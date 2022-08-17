Van Cleef & Arpels is no stranger to monumental stones. From the 90 brilliant-cut diamonds, totaling 115 carats, set in a necklace for Princess Fawzia of Egypt in the late 1930s to the 34.64-carat pink “Princie” diamond (said to have once been owned by the ruling nizams of Hyderabad) acquired by the house in 1960, the company’s history is full of headline-grabbing jewels. Now, meet the newest: a mammoth 910-carat Type IIA D-Color white diamond rough from South Africa’s Letšeng mine, dubbed the Lesotho Legend, which served as the building block for the Parisian jeweler’s latest high-jewelry collection. Purchased in...

