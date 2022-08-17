It’s a good thing Patrick Mahomes isn’t making news at KC Chiefs training camp: podcast

Quarterback battles and controversies are raging at several NFL training camps. But not in St. Joseph, where the Chiefs are humming along with Patrick Mahomes.

He has challenges, like getting on the same page with three new wide receivers. But it’s been a solid and quiet training camp for Mahomes.

On today’s episode of the SportsBeat KC podcast, Star beat writer Herbie Teope and columnist Sam McDowell discuss Mahomes’ progress at this year’s training camp and speculate about his 2022 season.

After a break, we hear from the newest Chief, defensive tackle Danny Shelton, a space-eater who bids to make an impact up front.

