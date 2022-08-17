ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Tommy Dorfman Explains How Acting and ’13 Reasons Why’ Role Impacted Her Transition: “I Would Have Transitioned a Lot Sooner”

By Abbey White
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WKUrl_0hKrRKeM00

Tommy Dorfman is discussing her new relationship and how her work on Netflix hit 13 Reasons Why impacted the timing of her transition.

The actress was recently a guest on Rachel Bilson’s Broad Ideas podcast , where she gave an update about her personal and professional life. During the conversation, Dorfman — who divorced from her husband of six years, Peter Zurkuhlen, last year — confirmed she is engaged to a woman, though she did not identify her.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

While chatting about her new relationship, she told Bilson, “I fell in love with someone who doesn’t fetishize me,” noting the challenges around dating and relationships for trans people. She went on to describe the relationship as “very affirming.”

But during the conversation, Dorfman also opened up about what her transition experience has been like since she reintroduced herself in July 2021 . She compares the experience to her first year of sobriety while explaining that at least part of why she decided to transition only just last year was due in part to her work in Hollywood, and more specifically, her role on 13 Reasons Why .

“I think if I hadn’t booked that job I would have transitioned a lot sooner,” Dorfman explained. “I think because of my work being so tied to my body and face and identity, or whatever [a character] identified as, it delayed some of my growth and some of my maturation in my 20s. I made decisions that were just not aligned with how I really was or what I wanted — but out of fear.”

Dorfman also spoke about how her first year or so since reintroducing herself as a woman has been “very odd and confusing” with every day feeling different — similar to how she felt in that period right after becoming sober in her early 20s. “I think if you’re living with dysphoria, it’s not so dissimilar to living actively in alcoholism or addiction,” she said. “You’re living in a fog. You’re living underwater, basically.

“For me, I always felt like other people had a guidebook for life that I just did not [have],” she continued. “I would always be like, ‘How did you know how to brush your teeth twice a day?’ That’s crazy. Or, ‘You know how to make a bed?’ Or these simple basic human things that were just not available to me. Or, like, emotions. I was like, ‘You feel emotions outside of acting? That’s weird.’ The acting was the only way I could feel things until I started transitioning. Then it was like, boom!”

Dorfman previously said that after beginning to take estrogen in August, something the actress told Bilson her fiancée helped her with early on, she felt “grounded.”

“I can sleep now. I wake up moderately happy. I felt it hit, and I was like, ‘Let’s ride,’” she explained. “And as the testosterone leaves my body, I feel so much better. I’m more energized. I feel how I think I was always supposed to feel.”

Dorfman, who has chronicled her transition on social media, previously said her decision was spurred during the pandemic following a Calvin Klein campaign in New York for Pride. Seeing herself on a “big Lafayette Street billboard” gave her such dysphoria it helped push her toward transitioning.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Willow Smith Says Family’s “Humanness Sometimes Isn’t Accepted” Following Reaction to Will Smith Oscars Incident

Willow Smith says that the media cycle and industry response to her father slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars ceremony didn’t “rock me as much as” as other issues she’s personally faced. In an interview with Billboard, the 21-year-old singer and daughter of Will Smith addressed how the moment — which her father also recently opened up about in a lengthy Instagram post — has impacted her. She told the magazine that the attention and scrutiny that followed the incident ultimately hasn’t derailed her artistic endeavors, nor did it “rock me as much as my own internal demons.” More...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Jane Fonda Encourages Young People to Embrace Aging, Says She Regrets Facelift: “I Don’t Want to Look Distorted”

Jane Fonda says she is “not proud” of getting a facelift and never did any more cosmetic procedures because she was concerned she’d look “distorted” and might get addicted to it. In a new interview with Vogue, the Grace and Frankie actress opens up about her iconic career revolutionizing fitness and how she approaches wellness in her own life. In the process, the actress and long-time activist around several issues including climate, discusses her own history with facelifts, her thoughts on plastic surgery addiction and how she wants to help reframe people’s relationships to getting older. More from The Hollywood...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘General Hospital’ Actress Lindsey Pearlman’s Cause of Death Revealed

General Hospital actress Lindsey Pearlman’s cause of death has been revealed nearly six months after she was found dead in Los Angeles. According to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office, Pearlman died by suicide from sodium nitrite toxicity. The case was closed Aug. 1, the coroner’s office tells The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterRegal Owner Cineworld Evaluating "Strategic Options" as Admissions Fall "Below Expectations" Due to "Limited Film Slate"Florence Pugh Confirms Breakup With Zach Braff'Verzuz' Battle On: Timbaland, Swizz Beatz Sue Triller for $28M Pearlman, 43, had recurring roles on General Hospital and Chicago Justice and was found dead inside of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IndieWire

Lucy Liu Didn’t Even Realize ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Co-Star Cameron Diaz Had Retired for Eight Years

