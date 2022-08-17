ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
It’s a good thing Patrick Mahomes isn’t making news at KC Chiefs training camp: podcast

By Blair Kerkhoff
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 3 days ago

Quarterback battles and controversies are raging at several NFL training camps. But not in St. Joseph, where the Chiefs are humming along with Patrick Mahomes.

He has challenges, like getting on the same page with three new wide receivers. But it’s been a solid and quiet training camp for Mahomes.

On today’s episode of the SportsBeat KC podcast, Star beat writer Herbie Teope and columnist Sam McDowell discuss Mahomes’ progress at this year’s training camp and speculate about his 2022 season.

After a break, we hear from the newest Chief, defensive tackle Danny Shelton, a space-eater who bids to make an impact up front.

Story link :

Former 1st-round pick Danny Shelton has bounced around NFL. Can he stick with Chiefs?

Chiefs could look to adjust Patrick Mahomes' deal amid various new QB deals?

Given a deal that was $10M north of the previous NFL AAV record two summers ago, Patrick Mahomes. $45M-per-year pact fall to fourth. This offseason saw Aaron Rodgers surpass $50M per year and Deshaun Watson‘s fully guaranteed $46M-per-year pact lead to Kyler Murray signing for $46.1M on average. Mahomes received the $45M salary because he agreed to a 10-year extension, and the superstar Chiefs quarterback has said he is unconcerned about where is contract currently stands among QBs. But a source informed Pro Football Focus’ Doug Kyed the Chiefs could adjust his deal “sooner than later.” Mahomes, 26, has never been expected to play out his through-2031 contract. It will be passed many times between now and its expiration date. Lamar Jackson is almost certainly gunning for a deal north of that $45M figure. It does not look like the Chiefs will be addressing the contract this year, but in addition to Jackson, Russell Wilson should be expected to pass Mahomes’ pact by 2023. Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert will also be extension-eligible in January.
