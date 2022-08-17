Read full article on original website
Susan and Taylor take on Pump Up the Fun’s “Gellyball Challenge”
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Pump up the Fun in Barboursville, W.Va. has a new mess free and pain free alternative to paintball. Susan and Taylor took on thier “Gellyball Challenge.”. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid...
Mom hacks for the upcoming school year
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The school year brings with it a lot of stress, but there are a few things you can do to help lighten the load. Colleen Burns stopped by Studio 3 with some “mom hacks.”
National Potato Day with Farmer Lee Jones
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Whether baked, mashed or fried, Aug. 19 is the day to celebrate potatoes. Farmer Lee Jones stopped by Studio 3 in honor of National Potato Day.
Hometown Hero | Meleah Fisher
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - When it comes to helping students get back on track, one band director is the first to raise her hand-- even if it’s for a rival school. Meleah Fisher says it’s all about paying kindness forward. Fisher, who is this week’s Hometown Hero,...
Jurassic Quest is bringing prehistoric fun to Charleston, W.Va.
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Jurassic Quest is roaring into Charleston this weekend for some prehistoric fun. Dino Trainer Bethany and Prehistoric Nick stopped by Studio 3 with a preview. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through...
West Virginia beekeeping tradition about more than honey
HINTON, W.Va. (AP) — It seems that beekeepers in West Virginia have as much to learn from honeybees as they do each other. Beekeepers in the state are getting much more than honey; they are gaining knowledge and insights from their close-knit community. In Summers County, West Virginia, Mark Lilly grew up watching his grandfather […]
CAMC Foundation to hold “Margaritaville” fundraiser
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A fundraiser this weekend is raising money for a good cause, all while giving you the feel of a Jimmy Buffett concert. Robby Queen, Senior Development Officer for the CAMC Foundation, stopped by First Look at Four to talk about their “Margaritaville” fundraiser.
YMCA fights child hunger in America
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Studies show 1 in 6 children in America don’t know where their next meal will be coming from. Duron Jackson with the Huntington YMCA stopped by Studio 3 to talk about what they’re doing to combat that statistic. You can learn more about the...
“All Aboard” with the Junior League of Charleston
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kids in Charleston can climb aboard different machines this weekend. Candace Nelson and Taylor Bailey with the Junior League of Charleston stopped by Studio 3 to talk about their next evet, “All Aboard.”. You can learn more about the Junior League of Charleston on their...
Herd hosts Fan Day
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Camp ended Saturday afternoon for the Marshall football team and they spent a bit more time at Edwards Stadium with the Herd Faithful. Marshall hosted their annual Fan Day where a couple of hundred people got to meet with the team and have a poster signed. It’s now less than two weeks from the season opener against Norfolk State and WSAZ Sports talked with some of the players about how excited they are to finally take the field again.
Max Fleischer Cartoon Restoration Project
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Some local film collectors and animation enthusiasts are bringing forgotten films to light. David Humphreys stopped by First Look at Four to talk about the Fleischer Cartoon Restoration Project. You can learn more here.
Braley Care Homes
HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Caring for a loved one when they struggle with a health issue or approach end of life can be difficult for many. The owner of Braley Care Homes joins First Look at Four. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If...
Piper’s story | Cabell County’s #1 dog
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A dog rescued from the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal shelter has been given a very special title. Cabell County Assessor Irv Johnson presented Piper with the title ‘Cabell County’s #1 dog”. Piper’s health has improved greatly since being adopted by Chrissy McDonald.
The cost of caregiving
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Being a caregiver is very rewarding, but it can bring a major financial strain with it. Stacey Watson with Fidelity Investments stopped by Studio 3 to talk about the cost of caregiving.
Menards is coming to South Charleston
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A new home improvement store is coming to South Charleston. Mayor Frank Mullens confirmed to WSAZ.com that Menards will soon be breaking ground on a store location in the new Park Place development location just off westbound MacCorkle Avenue exit. Mayor Mullens said he is...
Elite Performance Academy celebrates 20 years
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Elite Performance Academy is celebrating 20 years of providing dance instruction to the region. Owner Anna Stone and instructor Maddie Sheils joined Susan Nicholas on First Look at Four. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in...
Fired Up Friday
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Join us as teams from Kentucky and Ohio launch into the 2022 high school football season. We have a preview of Ironton at Wheelersburg.
West Virginia newlyweds lose everything in Kanawha Co. flooding
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) — Just back from their honeymoon, newlyweds Hunter and Brooksanna McGary were ready to start their new life together. “We just renovated and moved in four months ago and just got married, and we put all our savings into renovating the house, and then you just blinked and… ” said the […]
West Virginia County Schools get “Friends with Paws”
Governor Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice today announced the next seven schools that will receive certified therapy dogs as a part of the First Lady’s Friends With Paws initiative. “Bringing these seven additional dogs into our Friends With Paws therapy dog program will greatly enhance our Communities In Schools initiative,” First Lady Cathy […]
Groundbreaking held for new wing of Jackson General Hospital
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A groundbreaking ceremony was held Aug. 19 for a new two-story wing at Jackson General Hospital. Officials with WVU Medicine Jackson General Hospital said the new wing will include a new emergency room with 14 private rooms, two triage rooms, trauma rooms, a decontamination room and a mental health room.
