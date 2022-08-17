ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sea Girt, NJ

Council may add beach access at Sea Girt Avenue

By Alissa Deleo
Star News Group
Star News Group
 3 days ago
SEA GIRT — The Sea Girt borough council is considering creating beach access at the Sea Girt Avenue beach entrance, said Councilwoman Maria Richman during her beach committee report at the Aug. 10 council meeting.

Councilwoman Richman, liaison to the borough’s beach utility committee, said that she has spoken about the addition of access with the borough administration, beach leadership and governing body, after  residents, on several occasions, asked why it doesn’t exist.

Currently, there are 12 beach-access entrance streets in the borough, according to Councilwoman Richman.

“Lifeguards and Sea Girt Police have expressed that south-end beach access at Sea Girt’s most southerly point on the public beach would be beneficial and commonsensical,” said Councilwoman Richman, noting that adding the access would allow swift response to emergencies that may occur at this beach location.

Borough Administrator James Gant confirmed that the beach committee of the Sea Girt council is currently in support of the project, and if it falls in line with the scheduling of the municipality’s various other projects, the borough will look to begin creating the beach path in the fall.

Mr. Gant said that the borough plans to mimic the Terrace path located at the north end of town, which is surrounded by dune plantings and a split-rail fence. “The path would be natural and at grade,” said Mr. Gant.

