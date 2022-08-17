ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
WJAC TV

Cambria County Special Olympics holds 25th annual golf tournament

Special Olympics of Cambria County will be hosting it's 25th Annual Golf Tournament on Thursday, Sept. 1, in the Windber Country Club in order to fundraise for their local athletes. They offer 9-year round sports to over 150 athletes and operate solely through the work of volunteers and donations. Unfortunately,...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

Altoona firefighters train with flash-over simulator

Firefighters in Altoona underwent special training Friday involving a flash-over simulator. A flash-over occurs when every item in a room rapidly ignites, with temperatures reaching well over 1,300 degrees. This was the first time the simulator, which came from the State Fire Academy in Lewistown, has been in Altoona thanks...
ALTOONA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Centre County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Centre County, PA
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Grange Fair#Centre Co#Grangers Picnic#Rv

Comments / 0

Community Policy