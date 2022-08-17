Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A selection of Frequently Asked Questions regarding the mandating disclosure of property sales prices has been released by CBJ. Ordinance 2020-47(am) was adopted by the CBJ Assembly in October 2020 and requires that property buyers in the City and Borough of Juneau disclose certain information, including the sales price of the property, to the CBJ Assessor's office.

JUNEAU, AK ・ 2 DAYS AGO