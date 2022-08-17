ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commodities & Future

Celsius subsidiary GK8 integrates with Polygon while looking for new owner

“This integration affords our customers more agility in managing their crypto assets, which is key to creating new revenue streams.”. Digital asset custody platform GK8 has integrated with Polygon, the blockchain development platform that leverages Ethereum’s ecosystem in what it claims to be a “more scalable, secure, and powerful manner”.
Genesis Global snatches CMO Jason Jhonson from metaverse company

The hire of Jhonson follows the announcement that Genesis raised $20 million in fresh funding from US banking giants, Bank of America, BNY Mellon and Citi. Genesis Global has appointed Jason Jhonson as Chief Marketing Officer of the low-code application development platform. Reporting to chief executive Stephen Murphy, Jhonson joins...
Gemini introduces staking, its second yield-generating product

Gemini, the cryptocurrency exchange founded by the Winklevoss twins, is launching its own staking service for retail and institutional customers in the United States (excluding New York), Singapore, and Hong Kong. Dubbed ‘Gemini Staking,’ the service enables users to earn dividends or interest on their digital assets for validating transactions...
