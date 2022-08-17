MORRO ROCK? It is most definitely not shaped like an avocado. Rather, it is very much a Morro Rock-shaped rock, a massive and magnificent volcanic plug that has a distinctive appearance that is instantly recognizable to anyone who has called upon the beautiful Central Coast burg. But a person might be forgiven for thinking of the iconic alligator pear, and all of its yummy uses, upon seeing Morro Rock in the foggy distance. Why? Because one of the Golden State's greenest and creamiest scenes has long taken place in the ocean-close hamlet, a celebration of the pit-tastic fruit, a variety of spicy and savory guacamoles, and a libation that's long been associated with avocado-centered appetizers, the margarita. For Morro Bay is the famous home of the Avocado Margarita Festival, a foodie gathering that's about to embark on something new in 2022: A three-day event.

MORRO BAY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO