WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Following the end of WWI, Weston and Lewis County experienced a boom regarding citizens looking for ways to get involved in their community and with this, the Chamber of Commerce and the Rotary Club of Weston were both created. Weston American Legion Post 4 also was created, and the Louis Bennett Jr. War Memorial and Public Library was established on Aug. 17, 1922. One hundred years later, and staff and volunteers are marking the anniversary with an open house and ribbon cutting on Friday, Aug. 26 at 2 p.m.

WESTON, WV ・ 13 HOURS AGO