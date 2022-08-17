Read full article on original website
Bodies recovered after 2 workers die in Edwardsville manhole
EDWARDSVILLE, Illinois — The bodies of two workers have been recovered after they were found dead Friday evening in a manhole at a residential job site. The city of Edwardsville said in a press release that officers were called to the 100 block of East Union Street shortly before 7 p.m. and found the two men. It's believed the workers had entered the manhole sometime in the late afternoon.
2 men die in Edwardsville construction accident
Police said the men were working in an underground area at a residential construction site. First responders are working to recover their bodies.
Bond Set At $150,000: Alton Police Arrest East Alton Man After Gunshot Report
ALTON - The Alton Police Department arrested Nathan A. Johnson, 37-year-old male, of East Alton, on Aug. 14, 2022. Johnson, of East Alton, was charged on Aug. 15, 2022, by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office with the offenses of Armed Habitual Criminal, Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, and Unlawful Possession of Weapons By a Felon.
Assistance is needed in locating a vehicle involved homicide
St. Louis police department needs assistance in locating a vehicle that is involved in a homicide.
Police say Taylorville couple arrested for meth
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Taylorville Police Department arrested a couple on Saturday in connection to meth distribution. Taylorville Police said they arrested James Assad, 50, and Brandi Hurley, 27, both from Taylorville. They were arrested and charged with possession of with intent to deliver 15-100 grams of meth. “The Community Action Team with several […]
2 of 3 suspects in custody after attempted carjacking, pursuit, police say
ST. LOUIS — Police officers said they were shot at by suspects trying to flee from an attempted carjacking Saturday afternoon, and police took two of the three suspects into custody. Police said the attempted carjacking left a man shot in the hand and injured, and two of the...
Authorities want vacationers in the Ozarks to protect their vehicles
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A TikTok trend is proving costly, causing the number of stolen KIA’s and Hyundai’s to skyrocket. This trend is hitting close to home. St. Louis investigators report thieves have swiped more than 1,000 of those cars. Auto shop employees said car clubs or steering...
Man charged with 1st-degree murder in death of Cahokia Heights woman
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — A man has been charged in the death of a Cahokia Heights woman in April. Cedric D. Allen, 29, has been charged with first-degree murder for the death of 33-year-old Camesha McCline, Illinois State Police announced Friday. On April 20, East St. Louis and...
Two injured in crash on College Avenue
A late-morning crash Thursday in Alton sent both drivers to the hospital for observation. Alton Police say it happened just before eleven at College Avenue and Homer Adams Parkway. A white Chevrolet and brown Kia collided. Police say the drivers were in stable condition when taken to Alton Memorial. No...
Police are investigating a homicide in north St. Louis
The police are investigating a homicide that took place on June 21 at a gas station.
Driver killed in Hartford crash identified
A two-vehicle traffic accident on Route Three at 7th Street in Hartford, Tuesday afternoon, claimed the life of a Bethalto man. The Madison County coroner’s office identified the victim as 63-year-old Jeffrey Hasenjaeger. Investigators say Hasenjaeger was headed southbound on Route 3 and turned east onto 7th Street, where...
1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting near Creve Coeur
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting that happened in unincorporated St. Louis County overnight. Police tell News 4 that the shooting happened just before 3:30 a.m. in the 10300 block of Tuxford Drive, which is just north of Olive and Lindbergh. Both men were taken to a hospital, where one of them died. The other man is expected to survive.
Second man charged in Carondelet double killing
ST. LOUIS — A second St. Louis man was charged Thursday in a double homicide last week in the city's Carondelet neighborhood stemming from what police said was a dispute over missing drugs. Ivyon R. Houston, 20, of the 6100 block of Alaska Avenue, was charged with two counts...
3 local heroes honored for saving drowning 4-year-old in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — On Friday, three good Samaritans were honored in Jefferson County for saving a little girl from drowning back in June. It was a hot Sunday in June when 4-year-old Lilianna and her mom Nichole Josephson were out kayaking with the family on Big River and Lilianna got pulled underwater.
Two face aggravated battery charges following separate incidents
Aggravated battery charges have been filed in Marion County Court in connection with two separate cases. 33-year-old Brandon Brown of West Frankford has been charged with aggravated battery after allegedly striking a nurse in the leg with his foot. Centralia Police say Brown was being treated at the physiatrist department at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital when the incident occurred. The bond was set at $5,000. Brown was ordered to have no contact with the alleged victim or St. Mary’s Hospital and to follow any recommended mental health treatment if he posts bond.
Contact 2: Trash complaints in Madison County, Illinois
“If someone comes and tells you, ‘Hey, Mike I’ll take care of you. I’ll mow your grass every Friday,’ and you’re not getting it mowed on Friday, then what?”
2 men shot and killed in south St. Louis
DUTCHTOWN, Mo. — Homicide investigators were called to the scene of a double shooting Thursday night in south St. Louis. St. Louis police responded to a shooting call shortly after 8:30 p.m. Thursday on the 3700 block of Minnesota Avenue in the Gravois Park neighborhood, just north of the Dutchtown neighborhood.
St. Louis police ask for help identifying vehicle wanted in homicide
ST. LOUIS — Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a vehicle wanted in relation to a July homicide in the Central West End. Shortly before 6 p.m. on July 30, police found Tyrone Roseburrow, 48, lying on a sidewalk in the 4400 block of Forest Park Avenue with gunshot wounds. The Jennings man was rushed to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Weapons, drugs and alcohol charges filed in Madison County
EDWARDSVILLE — Several weapons, drug and alcohol related sets of charges were filed Tuesday by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. Duane A Reams, 35, of the 4400 block of E. Golike Lane, Bethalto, was charged Aug. 16 with unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, a Class 2 felony; and unlawful possession of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony.
Duo arrested and charged after ‘brazen’ shoplifting spree in St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A St. Louis man and woman face nearly two dozen combined felony charges in St. Louis County in connection with a shoplifting spree that authorities say lasted more than a year. St. Louis County prosecutors alleged in court documents that George Lampley, 34, and Lucretia...
