WVNews
WVNews
Fairmont, West Virginia, hosts Tomato Festival, Palatine Park Legends Series
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Main Street Fairmont at Palatine Park offered a host of activities for Marion County residents Saturday, with a Hometown Market, Tomato Festival and the Palatine Parks Legends Series rocking Fairmont throughout the day. The day began with Main Street Fairmont’s Hometown Market, which was...
WVNews
Hundreds turn out to enjoy “Italian Bred” at Robinson Grand in Clarksburg, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — More than 500 people came to the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center on Saturday evening to enjoy “Italian Bred,” a one-person show by Candice Guardino. Sitting in her dressing room half an hour before the start of her show, Guardino said she...
WVNews
Barbour County Fair's return has the community abuzz
BELINGTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The return of the county fair after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 is a "big deal" for Barbour County, bringing back a sense of excitement and a symbol of the community. "Because we're in a rural area, we don't have a lot of...
WVNews
Harrison County (West Virginia) Schools' Family Day kicks off upcoming school year
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Students and their families learned last-minute back-to-school information from administrators and teachers Saturday during Harrison County Schools’ eighth annual Family Day at Meadowbrook Mall. “It’s a good kickoff for the school year,” Harrison County Superintendent Dora Stutler said. “We got to see students...
WVNews
Divorces
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The following divorces finalized in July in Harrison County Circuit Court were reported to WV News from the Office of Circuit Clerk Albert Marano. — Brooke Eden Wickenhofer from Lucas Alan Small-Johnston.
WVNews
2022 Liberty Mountaineers
WVNews
Watch for students, buses as Harrison County (West Virginia) Schools start again Wednesday
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Harrison County residents might have seen school buses out and about on Friday for their practice runs. Starting Wednesday, the buses will be transporting students as classes resume in Harrison County for the 2022-23 school year.
WVNews
Event held in Clarksburg, West Virginia, to mark arrival of first enslaved Africans in North America
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Kelly Miller Community Center was the site of an event Saturday morning marking Aug. 20, 1619, as the generally accepted date when the first enslaved Africans reached what would become the United States. “We are here today to recognize the day that the...
WVNews
Jackson's Mill Jubilee and Jane Lew Fireman's Arts and Crafts Fest set for Labor Day weekend
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Labor Day weekend is a busy one for Lewis County as two of the biggest events in the area are preparing to welcome guests. The long-running traditional events — the Jackson’s Mill Jubilee and the Jane Lew Fireman’s Arts and Crafts Festival — will both be held Friday, Sept. 2 through Sunday, Sept. 4.
WVNews
Turkey handles
WVNews
Louis Bennett, Jr. War Memorial and Public Library marks 100 years
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Following the end of WWI, Weston and Lewis County experienced a boom regarding citizens looking for ways to get involved in their community and with this, the Chamber of Commerce and the Rotary Club of Weston were both created. Weston American Legion Post 4 also was created, and the Louis Bennett Jr. War Memorial and Public Library was established on Aug. 17, 1922. One hundred years later, and staff and volunteers are marking the anniversary with an open house and ribbon cutting on Friday, Aug. 26 at 2 p.m.
WVNews
Hulley scores a hat trick as Grafton overwhelms Poca
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The only hat trick in Grafton junior midfielder Landen Hulley’s career was during a scrimmage. That is, until Saturday’s game versus Poca.
WVNews
Newly founded West Virginia SmallSat Center aims to boost state's footing in space commercialization
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Earlier this summer, West Virginia University and the NASA West Virginia Space Grant Consortium began partnering on the development of the West Virginia Small Satellite Center of Excellence, which officials hope will become a hub of technological and economic activity in the very near future.
WVNews
The start of something good
Well, by the end of the upcoming week, most students will be back in class and fall sports will be underway. But as Staff Writer Josiah Cork’s front-page story on Robert C. Byrd’s JROTC program reminds us, there is much more to school extracurricular activities than sports.
WVNews
Local Woman’s Club member receives GFWC Jennie Award
GFWC Woman’s Club of Fairmont member Mary Jo Thomas was recently recognized by the General Federation of Women’s Clubs with its Jennie Award. She was president of the Marion County Board of Education and is involved in the Marion County Chamber of Commerce, Rotary Club, Fairmont State University Alumni Association, East Fairmont High School Foundation, Fairmont Federal Credit Union Advisory Board, Rhododendron Girls State, and more.
WVNews
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The only hat trick in Grafton junior midfielder Landen Hulley’s c…
WVNews
WVU women continue opening homestand against Saint Joseph's
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University women’s soccer team continues its two-game, opening-weekend homestand against Saint Joseph’s on Sunday, Aug. 21, at 1 p.m. at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown. Last time out, West Virginia opened the 2022 campaign with a 0-0 draw against first-time...
