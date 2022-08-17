ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

CBS Detroit

Michigan Man Linked To Supremacist Group Gets 56 Months To 20 Years

CARO, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan man described as a leader of the white supremacist group The Base has been sentenced to 56 months to 20 years in prison, Attorney General Dana Nessel said Thursday. Washtenaw County Judge Patrick Conlin sentenced Justen Watkins on Monday after he pleaded guilty to one count of gang membership, Nessel said. Watkins “used intimidation tactics at a family’s home and posted messages to other The Base members targeting the home,” Nessel’s office said in a news release. Two other charges, using a computer to commit a crime and unlawfully posting a message online, were dismissed under a...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man acquitted in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks out

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The retrial for two men charged with plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is wrapping up and getting ready to go to the jury. On Friday, the defense rested its case, clearing the way for closing arguments. Local 4′s Shawn Ley was in Grand Rapids and spoke to one of the men originally charged in the case.
deadlinedetroit.com

Detroiter Gets 10 Years in Prison For Carjacking in Wayne State Area

A 32-year-old Detroit man is off to prison for 10 years for a carjacking in the Wayne State University area. Johnnie Watkins was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Detroit on Tuesday for the Nov. 19, 2019 crime. Authorities charged that Watkins, armed with a gun, approached a man sitting...
The Oakland Press

Mother of 9 accused of multiple stabbings gets next court date

A Pontiac woman accused of stabbing four people at a house party — including a teenager — is scheduled to return to 50th District Court on Sept. 16 for a preliminary exam. At the exam, Judge Cynthia Walker will hear evidence and decide if probable cause exists to advance the case against Candis Wright-McDonald, 39, to Oakland County Circuit Court.
FOX59

Case dismissed against IMPD officer accused of marijuana grow operation

INDIANAPOLIS — The case has been dismissed against a former Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer who was accused of taking part in a marijuana grow operation. According to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, the case against the officer was dismissed due to the court determining that the defendant’s constitutional rights were violated by law enforcement […]
fox2detroit.com

Ypsilanti police's problem • Amazon worker drives off with rare dog • Suspect SUV in toddler's shooting

FRIDAY NEWS HIT - The Ypsilanti Police Department is looking for a new chief after a sudden resignation. "It’s hard," said Steve Wilcoxen. That was the reaction from the Ypsilanti councilman to the resignation of Police Chief Tony DeGiusti, who reportedly felt it was time to move on as policing gets harder. "There’s issues with morale. There’s issues with staffing," Wilcoxen said. "Lots of people are working a lot of overtime. It’s hard to keep people staffed."
MLive

Michigan man accuses Amazon driver of stealing his puppy

CENTER LINE, MI -- Police are investigating the possible theft of a puppy after a home security camera captured an Amazon driver picking up the dog and driving away with no sign of the dog in sight. According to Fox 2 Detroit, Maurice Gunn, of Center Line says he believes the driver drove off with the puppy shortly after the dog was able to to crawl under a fence and escape from Gunn’s yard.
fox2detroit.com

92-year-old Detroit man gets hit with $4,000 water bill

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 92-year-old Detroit man got a $4,000 water bill after he was accused by the city of using nearly 200,000 gallons of water. "My name is Sanquise Jackson - and this is Mr. Robert Hightower - he's 92," she said. And he's also her father -...
