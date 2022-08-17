Read full article on original website
Safety Fest in Paso Saturday 08.18.2022
Another option for a great family event Saturday. First responders and law enforcement are planning a big Safety-Fest event at the downtown city park in Paso Robles beginning Saturday morning at 10:30. The event will focus on emergency, disaster and safety preparedness. It begins with north county supervisor John Peschong...
Cruisin’ Weekend in Atascadero 08.19.2022
Cruisin’ weekend begins tonight in Atascadero. Hot El Camino Cruise Night kicks it off from 6:30 to 8:30. You can register your car for $30 if you want to, at Colony Park Community Center before four this afternoon. After that, you register your car downtown and it’s $40. Then...
‘American Idol’ producers selling SLO County winery for $22 million. See the stunning photos
A listing agent described the 159-acre property, which includes two Tuscan-style villas and a pool, as “the crown jewel of the Central Coast.”
Hundreds of cars cruise through Atascadero
A cruise night full of classic cars came roaring back to life in Atascadero on Friday evening for Hot El Camino Cruise Night.
Morro Bay's Avocado Margarita Festival Just Got Bigger
MORRO ROCK? It is most definitely not shaped like an avocado. Rather, it is very much a Morro Rock-shaped rock, a massive and magnificent volcanic plug that has a distinctive appearance that is instantly recognizable to anyone who has called upon the beautiful Central Coast burg. But a person might be forgiven for thinking of the iconic alligator pear, and all of its yummy uses, upon seeing Morro Rock in the foggy distance. Why? Because one of the Golden State's greenest and creamiest scenes has long taken place in the ocean-close hamlet, a celebration of the pit-tastic fruit, a variety of spicy and savory guacamoles, and a libation that's long been associated with avocado-centered appetizers, the margarita. For Morro Bay is the famous home of the Avocado Margarita Festival, a foodie gathering that's about to embark on something new in 2022: A three-day event.
Lompoc neighbors weigh in on city's historic, but aging trees
Some people in Lompoc are concerned about the city's historic trees and the hazards they say they are creating.
Serve Santa Maria: How the Hurricane Katrina response inspired a Central Coast nonprofit
A local nonprofit called Serve Santa Maria is helping the city gather volunteers for cleanup and paint projects, including one tomorrow that will take volunteers to city parks, elementary schools and more. Pastor Carl Neilsen founded Serve Santa Maria in 2009. He brought high school volunteers from his church to...
Cannabis Workshop Tonight in Paso 08.18.2022
Tonight, the city of Paso Robles is conducting a forum on cannabis to get community feedback on expansion of cannabis regulations. Like allowing retail stores to sell recreational marijuana in Paso Robles. Councilman Fred Strong says it’s just a workshop tonight. It’s not a city council meeting. No decision will...
Candidates vying for local offices in SLO County
Who are the candidates running for public office in San Luis Obispo County, and which races are likely to make a change in local governmental policies?. The Atascadero City Council is likely to remain primarily unchanged, with Mayor Heather Moreno running unchallenged. Three candidates are running for two open council...
Record number of vehicles hit Atascadero streets as Hot El Camino Cruise Nite returns
As many as 15,000 people lined the sidewalks to watch vintage vehicles make their way through downtown.
Santa Barbara Foundation names Lompoc's Ginger Salazar Person of the Year
Ginger Salazar and Katina Zaninovich will be honored at an in-person luncheon slated for Wednesday, Sept. 21, at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort Rotunda. Tickets to join the celebration can be purchased online at SBFoundation.org/PYAwards. The Santa Barbara Foundation has named Lompoc native Ginger Salazar and Santa Barbara resident...
No home yet, but things are looking up for family of 6 evicted from SLO County motel
They have a place to sleep, but at $2,680 every two weeks, it’s still too high.
Volunteers needed for upcoming Serve Santa Maria Day
Organizers are looking for more volunteers to help clean up and beautify the community as part of the next Serve Santa Maria Day on Saturday. The post Volunteers needed for upcoming Serve Santa Maria Day appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
New mobile shower site coming to San Luis Obispo to serve unhoused residents
Shower the People, which has provided over 10,000 showers in the San Luis Obispo community since its inception in 2017, is adding another location its mobile shower program that gives unhoused residents a place to shower and stay clean. The post New mobile shower site coming to San Luis Obispo to serve unhoused residents appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SLO County woman wowed judges on PBS’s ‘Great American Recipe’ show — and won. What’s next?
“It has been a really wild and beautiful ride,” Silvia Martinez said.
Red Light Roundup 08/08 – 08/14/2022
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. August 08, 2022. 14:46— Manuel Roy...
The obnoxious electric golf cart invasion of Cayucos
Editor’s Note: The following series, “Life in Radically Gentrifying Cayucos by the Sea,” to be posted biweekly includes the notes, thoughts, and opinions of an original American voice: author Dell Franklin. Franklin’s memoir, “Life On The Mississippi, 1969,” is currently on Amazon. By DELL...
Death notices for Aug. 11-17
Marie Odette Layaye, age 92, of San Luis Obispo, passed away on Monday, Aug. 15. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Paul Dewitt, age 61, of Paso Robles, passed away on Friday, Aug. 12. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Paula M. Downs, age 63, of Paso Robles,...
Live music festival with overnight camping coming to Paso Robles
The Paso Robles Event Center is hosting its first-ever “Tour Buzz Festival” in October. Festival-goers will be able to camp on-site.
Five Cities Fire prepares for future without Oceano
San Luis Obispo County's third-busiest municipal department is about to become even busier as its remaining members grapple with a future devoid of the Oceano Community Services District. The Five Cities Fire Authority (FCFA) officially entered a "wind down period" now that Oceano voters rejected the flat parcel tax that...
