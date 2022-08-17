Read full article on original website
WLUC
Moosewood Nature Center, community partners host dino-orienteering workshop
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. kids explored the outdoors Friday while learning about fossils. The Moosewood Nature Center teamed up with the NMU Seaborg Center and the U.P. Children’s Museum to host Dino-Orienteering. Sixteen families learned how to use a compass and went on a scavenger hunt. The morning...
WLUC
Swick hosts annual Swicnic for employees
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. company treated its employees to a celebration Friday. Swick closed for the afternoon and hosted its annual Swicnic. The event featured raffles, a cornhole tournament, and even a mechanical bull. Back in Balance Massage and Peak Chiropractic also made appearances to help employees relax.
WLUC
Let’s Grow KI to host Fun with Food Funding
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. nonprofit is having fun with food this weekend. Let’s Grow KI is hosting Fun with Food Funding Saturday. Attendees can expect an afternoon of food demos and samples, foraging, food supply resources, and activities for kids. The event will feature speakers from Northern Michigan University, MARESA, and the DNR.
WLUC
Ore Dock Brewing Company celebrates 10th anniversary
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Ore Dock Brewing Company turned 10 years old this weekend. The brewery celebrated with a weekend of activities, music, and food trucks. Ore Dock offered limited beer releases including an anniversary ale brewed in collaboration with Barrel and Beam. Ore Dock’s co-owner says he’s excited about...
WLUC
LSCP holds ribbon-cutting ceremony to welcome Select Realty to its partnership
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Lake Superior Community Partnership (LSCP) added a business to its organization Thursday. The LSCP held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to welcome Select Realty to its partnership. LSCP connects businesses, organizations, leaders, and legislators to provide a legislative voice for programs and policies that it says strengthen its regional economy.
WLUC
UP Veteran of the Year honored at state fair
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Tracey Tippett served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1987 until 1992, rising to the rank of Sergeant. On Thursday, she was honored as the 2022 U.P. Veteran of the Year. “I am very honored, I am very humbled,” Tippett said. “We don’t do what we...
WLUC
MRHC special exhibit looks at locomotion in Marquette County through the years
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Regional History Center’s newest special exhibit takes a look at locomotion. It’s called railroads of Marquette County: Yesterday and Today. It features artifacts and information about railroads that were used for the iron ore industry, As well as trains used for transportation.
WLUC
Organizers, vendors take a look at the UP State Fair’s roots
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - While the U.P. State Fair is likely best known for its rides, fried food and even 4H, the very first fair in Delta County was in 1878 and had none of that. It was called the Agricultural Fair and held on Ogden Avenue in downtown Escanaba....
WLUC
New website explores relationship between NMU and UP
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new website has been launched that explores the relationship between Northern Michigan University and the Upper Peninsula. Dan Truckey, Director of the Beaumier U.P. Heritage Center, and his team have been working on the website for the past three years. The site, called ‘Maamawi Ozhigi/Together...
WLUC
Powell Township woman with dementia found safe
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Wednesday Aug. 17 around 7:30 PM, The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office and Marquette County Search and Rescue were called to locate a 75-year-old woman with dementia who walked away from her residence in Powell Township earlier that day. She was found in the woods,...
WLUC
8-20-22: NMU volleyball plays at Mackinac Island, Kingsford High School Invitational, and Marquette boys soccer
Comley was NMU athletic Director form 1987-2000. Forrest Karr leaves Wildcats to become Minnesota Duluth Athletic Director. Forrest Karr spent ten years as NMU Athletic Director. Updated: Aug. 17, 2022 at 4:12 AM UTC. Head Coach Josh buettner gets his basketball team ready for a three game series in Greece.
WLUC
Demand for substitute teachers high for many UP schools
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Teachers are an invaluable resource for schools and many districts are also needing more substitute teachers. Substitute teachers are a resource that many school districts rely on throughout the academic year. But many districts like Munising Public Schools are still searching for subs. Munising Public Schools...
WLUC
Michigan AG Dana Nessel visits Marquette Police Department
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan’s Attorney General, Dana Nessel, visited an Upper Michigan police department Friday. The Marquette Police Department was one of the first departments in Michigan to become an Accredited Agency, meaning they adopted law enforcement standards to increase effectiveness, transparency, and trust. The Attorney General visited the department for a tour and a presentation about the accreditation process.
WLUC
Michigan’s Attorney General Dana Nessel discusses Clean Slate UP program
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Attorney General Dana Nessel made an appearance at the Michigan Works! Marquette office Friday. She met with staff and clients who shared success stories from using the Clean Slate UP Program. Nessel said she strongly supports the work being done to help Upper Peninsula residents expunge their criminal records.
WLUC
Prisoner attack sends 4 Baraga Correctional Facility staff to hospital
BARAGA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Four staff from the Baraga Correctional Facility were hospitalized Thursday following an attack by prisoners. The Michigan Department of Corrections told TV6 that prison officers were monitoring the Level V (maximum security) yard activities when five prisoners began attacking the correctional staff who were monitoring them.
