5 Great Pizza Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
Five unforgettable and unique places to visit in North CarolinaVivid SnacksWilmington, NC
A mom of 3 went out to do some last-minute shopping and never came home. That was over 20 years ago.Fatim HemrajStoneville, NC
North Carolina Folk Festival takes place in September in GreensboroCheryl E PrestonGreensboro, NC
The Top Things to see and do in North CarolinaThe Planking TravelerHigh Point, NC
Three offenders received their GED's while incarcerated
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Three incarcerated people received their GED's through a GTCC program while in the detention center. The Guilford County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook about three people who worked diligently through the program by setting the example for the next class. They wrote the following statement congratulating...
macaronikid.com
Find a Little Free Library in Greensboro, High Point and Jamestown
Avoid the "summer slide" by getting your kids reading this summer!. A study by the University of Tennessee at Knoxville found reading just 12 books during the summer was as effective as summer school. How can we get our kids excited about reading?. One way is to let our kids...
Greensboro 8-year-old saves grandfather’s life
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro mother said her 8-year-old son saved his grandfather from drowning, and he barely even knows how to swim. It happened Thursday afternoon at the Terrace at Olde Battleground Apartments. Christian Matos and his grandfather do lots of things together, so it wasn’t unusual for the two to go to […]
Get paid to become an EMT | Rockingham County starting new EMT academy
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Rockingham County is starting a new EMT academy, partnering with Rockingham Community College (RCC) to train people with no medical experience to become EMTs, all while being paid by the county. EMS agencies across the country have struggled with staffing throughout the pandemic and Rockingham...
WXII 12
1 person injured in Kernersville drive by shooting
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — One person is injured after a drive by shooting in Kernersville Saturday morning, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were called to a home on Willoughby Drive near Vivian Street around 2:30 a.m. in regards to a drive by shooting. They found one person inside suffering from a gunshot wound.
triad-city-beat.com
ICYMI: 10+ new Triad restaurants that opened recently
In the midst/aftermath of the pandemic, it can be hard to keep track of what’s open, what’s new and what’s gone, especially in the food industry where turnover is quick and often quiet. So we’re here to share some of the newest food spots that have opened in the Triad recently. From sushi spots to a new deli, this list proves that there’s still a vibrant food scene here, all we have to do is support it!
Guilford County Sheriff addresses mold concerns in detention center
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Mold was found in inmate housing areas of the Guilford County Detention Center in early August, according to a press release from Sheriff Danny Rogers. The mold was discovered on the 3rd, 5th, and 7th levels of the jail. Sheriff Rogers also said they took...
Getting your pets ready for back-to-school changes
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Going back to school is never easy for the parents, the kids or your furry friends. A new school year means new schedules and it can be a big adjustment for your pets. Preparing for the change in schedule. Help your pets adjust to the new...
How Guilford County school is keeping high school football safe for students, spectators
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — As football season starts for many high schools around the Piedmont Triad area, new safety protocols are also being put in place as huge crowds gather at school stadiums. Counties around the state are putting school safety at the forefront before the school year starts and after-school activities like sports […]
macaronikid.com
3 MUST-DO events this Weekend in Winston-Salem, NC
Every Thursday, Macaroni KID Winston-Salem shares three things to do with your kids in Winston-Salem, NC over the weekend. Sometimes we throw in an event that allows Mom and Dad a date night too!. Here are Macaroni KID Winston-Salem's picks for the three MUST DO things to do in Winston-Salem...
Forsyth County deputy delivers new bike to child whose bike was stolen
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Forsyth County child has a brand new bicycle thanks to the efforts of a local church and a Forsyth County deputy. Earlier, Deputy Hooker with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a child’s bike being stolen. Once word got around about the bicycle theft, a […]
alamancenews.com
City manager sues ex-husband for more child support
Graham city manager Megan Garner has also filed a separate lawsuit in Alamance County civil district court to collect alleged outstanding child support payments from her ex-husband, Christopher L. Garner. Megan Garner had previously filed a defamation lawsuit in Alamance County superior court in June against a town councilwoman in...
Smaller triad school districts struggle to fill teacher vacancies
(WGHP) — Historically, it’s always been difficult to fill teacher vacancies for school districts, but what about the smaller city districts within them? There are 15 in the state, including here in the Piedmont Triad. The state recently transitioned the school district’s application system to add a national component to recruit teachers. That along with […]
Greensboro wants your input on the future of its pools and splashpads
GREENSBORO, N.C. — As we get closer to wrapping up summer, the city of Greensboro's Parks and Recreation Department wants your input on the future of nearly 10 aquatic facilities. The facilities include four pools and two spraygrounds. Lindley Pool. Peeler Pool. Warnersville Pool. Smith Community Pool. Keeley Park.
Ditch the pills. This Carolina company is weaving medication into clothing
(WGHP) — Greensboro has the Cone name. Winston-Salem has Hanes – names synonymous with textiles. Could Schindler be next? Jordan Schindler isn’t even from North Carolina – he grew up in Tuscon, Arizona and went to college at the University of Washington, in Seattle. But it was there that his journey to North Carolina began. “I was […]
High Point University
Family Friday Staff Feature: Gina Weathers
Gina Weathers has been a member of the HPU family for nearly 10 years. She is the assistant director of admissions for parent and alumni engagement, and connects parents of newly admitted students with parents of current and alumni HPU students. How do you contribute to HPU’s mission to ensure...
How a history teacher and 13 Black students shaped the civil rights movement
Sixty-four years ago Friday, 13 Black students sat at a whites-only lunch counter in downtown Oklahoma City, shaping the course of the civil rights movement. Other sit-ins, like the Feb. 1, 1960, protest by four Black college at Woolworth in Greensboro, N.C., were better known in the fight to end segregation.
Elkin Tribune
9 graduate from SCC truck driver program
Nine students graduated from Surry Community College’s Truck Driver Training program. Pictured here are, from left, front row, Lead Instructor Brandon Cockerham, Kevin Torres, John Sizemore, John Sherrill, Wesley Bell, Jorge Benitez and Instructor Dale Myers; back row, Instructor Charles Jester, Garrett Silver, Brian Woodle, Jeff Brown, Jesus Guzman and Instructor Perry Wagoner. (Submitted photo)
Mount Airy News
Saturday motorcycle accident claims one life
Shortly before 9 a.m. Saturday morning Surry County EMS and local rescue units were dispatched to the area of Olde Pilot Trail and Black Mountain Road in Pilot Mountain for a report of a traffic accident. Surry County Emergency Management Director Eric Southern confirmed Saturday evening that the single vehicle...
