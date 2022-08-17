ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atascadero, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kprl.com

Safety Fest in Paso Saturday 08.18.2022

Another option for a great family event Saturday. First responders and law enforcement are planning a big Safety-Fest event at the downtown city park in Paso Robles beginning Saturday morning at 10:30. The event will focus on emergency, disaster and safety preparedness. It begins with north county supervisor John Peschong...
PASO ROBLES, CA
kprl.com

Cruisin’ Weekend in Atascadero 08.19.2022

Cruisin’ weekend begins tonight in Atascadero. Hot El Camino Cruise Night kicks it off from 6:30 to 8:30. You can register your car for $30 if you want to, at Colony Park Community Center before four this afternoon. After that, you register your car downtown and it’s $40. Then...
ATASCADERO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Entertainment
City
Atascadero, CA
Atascadero, CA
Entertainment
NBC Los Angeles

Morro Bay's Avocado Margarita Festival Just Got Bigger

MORRO ROCK? It is most definitely not shaped like an avocado. Rather, it is very much a Morro Rock-shaped rock, a massive and magnificent volcanic plug that has a distinctive appearance that is instantly recognizable to anyone who has called upon the beautiful Central Coast burg. But a person might be forgiven for thinking of the iconic alligator pear, and all of its yummy uses, upon seeing Morro Rock in the foggy distance. Why? Because one of the Golden State's greenest and creamiest scenes has long taken place in the ocean-close hamlet, a celebration of the pit-tastic fruit, a variety of spicy and savory guacamoles, and a libation that's long been associated with avocado-centered appetizers, the margarita. For Morro Bay is the famous home of the Avocado Margarita Festival, a foodie gathering that's about to embark on something new in 2022: A three-day event.
MORRO BAY, CA
kprl.com

Cannabis Workshop Tonight in Paso 08.18.2022

Tonight, the city of Paso Robles is conducting a forum on cannabis to get community feedback on expansion of cannabis regulations. Like allowing retail stores to sell recreational marijuana in Paso Robles. Councilman Fred Strong says it’s just a workshop tonight. It’s not a city council meeting. No decision will...
PASO ROBLES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Clovis Community College
calcoastnews.com

Candidates vying for local offices in SLO County

Who are the candidates running for public office in San Luis Obispo County, and which races are likely to make a change in local governmental policies?. The Atascadero City Council is likely to remain primarily unchanged, with Mayor Heather Moreno running unchallenged. Three candidates are running for two open council...
ATASCADERO, CA
Lompoc Record

Santa Barbara Foundation names Lompoc's Ginger Salazar Person of the Year

Ginger Salazar and Katina Zaninovich will be honored at an in-person luncheon slated for Wednesday, Sept. 21, at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort Rotunda. Tickets to join the celebration can be purchased online at SBFoundation.org/PYAwards. The Santa Barbara Foundation has named Lompoc native Ginger Salazar and Santa Barbara resident...
LOMPOC, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Talk Show
The Atascadero News

Red Light Roundup 08/08 – 08/14/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. August 08, 2022. 14:46— Manuel Roy...
PASO ROBLES, CA
calcoastnews.com

The obnoxious electric golf cart invasion of Cayucos

Editor’s Note: The following series, “Life in Radically Gentrifying Cayucos by the Sea,” to be posted biweekly includes the notes, thoughts, and opinions of an original American voice: author Dell Franklin. Franklin’s memoir, “Life On The Mississippi, 1969,” is currently on Amazon. By DELL...
CAYUCOS, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Aug. 11-17

Marie Odette Layaye, age 92, of San Luis Obispo, passed away on Monday, Aug. 15. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Paul Dewitt, age 61, of Paso Robles, passed away on Friday, Aug. 12. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Paula M. Downs, age 63, of Paso Robles,...
PASO ROBLES, CA
New Times

Five Cities Fire prepares for future without Oceano

San Luis Obispo County's third-busiest municipal department is about to become even busier as its remaining members grapple with a future devoid of the Oceano Community Services District. The Five Cities Fire Authority (FCFA) officially entered a "wind down period" now that Oceano voters rejected the flat parcel tax that...
ARROYO GRANDE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy