre Dame as part its 20th anniversary celebration of the 2002 national championship."
WNDU

All-American Girls Professional Baseball League reunites

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana?. The reunion of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League brought surviving players together to reminisce about the glory days. The All-American Girls Professional Baseball League made history from 1942 through 1954, being the first women to play professional baseball. In...
The Detroit Free Press

GM's joint venture considers location near Michigan border for 4th battery plant

Ultium Cells LLC, the joint venture between General Motors and LG Energy Solution, is eyeing northern Indiana for its next — and fourth — battery cell factory.  Ultium spokewoman Brooke Waid told the Free Press on Friday that the company is developing a "competitive business case for a potential large investment" to potentially be in New Carlisle, Indiana. New Carlisle is a few miles south of the Michigan border and about 15 miles west of South Bend, Indiana. ...
WNDU

South Bend youth hockey coach pleads guilty to accosting minor in Niles

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - A South Bend youth hockey coach has pleaded guilty to accosting a minor for immoral purposes. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, Christien Joubert’s plea came at a court hearing late last week. The 39-year-old pleaded guilty to two counts: the original count...
valpo.life

THE POKAGON BAND AND ITS FOUR WINDS CASINOS HOST RIBBON CUTTING CEREMONY TO CELEBRATE THE EXPANDED GAMING FLOOR AT FOUR WINDS SOUTH BEND

The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians and its Four Winds® Casinos hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony today to mark the opening of the expanded gaming floor at Four Winds South Bend, which now spans more than 98,000 square feet and includes 1,900 slot machines, 27 table games, a new high limit area, an additional cage and cashier area. The expanded gaming floor is part of a large-scale expansion at the property which will also feature a new 23-story hotel tower with 317 hotel rooms including 83 suites, a spa, convention area with a ballroom and meeting space, a cafe, an outdoor swimming pool, and terraces with spectacular views. The expansion will be completed in the first quarter of 2023.
abc57.com

Four Winds Casino opens new game room

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Four Winds Casino in South Bend is having a grand opening for their new game room on Thursday. The addition is 45,000 square feet featuring 850 new slot machines, table games, more lounge space and will bring around 400 jobs to the area. More additions will...
harborcountry-news.com

ALL REVVED UP IN NEW BUFFALO

NEW BUFFALO — The 2022 Full Throttle Throwdown Car Show at U.S. 12 Speed & Custom in New Buffalo overflowed with very special rides, drew throngs of spectators, and featured live music, a chance to see projects in progress inside the shop, pedal-powered hot rod races for the kids, and a jet-powered dragster exhibition that really brought the heat on an otherwise picture-perfect summer day.
protocol.com

Indiana has a $100 million EV plan. Black communities say they’re being left out.

Thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the state of Indiana is set to receive $100 million to build out a network of electric vehicle charging stations by 2025. But local officials and leaders of the NAACP in the state are calling on the Biden administration to reject the state’s plan, arguing that communities of color have been left out of the planning process, leading to a proposal that could entrench the racist transportation policies that both President Biden and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg have vowed to address with these new federal funds.
WNDU

Walorski legacy lives on through Impact International Ministries

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Playing from the heart, this professional musician, who admittedly prefers the saxophone, is performing with strength beyond himself. “I mean, this, this is a huge, there’s a huge void in my life,” Dean Swihart said. “Jackie touched so many lives, and it it’s just the peace of the Lord Jesus Christ that fills that void. Scripture says that, that we are perfect in Christ, which to me, that means he fills that void. Like you pour water into a pitcher, it fills every every void, in that in that opening.”
Inside Indiana Business

Four Winds Casino expansion opens in South Bend

The Four Winds Casino in South Bend on Thursday dedicated the addition of 40,000 square feet of gaming space. The casino expansion is part of a broader project that includes the construction of a 23-story hotel and event center. The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians first opened the casino in January 2018 and announced the expansion the following year.
95.3 MNC

Plymouth man turns himself in for Jan. 6 Capitol entry

A northern Indiana man faces federal charges for entering the Capitol during the January 6th riot. Ian Horvath of Plymouth called the FBI in September 2021 to tell them he saw himself in “wanted” photos on the FBI’s website. He faces several charges including two for violent...
abc57.com

Gym dedicated to a friend in Benton Harbor

BERRIEN, Mich. -- The Renaissance Athletic Club "RAC" located near Harbor Shores hosted a ribbon cutting for the Jason Raynor Memorial studio. "We kind of picked up where we left off a few years earlier, and it turned from a trainer, to a coach, to a friend, to a mentor and almost a big brother. He was like the big brother I never had, He was very instrumental in getting the RAC started." said Sean Todman, owner of RAC.
abc57.com

State Road 23 under construction

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- State Road 23 will be closed to a single lane as crews extend a water main line. From Magnolia Street to Ice Trail, roads will be down to one lane. Crews will begin construction on Monday and is expected to conclude on November 23.
22 WSBT

Market Basket: Local restaurant closes

After four years of creating upscale Southern style food, local restaurant Bantam Chicken and Seafood will close in the coming weeks. Owner Dont’e Shaw opened the restaurant as a pop-up in downtown South Bend before eventually moving the concept into a full-fledged restaurant in 2020 on South Bend Avenue near Notre Dame.
The Spun

The Spun

