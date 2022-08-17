Aurora police searching for driver involved in deadly hit-and-run

AURORA, Colo. — A man has died after a hit-and-run crash in Aurora late Tuesday evening.

Aurora police officers responded to the area of North Peoria Street and East 17th Avenue around 10:55 p.m. for a report of a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian. When officers arrived on scene, they found a man in the road with life-threatening injuries.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Investigators believe the man was crossing the street mid-block just north of East 17th Avenue when a black or grey Honda Pilot headed southbound hit him at a high rate of speed.

The driver did not stop and continued south on North Peoria Street.

The Adams County Coroner’s Office will identify the victim at a later time.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has dash camera footage is asked to contact the Aurora Police Traffic Section. An anonymous tip can also be reported through Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.

This is the 31st traffic-related death in Aurora for 2022.