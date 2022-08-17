Read full article on original website
WJAC TV
Longtime Huntingdon Co. theater hosting 'Save the Theater' fundraiser this weekend
Huntingdon Co., PA (WJAC) — The Clifton 5 Theater in Huntingdon County is in danger of closing its doors. One manager from the theater says factors include bills and loans to pay from last year due to the pandemic, and people just not going to the theater. He says...
WJAC TV
Cambria County Special Olympics holds 25th annual golf tournament
Special Olympics of Cambria County will be hosting it's 25th Annual Golf Tournament on Thursday, Sept. 1, in the Windber Country Club in order to fundraise for their local athletes. They offer 9-year round sports to over 150 athletes and operate solely through the work of volunteers and donations. Unfortunately,...
WJAC TV
Altoona firefighters train with flash-over simulator
Firefighters in Altoona underwent special training Friday involving a flash-over simulator. A flash-over occurs when every item in a room rapidly ignites, with temperatures reaching well over 1,300 degrees. This was the first time the simulator, which came from the State Fire Academy in Lewistown, has been in Altoona thanks...
WJAC TV
Cambria County organizations teach Narcan administration amid national opioid epidemic
The Cambria County Drug Coalition partnered with Highlands Health, Behavioral Health of Cambria County and Cambria County Drug and Alcohol Program on Thursday, in order to teach members of our community how to administer the life-saving medication Naloxone or commonly known by its brand "Narcan", to those who have suffered an overdose.
WJAC TV
Staying alive: Hollidaysburg beats Mass. team to avoid elimination in LLWS
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Hollidaysburg lived to fight another day at the Little League World Series. Facing elimination, the team scored four runs in the fourth inning to beat the team from Middleboro, Mass. 7-5 Saturday night to advance in the Little League World Series. The team scored four runs...
WJAC TV
State police searching for missing Centre Co. woman and her 10-year-old daughter
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — State police in Rockview are searching for a missing Centre County woman and her 10-year-old daughter. Authorities say Crystal Oburn, 44, and her daughter were last seen at their residence, located along Bald Eagle Street in Blanchard, Liberty Township, on Aug. 5. Police say...
WJAC TV
Charges withdrawn against Johnstown man accused of abusing, strangling child, DA confirms
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Cambria County District Attorney's Office confirmed that charges have been withdrawn against a Johnstown man accused of abusing and strangling a child earlier this year. Police say in April, 52-year-old Ruben Dutton was initially charged following an alleged domestic disturbance along Mifflin...
WJAC TV
Johnstown mother accused of abusing, killing 14-month-old daughter to go to trial
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — A Johnstown woman accused of abusing and killing her 14-month-old daughter earlier this year will soon head to trial. Veronica Lewis appeared in Cambria County court Friday morning for a preliminary hearing where her charges were bound over. Lewis was charged in May with criminal...
WJAC TV
'Go back to where you came from:' Man charged with ethnic intimidation in Centre Co.
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Centre County say a Greensburg man is facing numerous charges, including ethnic intimidation, after being accused of harassing and physically assaulting a Hispanic teenager inside a store earlier this summer. Police allege that 23-year-old William Ring punched the teenager during an incident...
WJAC TV
PSP: Philipsburg man charged with homicide in Rush Township stabbing
According to a criminal complaint filed Saturday, a Philipsburg man has been charged with criminal homicide relating to a stabbing death in Rush Township on Friday. Police say they responded to a report of a stabbing at the 700 block of N. Front St. in Rush Township shortly after 5pm.
WJAC TV
Hollidaysburg loses opening game of LLWS; will play elimination game Saturday
Williamsport, PA (WJAC) — The Hollidaysburg Tigers Little League team battled to earn a spot in the Little League World Series and now they will have to battle again to stay alive in Williamsport. Hollidaysburg's opening game of the tournament did not go as planned, losing 8-3 to a...
