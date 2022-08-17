Read full article on original website
Speak Up Newport Awards Scholarships to Local High School Students
This summer, Speak Up Newport awarded four $5,500 scholarships to two Newport Harbor High School and two Corona del Mar High School students. Each year, thanks to donations at the Annual Mayor’s Dinner and donations through the year, Speak Up Newport is able to grant scholarships to deserving local students.
Ueberroth Family Foundation of Newport Beach Gives $15K Grant to Beyond Blindness
August is Children’s Eye Health and Safety Month, and Beyond Blindness – a local nonprofit dedicated to serving children with visual impairments and other disabilities and their families – has received a $15,000 grant from the Ueberroth Family Foundation, based in Newport Beach. The grant was awarded...
Diana Hill is running for re-election to the Los Alamitos Unified School District Board
I’ve been honored to serve LAUSD as a trustee since 2010. Randy and I raised our family here because of the schools. I know first-hand there is a direct correlation between the quality of our schools and home values. I strive to ensure students receive a world-class education in...
Capo Unified Board Elections Draw Candidates Looking to Address Educational Policy, COVID Measures
OCC set to implement student debt forgiveness, removing financial barrier to higher ed
Orange Coast College students will be eligible for outstanding debt forgiveness, according to an announcement by Coast Community College District Chancellor John Weispfenning on Aug. 3. More than $1.8 million in federal COVID-19 Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF) allocations have been identified to pay off and forgive outstanding debt that OCC students accumulated from Spring 2020 through Spring 2022.
Mark your calendars for the 44th Annual Seal Beach Lions Arts and Crafts Faire
Don’t miss the 44th Annual Seal Beach Lions Arts and Crafts Faire, proudly sponsored by James R. and Judy Rodriguez Watson. The Arts & Crafts Faire will feature 100+ arts and crafts vendors. It will take place on Saturday, September 10, from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Sunday,...
Credit Union of Southern California donates $225,000 to local charities
In pursuit of its “People Helping People” philosophy, Credit Union of Southern California (CU SoCal) donated a combined $225,000 to local charities based in surrounding communities the credit union serves. The charitable efforts took place over a one-month span. By the time the last check was signed, the...
2022 Santa Ana College football schedule and ticket information for home games
Santa Ana College coach Anthony White leads his team onto the field in a game last November. (Photo: OC Sports Zone, Fernando M. Donado). Santa Ana College’s football team, coming off a breakthrough 2021 season, opens a new year on Saturday, Sept. 3 against Fullerton College at 6 p.m. at the Santa Ana Stadium.
PHOTOS: Defense helps Irvine rally from halftime deficit for win over Portola in opener
Deacon Moss of Irvine catches a pass for a big gain on the opening drive. (Photos courtesy Jim Tomlin, For OC Sports Zone). Irvine High School’s football team battled back from a 10-2 halftime deficit to defeat Portola 31-10 in a nonleague game Friday night at Irvine Stadium. It...
American Lung Association seeks grant applications from innovative researchers throughout California
The American Lung Association in California announced the start of its 2023-2024 research awards and grants cycle. The organization is now accepting research grant applications from researchers here in California and across the nation with the potential to improve prevention, detection and treatment options for all lung diseases including lung cancer.
Weather in northwest Orange County for Sunday, August 21, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Sunday, August 21, 2022:. Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 82. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Highs are forecast to remain in the lower 80s for several days before rising back into the mid-upper 80s for the rest of the week.
2023 brings revitalization of Fiesta Village, reimagination of coaster classic and transformation of Knott’s Berry Farm Hotel
Knott’s Berry Farm and the Knott’s Berry Farm Hotel are proud to announce major changes debuting in 2023. Inside the park, Fiesta Village is being refreshed to further celebrate all the Hispanic cultural influences present in Southern California. The unveiling of the new Fiesta Village includes a reimagined Montezooma’s Revenge. The historic coaster will be renamed MonteZOOMa: The Forbidden Fortress, with an immersive storyline and new surprise thrills for its riders. And next door to the park, every aspect of the Knott’s Berry Farm Hotel — from the front desk and lobby to the guest rooms and hotel restaurant — will be transformed with brand new theming based on the theme park and its founders.
Nick Jonas to perform at City of Hope Orange County’s inaugural ‘Hope Gala’ honoring philanthropist Julia Argyros
City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States, announced today that Grammy-nominated recording artist Nick Jonas will perform at the upcoming “Hope Gala” at Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa, California. City of Hope Orange County’s inaugural “Hope Gala” will bring together leaders and luminaries from the community to honor visionary philanthropist Julia A. Argyros, a longtime supporter of City of Hope.
Weekly message from Neighborhood Church: Be cautious, words wield power
Proverbs 25:11 A word fitly (well) spoken is like apples of gold in a setting of silver. Yes, words well-spoken can bring the beauty of affirmation and are so valuable to both the giver and receiver! I can remember, as I’m sure you do, those well-said words that brought inspiration after an accomplishment, encouragement in a struggle, affirmation after a victory, comfort in a loss, and reassurance through the ups and downs of life. Words do wield a great power that when spoken thoughtfully bring encouragement and empowerment to life. We each have that power to employ.
San Clemente Football Dominates Oceanside in Season-Opening ‘Battle for the Base’
New turf at Santa Ana Stadium gets first test during two football openers
Santa Ana High School Athletic Director Brian Lillie indicated that there would be some improvements to Santa Ana Stadium. The most noticable one is the installation of a new turf, which will be tested for the first time Thursday night when Santa Ana hosts Long Beach Millikan in a non-league game.
News Next Door: San Clemente Community Icons Don Brown, Fred Swegles Awarded Wall of Recognition Honors
August 20, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Saturday, August 20, 2022: Today: Patchy fog before 11am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 82. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Tonight: Patchy fog after 11pm. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South.
Randy Hill is running for Los Alamitos City Council in District 5
Diana and I moved to Los Alamitos in 1992 with two sons nearing school age. Our goal was a great school district in a safe community. We found that and much more. Upon meeting a neighbor, I found myself on the Board of Los Alamitos Youth Baseball for 11 years and I have served this community ever since.
Orange County high school football scores for Friday night, Aug. 19
It’s the first big Friday night of high school football in Orange County and OC Sports Zone will once again provide updates of the games on our scoreboard, then game coverage later tonight and through the weekend. Coaches and team reps please tag us on Twitter with your scores:...