Cameron Diaz may be officially un-retired with a new Netflix film in the works, but her former “Charlie’s Angels” co-star Lucy Liu had no idea she had even left Hollywood. Diaz announced her retirement in 2018 with her last film role to date being 2014’s “Annie.” The “Holiday” alum formerly appeared alongside Liu in 2000’s “Charlie’s Angels” and its sequel, “Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle” in 2003.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rachel Bilson
Person
Calvin Klein
Person
Penelope Cruz
Person
Tommy Dorfman
Person
Andrew Garfield
Harper's Bazaar

Zoë Kravitz Is "Really Grateful" to Have Met Boyfriend Channing Tatum

Zoë Kravitz is speaking openly about her first impression of now-boyfriend Channing Tatum. In a new interview with WSJ. Magazine, Kravitz talked about working with Tatum for her directorial debut, Pussy Island. "When you make things with people it's a very sacred space, and when you're compatible with somebody...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Tony Dow, Who Played Wally Cleaver on ‘Leave It to Beaver,’ Dies a Day After Erroneous Announcement

Click here to read the full article. Tony Dow, the actor and director best known for playing the stalwart older brother Wally Cleaver to Jerry Mathers’ Beaver in the iconic series “Leave It to Beaver,” died Wednesday after it was incorrectly announced Tuesday that he had died. He was 77. “We have received confirmation from Christopher, Tony’s son, that Tony passed away earlier this morning, with his loving family at his side to see him through this journey. We know that the world is collectively saddened by the loss of this incredible man,” read the statement on his official Facebook page. His...
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Chris Rock addresses Will Smith slap after apology video: 'Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face'

Chris Rock referenced his now infamous Oscars slap during a tour stop in Atlanta, just hours after Will Smith released an apology video. In March, Smith slapped Rock on stage during the 2022 Academy Awards after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith's lack of hair, comparing her to a character in the movie G.I. Jane. Pinkett-Smith has been outspoken about her struggles with alopecia, which causes hair loss. Rock acknowledged the shocking moment during the Friday performance of his Chris Rock Ego Death World Tour.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Dysphoria#Suicide#Tribeca#Chanel
DoYouRemember?

Linda Hamilton Admits She’s Loved Arnold Schwarzenegger For 35 Years

It’s not unusual to hear of actors falling in love after meeting on a movie set or on stage, and the reason is not far-fetched: wonderful scene chemistry often triggers an affection between stars — an affection that can be ephemeral. However, Linda Hamilton’s feelings for Arnold Schwarzenegger is in a different category, their friendship spanning nearly 40 years since they first met on the set of 1984’s The Terminator.
CELEBRITIES
LADbible

Keanu Reeves lands his first major television role

Keanu Reeves has linked up with two other Hollywood superstars to take part in his first major television role in Devil in the City. Reeves will star in the series - produced by Martin Scorsese – which is based on Erik Larson's non-fiction novel which tells the stories of Daniel Burnham, who was the architect of the 1893 World’s Fair and the serial killer H.H. Holmes.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

Halle Berry and Van Hunt’s Relationship Timeline

Finding The One! Halle Berry found something special with Van Hunt and has enjoyed showing off her relationship to her fans. Berry was previously married three times: to David Justice from 1993 to 1997, to Eric Benét from 2001 to 2005 and to Olivier Martinez from 2013 to 2016. She shares son Maceo (born in 2013) with Martinez and daughter Nahla (born in 2008) with ex Gabriel Aubry.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Ron Howard’s Daughter, Bryce Dallas Howard, Says She Made ‘So Much Less’ Than Chris Pratt in the ‘Jurassic World’ Series

Once helmed by famed director Steven Spielberg, the Jurassic Park franchise received a revival thanks to Jurassic World releasing in 2015. Starring both Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt, the film gained praise for expanding on the original idea. It didn’t hurt that there were more than a few easter eggs hinting at the original movie. But while both Pratt and Howard acted in the movie, helping it gross almost $2 billion, apparently their compensation was drastically different. Although they starred in all three films of the Jurassic World trilogy, Howard revealed she received $2 million less than her co-star Chris Pratt who made $10 million.
MOVIES
International Business Times

Anne Heche Net Worth: How Rich Is 'Psycho' Actress?

American actress Anne Heche, who has been hospitalized for a week after her fiery car crash in Los Angeles, is in critical condition. With more than 80 acting roles over three decades, the actress has earned most of her fortune from the entertainment industry. As of 2022, Heche reportedly has a net worth of $4 million.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Amy Grant “Making Progress Every Day” After Bike Accident That Left Her Unconscious for 10 Minutes

Amy Grant‘s bike accident left her unconscious for nearly 10 minutes and with a concussion, but her team says her recovery is going well. Grant was hospitalized July 27 after she fell while on a bicycle ride with friends in Nashville.More from The Hollywood ReporterNicki Minaj to Receive Video Vanguard Award and Perform at 2022 MTV VMAsDespite 'Yellowstone' Snub, Popularity Is a Priority at the EmmysPeter Jackson Considered Hypnosis to Try and Forget 'The Lord of the Rings' “She is making progress every day,” a rep for Grant told Billboard on Sunday. “As Vince has announced during his concerts at the Ryman,...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
52K+
Followers
14K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy