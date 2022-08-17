ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marquette, MI

WLUC

Swick hosts annual Swicnic for employees

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. company treated its employees to a celebration Friday. Swick closed for the afternoon and hosted its annual Swicnic. The event featured raffles, a cornhole tournament, and even a mechanical bull. Back in Balance Massage and Peak Chiropractic also made appearances to help employees relax.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Let’s Grow KI to host Fun with Food Funding

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. nonprofit is having fun with food this weekend. Let’s Grow KI is hosting Fun with Food Funding Saturday. Attendees can expect an afternoon of food demos and samples, foraging, food supply resources, and activities for kids. The event will feature speakers from Northern Michigan University, MARESA, and the DNR.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Ore Dock Brewing Company celebrates 10th anniversary

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Ore Dock Brewing Company turned 10 years old this weekend. The brewery celebrated with a weekend of activities, music, and food trucks. Ore Dock offered limited beer releases including an anniversary ale brewed in collaboration with Barrel and Beam. Ore Dock’s co-owner says he’s excited about...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

LSCP holds ribbon-cutting ceremony to welcome Select Realty to its partnership

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Lake Superior Community Partnership (LSCP) added a business to its organization Thursday. The LSCP held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to welcome Select Realty to its partnership. LSCP connects businesses, organizations, leaders, and legislators to provide a legislative voice for programs and policies that it says strengthen its regional economy.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

UP Veteran of the Year honored at state fair

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Tracey Tippett served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1987 until 1992, rising to the rank of Sergeant. On Thursday, she was honored as the 2022 U.P. Veteran of the Year. “I am very honored, I am very humbled,” Tippett said. “We don’t do what we...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

New website explores relationship between NMU and UP

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new website has been launched that explores the relationship between Northern Michigan University and the Upper Peninsula. Dan Truckey, Director of the Beaumier U.P. Heritage Center, and his team have been working on the website for the past three years. The site, called ‘Maamawi Ozhigi/Together...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Powell Township woman with dementia found safe

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Wednesday Aug. 17 around 7:30 PM, The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office and Marquette County Search and Rescue were called to locate a 75-year-old woman with dementia who walked away from her residence in Powell Township earlier that day. She was found in the woods,...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Demand for substitute teachers high for many UP schools

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Teachers are an invaluable resource for schools and many districts are also needing more substitute teachers. Substitute teachers are a resource that many school districts rely on throughout the academic year. But many districts like Munising Public Schools are still searching for subs. Munising Public Schools...
MUNISING, MI
WLUC

Michigan AG Dana Nessel visits Marquette Police Department

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan’s Attorney General, Dana Nessel, visited an Upper Michigan police department Friday. The Marquette Police Department was one of the first departments in Michigan to become an Accredited Agency, meaning they adopted law enforcement standards to increase effectiveness, transparency, and trust. The Attorney General visited the department for a tour and a presentation about the accreditation process.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Michigan’s Attorney General Dana Nessel discusses Clean Slate UP program

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Attorney General Dana Nessel made an appearance at the Michigan Works! Marquette office Friday. She met with staff and clients who shared success stories from using the Clean Slate UP Program. Nessel said she strongly supports the work being done to help Upper Peninsula residents expunge their criminal records.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

Prisoner attack sends 4 Baraga Correctional Facility staff to hospital

BARAGA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Four staff from the Baraga Correctional Facility were hospitalized Thursday following an attack by prisoners. The Michigan Department of Corrections told TV6 that prison officers were monitoring the Level V (maximum security) yard activities when five prisoners began attacking the correctional staff who were monitoring them.
BARAGA, MI

