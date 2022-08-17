ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Bicyclist involved in hit-and-run dies, police are still looking for suspect

By Caleb J. Fernández
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 3 days ago
The Tucson Police Department has released new information about a bicyclist involved in a recent hit-and-run.

On Sunday, Aug. 7, a man was hit by a car on the 500 block of West Grant Road. But when authorities got to the scene, the driver involved was already gone.

Public Information Officer Francisco Magos told KGUN 9 police have identified the victim as 56-year-old James Charles Ramsay.

Investigators expalined Ramsay was "riding in the bicycle lane of westbound Grant Road." However, they are still not sure if he was cycling with or against traffic.

Magos confirmed Ramsay died Tuesday as a result of his injuries.

Officers are still looking for the suspect involved. Anyone with information should call 88-CRIME. Callers will remain anonymous.

RELATED: Police looking for hit-and-run suspect who left bicyclist for dead

Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9 . After earning his bachelor's degree from Penn State in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went to New York where he learned production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn , Instagram , and Twitter .

