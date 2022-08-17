Read full article on original website
Two Different Women Get Scammed $64K & $30K from ‘Best Buy Geek Squad’Zack LoveBeaufort County, SC
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Stimulus money available for renters and homeowners in DetroitJake WellsDetroit, MI
A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in MichiganTravel MavenMichigan State
Michigan Man Linked To Supremacist Group Gets 56 Months To 20 Years
CARO, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan man described as a leader of the white supremacist group The Base has been sentenced to 56 months to 20 years in prison, Attorney General Dana Nessel said Thursday. Washtenaw County Judge Patrick Conlin sentenced Justen Watkins on Monday after he pleaded guilty to one count of gang membership, Nessel said. Watkins “used intimidation tactics at a family’s home and posted messages to other The Base members targeting the home,” Nessel’s office said in a news release. Two other charges, using a computer to commit a crime and unlawfully posting a message online, were dismissed under a...
Indianapolis man gets minimum of 27 years for murder, armed robbery where LGBTQ members were targeted
LANSING, Mich. — An Indianapolis man has been sentenced to a minimum of 27 years in prison in connection to a murder and armed robberies where he targeted members of the LGBTQ community in Michigan. Diabolique Paris Johnson, 35, pleaded guilty in June to murdering a 39-year-old Detroit man during an armed robbery on September […]
Man gets 27-year jail sentence in Detroit dating app murder
An Indiana man who prosecutors said used a dating app to target members of the LGBTQ community has been sentenced to at least 27 years in jail for the killing of a Michigan man.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man acquitted in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks out
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The retrial for two men charged with plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is wrapping up and getting ready to go to the jury. On Friday, the defense rested its case, clearing the way for closing arguments. Local 4′s Shawn Ley was in Grand Rapids and spoke to one of the men originally charged in the case.
Detroit News
Former Macomb County resident sentenced to 11 years for investment fraud
A 55-year-old former Macomb County man who defrauded 17 people of more than $4 million in a fraudulent investment scheme was sentenced to more than 11 years in federal prison this week, United States Attorney Dawn Ison said Friday. After Gino Accettola pleaded guilty to wire fraud charges in April,...
Detroit News
Detroit man files lawsuit after spending 26 years in prison for murder he didn't commit
Detroit — A Detroit man who spent more than half of his life in prison for a murder he did not commit is suing a former Detroit police officer, a former Wayne County assistant prosecutor and Wayne County. Lacino Hamilton was released from prison in September 2020 after a...
deadlinedetroit.com
Detroiter Gets 10 Years in Prison For Carjacking in Wayne State Area
A 32-year-old Detroit man is off to prison for 10 years for a carjacking in the Wayne State University area. Johnnie Watkins was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Detroit on Tuesday for the Nov. 19, 2019 crime. Authorities charged that Watkins, armed with a gun, approached a man sitting...
Dog in Warren Shot Multiple Times by Pellets in Body and Head
A dog in Warren, Michigan was recently shot multiple times across her entire body including her head. According to Fox 2 Detroit, the dog was found intentionally shot multiple times all over her body by a passer-by. It's really hard to wrap your head around how someone could drive by...
Securing death penalty for suspects accused of killing police in Indiana remains historically difficult
INDIANAPOLIS — Recent history shows securing a death sentence for suspects accused of killing police officers in Indiana has been extremely difficult. Over the last 10 years in Indiana, 11 law enforcement officers were shot and killed in the line duty. Six of those cases resulted in death penalty being sought, but so far none […]
The Oakland Press
Mother of 9 accused of multiple stabbings gets next court date
A Pontiac woman accused of stabbing four people at a house party — including a teenager — is scheduled to return to 50th District Court on Sept. 16 for a preliminary exam. At the exam, Judge Cynthia Walker will hear evidence and decide if probable cause exists to advance the case against Candis Wright-McDonald, 39, to Oakland County Circuit Court.
Arab American News
17-year-old from Hamtramck charged w/ first-degree murder in stabbing of 56-year-old Hamtramck man on Belle Isle
HAMTRAMCK – Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged a 17-year-old juvenile male, of Hamtramck, in connection with last week’s fatal stabbing of Ali Mahyoub-Ali Mohammed, 56, also of Hamtramck, on Belle Isle in Detroit. The prosecutor’s office said in a press release that last Friday, Aug. 12,...
Case dismissed against IMPD officer accused of marijuana grow operation
INDIANAPOLIS — The case has been dismissed against a former Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer who was accused of taking part in a marijuana grow operation. According to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, the case against the officer was dismissed due to the court determining that the defendant’s constitutional rights were violated by law enforcement […]
Detroit cop tests positive for cocaine, but commissioners want 'second chance'
A recent positive drug test by a Detroit police officer is highlighting a rift between Chief James White and the board tasked with helping to oversee the department.
fox2detroit.com
Ypsilanti police's problem • Amazon worker drives off with rare dog • Suspect SUV in toddler's shooting
FRIDAY NEWS HIT - The Ypsilanti Police Department is looking for a new chief after a sudden resignation. "It’s hard," said Steve Wilcoxen. That was the reaction from the Ypsilanti councilman to the resignation of Police Chief Tony DeGiusti, who reportedly felt it was time to move on as policing gets harder. "There’s issues with morale. There’s issues with staffing," Wilcoxen said. "Lots of people are working a lot of overtime. It’s hard to keep people staffed."
Michigan man accuses Amazon driver of stealing his puppy
CENTER LINE, MI -- Police are investigating the possible theft of a puppy after a home security camera captured an Amazon driver picking up the dog and driving away with no sign of the dog in sight. According to Fox 2 Detroit, Maurice Gunn, of Center Line says he believes the driver drove off with the puppy shortly after the dog was able to to crawl under a fence and escape from Gunn’s yard.
17-year-old charged with murder in connection to stabbing death on Belle Isle
A 17-year-old from Hamtramck is facing murder changes for allegedly stabbing a man to death near Belle Isle Nature Center last Friday. Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said the teen was adult designated, but charged as a juvenile
FBI: Macomb County nurse practitioner exchanged 1,000+ text messages with agent posing as 15-year-old boy
A nurse practitioner who lives in Macomb County is in custody, accused of trying to meet up with a 15-year-old boy for sex after exchanging more than one thousand text messages with an FBI agent/Michigan State Police trooper posing as the teen.
$12K in drugs seized in Ohio traffic stop
A man from Detroit was arrested after troopers say they found cocaine and marijuana hidden in his car.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Video shows Oakland County Sheriff’s deputies repeatedly punching 48-year-old woman during arrest
PONTIAC, Mich. – A Pontiac family is considering legal action against the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office after a rough arrest was caught on camera. The video shows officers repeatedly punching a 48-year-old woman in front of her home as officers tried to arrest her during what appeared to be a mental health crisis.
fox2detroit.com
92-year-old Detroit man gets hit with $4,000 water bill
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 92-year-old Detroit man got a $4,000 water bill after he was accused by the city of using nearly 200,000 gallons of water. "My name is Sanquise Jackson - and this is Mr. Robert Hightower - he's 92," she said. And he's also her father -...
