Bethalto, IL

5 On Your Side

Bodies recovered after 2 workers die in Edwardsville manhole

EDWARDSVILLE, Illinois — The bodies of two workers have been recovered after they were found dead Friday evening in a manhole at a residential job site. The city of Edwardsville said in a press release that officers were called to the 100 block of East Union Street shortly before 7 p.m. and found the two men. It's believed the workers had entered the manhole sometime in the late afternoon.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
edglentoday.com

Bond Set At $150,000: Alton Police Arrest East Alton Man After Gunshot Report

ALTON - The Alton Police Department arrested Nathan A. Johnson, 37-year-old male, of East Alton, on Aug. 14, 2022. Johnson, of East Alton, was charged on Aug. 15, 2022, by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office with the offenses of Armed Habitual Criminal, Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, and Unlawful Possession of Weapons By a Felon.
EAST ALTON, IL
WCIA

Police say Taylorville couple arrested for meth

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Taylorville Police Department arrested a couple on Saturday in connection to meth distribution. Taylorville Police said they arrested James Assad, 50, and Brandi Hurley, 27, both from Taylorville. They were arrested and charged with possession of with intent to deliver 15-100 grams of meth. “The Community Action Team with several […]
TAYLORVILLE, IL
advantagenews.com

Two injured in crash on College Avenue

A late-morning crash Thursday in Alton sent both drivers to the hospital for observation. Alton Police say it happened just before eleven at College Avenue and Homer Adams Parkway. A white Chevrolet and brown Kia collided. Police say the drivers were in stable condition when taken to Alton Memorial. No...
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Driver killed in Hartford crash identified

A two-vehicle traffic accident on Route Three at 7th Street in Hartford, Tuesday afternoon, claimed the life of a Bethalto man. The Madison County coroner’s office identified the victim as 63-year-old Jeffrey Hasenjaeger. Investigators say Hasenjaeger was headed southbound on Route 3 and turned east onto 7th Street, where...
HARTFORD, IL
KMOV

1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting near Creve Coeur

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting that happened in unincorporated St. Louis County overnight. Police tell News 4 that the shooting happened just before 3:30 a.m. in the 10300 block of Tuxford Drive, which is just north of Olive and Lindbergh. Both men were taken to a hospital, where one of them died. The other man is expected to survive.
CREVE COEUR, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Second man charged in Carondelet double killing

ST. LOUIS — A second St. Louis man was charged Thursday in a double homicide last week in the city's Carondelet neighborhood stemming from what police said was a dispute over missing drugs. Ivyon R. Houston, 20, of the 6100 block of Alaska Avenue, was charged with two counts...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
southernillinoisnow.com

Two face aggravated battery charges following separate incidents

Aggravated battery charges have been filed in Marion County Court in connection with two separate cases. 33-year-old Brandon Brown of West Frankford has been charged with aggravated battery after allegedly striking a nurse in the leg with his foot. Centralia Police say Brown was being treated at the physiatrist department at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital when the incident occurred. The bond was set at $5,000. Brown was ordered to have no contact with the alleged victim or St. Mary’s Hospital and to follow any recommended mental health treatment if he posts bond.
CENTRALIA, IL
5 On Your Side

2 men shot and killed in south St. Louis

DUTCHTOWN, Mo. — Homicide investigators were called to the scene of a double shooting Thursday night in south St. Louis. St. Louis police responded to a shooting call shortly after 8:30 p.m. Thursday on the 3700 block of Minnesota Avenue in the Gravois Park neighborhood, just north of the Dutchtown neighborhood.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

St. Louis police ask for help identifying vehicle wanted in homicide

ST. LOUIS — Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a vehicle wanted in relation to a July homicide in the Central West End. Shortly before 6 p.m. on July 30, police found Tyrone Roseburrow, 48, lying on a sidewalk in the 4400 block of Forest Park Avenue with gunshot wounds. The Jennings man was rushed to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Weapons, drugs and alcohol charges filed in Madison County

EDWARDSVILLE — Several weapons, drug and alcohol related sets of charges were filed Tuesday by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. Duane A Reams, 35, of the 4400 block of E. Golike Lane, Bethalto, was charged Aug. 16 with unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, a Class 2 felony; and unlawful possession of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
St. Louis local news

 https://www.ksdk.com/

