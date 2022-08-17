Read full article on original website
Related
kinyradio.com
Perseverance Trail work planned for Monday
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - On Monday, Aug. 22nd, Perseverance Trail will undergo trail maintenance. The City and Borough of Juneau's Perseverance Trail will see a short closure to the public on Monday. The trail maintenance will take place from 7:00 am to 1:00 pm. Trail Mix will be helicoptering bulk...
kinyradio.com
NOTN 8-19 AM
The Alaska Department of Transportation said Thursday that the Montana Creek Bridge, located beyond the Hank Harmon Rifle Range, is closed to vehicle traffic until further notice. The City and Borough of Juneau Docks & Harbors Operations Committee moved, with unanimous consent, an item dealing with the development of the...
kinyradio.com
CBJ releases Mandatory Disclosure FAQ
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A selection of Frequently Asked Questions regarding the mandating disclosure of property sales prices has been released by CBJ. Ordinance 2020-47(am) was adopted by the CBJ Assembly in October 2020 and requires that property buyers in the City and Borough of Juneau disclose certain information, including the sales price of the property, to the CBJ Assessor's office.
kinyradio.com
Public comment period for Draft Blueprint Downtown Area Plan extended
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The public comment period for the Draft Blueprint Downtown Juneau Area Plan has been extended to Sept. 12. According to a press release, the CBJ want to hear from the community about the plan. Blueprint Downtown will establish a 20-year vision, goals, priorities and action strategies...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kinyradio.com
July jobs up 3 percent from July 2021
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - July job numbers were 3 percent above July 2021, an increase of 9,900 jobs with a more typical tourism season and the return of large cruise ships. Overall, the state’s job count remained 14,100 below July 2019. Over-the-year growth was strongest in leisure and hospitality,...
kinyradio.com
Skaflestad looks to take JKT's place in Alaska House of Representatives
Hoonah, Alaska (KINY) - Kenny Skaflestad, a commercial fisherman in Hoonah and former mayor there, is running to replace Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins in the House of Representatives in Juneau. Skaflestad, a Republican, and Democrat Rebecca Himschoot of Sitka, will face off in November for the seat.. So far in the primary,...
kinyradio.com
Community Day at the Eagle Valley Center offered families lunch, challenges and walks
Joshua Jarrett walks across a rope line at the SAIL challenge course, using hanging ropes to guide him. (Photo courtesy of Jasz Garrett/KINY) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - On Saturday from noon to 3:00 pm, Juneau Parks and Recreation, SAIL and Discovery Southeast hosted a Community Day at Amalga Meadow's Eagle Valley Center.
kinyradio.com
Montana Creek Bridge, near rifle range, closes to car traffic
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Department of Transportation said Thursday that the Montana Creek Bridge, located beyond the Hank Harmon Rifle Range, is closed to vehicle traffic until further notice. Pedestrian access remains open, but could be closed if the bridge's condition worsens. ADOT Spokesperson Sam Dapcevich said the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ktoo.org
Golden North Salmon Derby: Fishing, fun and fortune.
Guests: Ryan Beason, Territorial Sportsmen president. Shawn Hooton, Territorial Sportsmen vice president. The Golden North Salmon Derby is one of the longest running events in Juneau history and one of the Territorial Sportsmen’s main fundraisers. After 76 years, it continues to offer big prizes and big scholarships. Since the...
kinyradio.com
FEMA releases new National Tribal Strategy
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - FEMA released a national tribal strategy, the agency’s first, to better address its responsibilities to federally recognized tribal nations when responding to and preparing for disasters affecting tribal lands. The “2022-2026 FEMA National Tribal Strategy” provides FEMA with a roadmap to refine and elaborate on...
kinyradio.com
CCFR: Battery-operated scooter causes Thursday evening house fire
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Capital City Fire Rescue responded to s structure fire on Thursday evening in the Valley. On Thursday at approximately 7:20 p.m., CCFR responded to the 4100 block of Taku Boulevard for a residential structure fire. Upon arrival, fire personnel found smoke and a small fire inside...
kinyradio.com
Final results are in for 76th Golden North Salmon Derby
1 22.1 - King - Shawn Bethers - Auke Nu. The complete list of winners can be found by clicking here.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kinyradio.com
High School Harriers Stay the Course
The Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé Crimson Bears cross-country running team moves through the Treadwell Mine Ruins Trail. JDHS and Thunder Mountain host the Sayeik Invitational on Saturday. (Klas Stolpe/KINY) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - With the first prep cross-country race of the season set to begin at 10:30 a.m....
Comments / 0