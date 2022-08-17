Read full article on original website
Related
localocnews.com
Ueberroth Family Foundation of Newport Beach Gives $15K Grant to Beyond Blindness
August is Children’s Eye Health and Safety Month, and Beyond Blindness – a local nonprofit dedicated to serving children with visual impairments and other disabilities and their families – has received a $15,000 grant from the Ueberroth Family Foundation, based in Newport Beach. The grant was awarded...
localocnews.com
Newport Beach Resident Kirstie Acevedo Joins Sherman Foundation Board
Sherman Library & Gardens has announced the appointment of Kirstie Acevedo to the Sherman Foundation Board of Governors, as well as her appointment to Vice President of M.H. Sherman Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Sherman Foundation. The Sherman Foundation, a Newport Beach investment firm, oversees the operation of Sherman Library & Gardens, a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization located in Corona del Mar.
localocnews.com
Speak Up Newport Awards Scholarships to Local High School Students
This summer, Speak Up Newport awarded four $5,500 scholarships to two Newport Harbor High School and two Corona del Mar High School students. Each year, thanks to donations at the Annual Mayor’s Dinner and donations through the year, Speak Up Newport is able to grant scholarships to deserving local students.
localocnews.com
News Next Door: San Clemente Community Icons Don Brown, Fred Swegles Awarded Wall of Recognition Honors
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
localocnews.com
Weather in northwest Orange County for Sunday, August 21, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Sunday, August 21, 2022:. Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 82. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Highs are forecast to remain in the lower 80s for several days before rising back into the mid-upper 80s for the rest of the week.
localocnews.com
American Lung Association seeks grant applications from innovative researchers throughout California
The American Lung Association in California announced the start of its 2023-2024 research awards and grants cycle. The organization is now accepting research grant applications from researchers here in California and across the nation with the potential to improve prevention, detection and treatment options for all lung diseases including lung cancer.
localocnews.com
Nick Jonas to perform at City of Hope Orange County’s inaugural ‘Hope Gala’ honoring philanthropist Julia Argyros
City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States, announced today that Grammy-nominated recording artist Nick Jonas will perform at the upcoming “Hope Gala” at Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa, California. City of Hope Orange County’s inaugural “Hope Gala” will bring together leaders and luminaries from the community to honor visionary philanthropist Julia A. Argyros, a longtime supporter of City of Hope.
localocnews.com
Trustees Consider Resolution Calling for Local Control over COVID Guidelines, Push Final Vote to September
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
IN THIS ARTICLE
localocnews.com
Register now for the Cypress College Foundation’s 37th Annual Golf Classic
Register now for the Cypress College Foundation’s 37th Annual Golf Classic which will take place on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at the Black Gold Golf Club, 1 Black Gold Dr, Yorba Linda, CA 92886! Registration begins at 7:00 a.m. with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. Join us to...
localocnews.com
Council Votes Down Resolution Calling on Lawmakers for Additional Election Security Practices
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
localocnews.com
Mark your calendars for the 44th Annual Seal Beach Lions Arts and Crafts Faire
Don’t miss the 44th Annual Seal Beach Lions Arts and Crafts Faire, proudly sponsored by James R. and Judy Rodriguez Watson. The Arts & Crafts Faire will feature 100+ arts and crafts vendors. It will take place on Saturday, September 10, from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Sunday,...
localocnews.com
Guest Editorial: Vote (somebody) for CalPERS Board
The California Public Employees’ Retirement System (CalPERS) is the nation’s largest public-employees pension fund. CalPERS is also the second largest purchaser of healthcare in the country. Only Medicare is larger. The fund manages nearly $500 billion in assets. It serves more than 2 million members and families. From...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
localocnews.com
Steel, U.S. Army Corps, local officials share update on Sand Replenishment Project
Representatives from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Mayors of Orange County’s coastline cities, and local officials from the Orange County Board of Supervisors joined Rep. Michelle Steel (R-CA) to share an update on the Surfside-Sunset & Newport Beach Replenishment Project, and to highlight the funding secured earlier this year in a major piece of legislation. Championed by Rep. Steel, $15.5 million in funding for the much-needed project was approved by Congress and signed into law in March. Col. Julie A. Balten from the USACE provided an update on the project’s timing, sharing that the sand replenishment will begin in 2024.
localocnews.com
Diana Hill is running for re-election to the Los Alamitos Unified School District Board
I’ve been honored to serve LAUSD as a trustee since 2010. Randy and I raised our family here because of the schools. I know first-hand there is a direct correlation between the quality of our schools and home values. I strive to ensure students receive a world-class education in...
localocnews.com
Weekly message from Neighborhood Church: Be cautious, words wield power
Proverbs 25:11 A word fitly (well) spoken is like apples of gold in a setting of silver. Yes, words well-spoken can bring the beauty of affirmation and are so valuable to both the giver and receiver! I can remember, as I’m sure you do, those well-said words that brought inspiration after an accomplishment, encouragement in a struggle, affirmation after a victory, comfort in a loss, and reassurance through the ups and downs of life. Words do wield a great power that when spoken thoughtfully bring encouragement and empowerment to life. We each have that power to employ.
localocnews.com
Laguna Beach Filmmaker Releases 50th Anniversary Edition of Classic Surf Film ‘Five Summer Stories’
Before Laguna Beach resident Greg MacGillivray was nominated for Academy Awards for his IMAX films “Dolphins” and “The Living Sea,” before he managed to haul a huge, heavy camera up an icy mountain slope to film scenes for the IMAX film “Everest,” before he went to Hollywood and worked on such films as Stanley Kubrick’s “The Shining,” surf culture ruled his life.
localocnews.com
City Councilwoman Suzie Price more than double outraises mayoral opponent
New fundraising reports show Long Beach mayoral candidate and city councilmember Suzie Price raised over $81,805 in the reporting period from June 2 to June 30, more than twice the amount of career lobbyist opponent Rex Richardson. Reports also reveal that as Election Day approaches, Richardson faces an uphill battle with $76,481 in debt, while Price has $121,595 in the bank: a six-figure advantage.
localocnews.com
City Council Meeting Agenda for August 23, 2022
Our next City Council meeting is Tuesday, August 23. Items of interest are highlighted below. The entire agenda and reports can be viewed here: https://newportbeachca.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/68235/72. A study session will begin at 4 p.m. Agenda items include:. A discussion related to electric bicycles. Staff will discuss current regulations, enforcement, education and...
localocnews.com
2023 brings revitalization of Fiesta Village, reimagination of coaster classic and transformation of Knott’s Berry Farm Hotel
Knott’s Berry Farm and the Knott’s Berry Farm Hotel are proud to announce major changes debuting in 2023. Inside the park, Fiesta Village is being refreshed to further celebrate all the Hispanic cultural influences present in Southern California. The unveiling of the new Fiesta Village includes a reimagined Montezooma’s Revenge. The historic coaster will be renamed MonteZOOMa: The Forbidden Fortress, with an immersive storyline and new surprise thrills for its riders. And next door to the park, every aspect of the Knott’s Berry Farm Hotel — from the front desk and lobby to the guest rooms and hotel restaurant — will be transformed with brand new theming based on the theme park and its founders.
localocnews.com
I-405 Improvement Project construction alert: Week of Monday, August 22
For more information about this project, please contact the 405 Community Outreach Team at [email protected] or 888-400-8994, or visit octa.net/405improvement. Si prefiere recibir información en español, por favor llame este numero 888-400-8994. Nếu quý vị muốn nhận được thông tin này bằng tiếng Việt, xin vui lòng...
Comments / 0