Trenton, NJ

Man Busted With Stolen Handgun During Heroin Deal In Trenton, Police Say

By Valerie Musson
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y0G0r_0hKrShnA00
Nieme Bradley, 35 Photo Credit: Trenton Police Department via Facebook

A 35-year-old man was caught with a stolen handgun and various drugs during a heroin deal in Trenton, authorities said.

Nieme Bradley was seen involved in a hand-to-hand narcotics transaction on Coolidge Avenue as officers patrolled the area of Oakland Avenue and Hoffman Avenue on Monday, August 15, Trenton Police said.

During questioning, Bradley was found with a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun stolen out of Trenton, along with two 10-round magazines, 20 rounds of ammunition, unspecified amounts of heroin, Oxycodone, and Psilocybin (mushrooms), and $500 cash, police said.

Bradley was arrested and charged with various drug and weapons offenses.

#Heroin#Drugs#Trenton Police
