Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custodyhoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
Basketball Phenom Griner Slapped with 9-Year Prison Sentence As Pressure Heats up and Celebrities are Weighing inSharee B.Houston, TX
Where to get the best frozen cocktails in Houston while it's still steamy
From icy gin and tonics to frozen White Claws, these bars hit the spot.
Bit Rebels
Selling A House In Houston Texas – Here’s How To Do It
Selling a house in Houston Texas consists of many steps. Among the many points, the most basic is finding buyers before the deal is done. If you’re selling the house yourself, you have to be involved in all of them. If you work with a realtor, he will take care of most of the tasks. We buy houses in Houston Texas, in no time, the seller does not have to look for a buyer or prepare the house for sale. We buy properties in any condition. But if you decide to do the selling yourself, you should be aware of all the complications you can expect.
Brash Brewing reopening delayed because taproom was never permitted
New owners learned when transferring permits that the taproom's did not exist to begin with.
Nothing Bundt Cakes coming to League City in September
Nothing Bundt Cakes will come to League City by mid-September. (Courtesy Nothing Bundt Cakes) Nothing Bundt Cakes will open mid-September at 2515 Gulf Freeway S., Ste. 200, according to the store. The bakery offers a variety of bundt cakes, allowing customers to choose from up to 10 flavors and over 60 cake designs throughout the year based on seasons and holidays. Cake sizes range from 4-10 inches. www.nothingbundtcakes.com.
Your ultimate guide to spending the day (or weekend) in Galveston
There's no shortage of fun to be had at this island city on the Gulf Coast of Texas.
Eat of the Week: Vietnamese steak and eggs at a Montrose coffee shop that can do it all
Houston staple Blacksmith serves a version of bò né all day alongside stellar brews.
papercitymag.com
Inside White Linen Night in The Heights’ Big Return — Smaller Crowds, Big Fun and Chic Retreats
Khizar & Zoya Hanif, Nancy & Jose Almodovar at the Nan & Company Properties party held during White Linen Night in The Heights. (Photo by Nan Studios) After two years on ice, the beloved White Linen Night in The Heights event returned with happenings that spread from bustling 19th Street, across to Studewood and into Shady Acres. The evening took on a more civilized air than in 2019 when some 100,000 packed the area to street party, shop, imbibe and schmooze. On this night, the turnout was manageable and more than a dozen activities hosted by a colorful swath of shops, bars and restaurants kept the Houston neighborhood rocking in the sizzling August heat.
Tacos y Más: Eating at this Houston taqueria after mass is a sacred Sunday ritual
Taqueria de Buey y Vaca in the Northside is the place to go on weekends.
$6.9 million ultimate Houston home for hobbies can stash 300 wine bottles, 9 cars
The Woodlands estate offers numerous activity options on nearly 2.5 acres, including tennis and gardening.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Shop Until You Drop at Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake Conroe/Houston's Margaritaville Marketplace
CONROE, TX -- Back by popular demand, the Margaritaville Marketplace at Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake Conroe looks forward to welcoming shoppers interested in indulging in some retail therapy. Discover handmade goods crafted by dozens of local artisans and vendors, including Kendra Scott in Palm Court outside the resort’s main lobby. Enjoy a 15% discount; one lucky shopper will receive a free gift.
KSAT 12
Houston-area company plans Wonderland entertainment development
SAN ANTONIO – A Houston-area company plans to redevelop retail space inside Wonderland of the Americas into a new entertainment venue. The new tenant is “taking up a large amount of space” Balcones Heights Mayor Suzanne de Leon said. AR’s Entertainment Hub owner Archie Wright said the...
Mexican-inspired bar within a bar makes a comeback in Montrose
The Houston couple behind Nobie's and Toasted Coconut reopen Quiote after a two-year hiatus.
houstoncitybook.com
Celebrated Restaurateur Thinks Outside the Loop, Opens New Hot Spot in Spring Branch
ALLI JARRETT BOLDLY declares that Spring Branch is the “face of Houston.” And indeed, the famously multicultural area is a great cross-section of the folks that make this city special — and delicious. So it makes sense that Jarrett, who owns Harold’s Restaurant & Tap Room in the Heights, selected the outer-Loop neighborhood for her next venture, Low Tide Kitchen & Bar.
3 private pools to rent in Houston
Escape the summer heat with these swimming spots, all listed on pool-sharing company Swimply.How it works: It's like Airbnb for pools. Swimming pool owners rent out their spaces for chunks of time.The pandemic came with a silver lining for Swimply, which saw demand surge and is making a big push in Texas this summer.1. Blue HeavenSurrounded by tropical plants, this tranquil getaway offers a tanning shelf and a resort-style experience.Location: Houston (Eastwood).Cost: $60.30-$67 per hour for up to 10 guests ($10 per hour, per guest after 10 guests).Number of guests: Up to 25. Photo courtesy of Swimply.com2. Tropical escapeEnjoy a rock waterfall and shaded hammocks at this pool with plenty of space to hang out.Location: Houston (Heights).Cost: $48-$60 per hour for up to five guests ($10 per hour, per guest after five guests).Number of guests: Up to 20. Photo courtesy of Swimply.com3. Oak Forest OasisBring a small group and cool off at this quaint spot, featuring a pristine saltwater pool and relaxing hot tub.Location: Houston (Oak Forest).Cost: $35 per hour for up to 10 guests ($5 per hour, per guest after 10 guests).Number of guests: Up to 10. Photo courtesy of Swimply.com
Freebirds World Burrito now open in Katy
Freebirds World Burrito has vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options. (Courtesy Freebirds World Burrito) Freebirds World Burrito held a grand opening on Aug. 16 at 10:30 a.m. at 9910 Gaston Road, Ste. 100, Katy. The restaurant offers customizable burritos, burrito bowls, nachos, quesadillas and more. Freebirds World Burrito has vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options. 512-291-7411. www.freebirds.com.
What is Nikkei cuisine? New Houston restaurant showcases the food.
Pacha Nikkei, now open in west Houston, combines Peruvian flavors with Japanese cooking techniques.
Evolving with the Times, Stanton’s In Alvin Celebrates 100 Years
Not many mom-and-pop shops are able to stand the test of time, but Stanton’s Shopping Center in Alvin, about 30 miles south of Houston, has been going strong for 100 years. Its longevity can be credited to the Stanton family’s dedication and their ability to adapt to changing times.
pearland.com
Old Pearland Farmers Market This Saturday
Don’t miss the Back to School Bash at Old Pearland Farmers Market on Saturday, August 20!. Head over to Independence Park for live music from the Pearland Community Jazz Band, adoptable pets from the local animal shelter, and a variety of craft & food vendors. Don’t miss out on...
Houston food hall's Raid and insect-themed drone show confuses viewers
A Post Houston event was actually a 10-minute ad for the insect repellent.
First-Of-Its-Kind Convenience Store Coming To This Texas City
Texas is now home to the country's first Allsup's Express.
