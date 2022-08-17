Derek Kellogg returns as UMass Minutemen basketball assistant coach

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – UMass Amherst head coach Frank Martin announced Wednesday that Derek Kellogg will be returning to the team as an assistant coach.

Derek Kellogg was the head coach of the Minutemen for nine season, including their NCAA tournament in 2013-14, which was the first bid for Massachusetts since the 1997-87 season. Kellogg helped the team to three 20-win seasons as head coach. During the 2011-12 season, the team made their first postseason appearance since 2008, which was the fourth team in NIT history to reach the semifinals by winning three straight road games.

“After four months here, the last thing that I ever thought would be a reality in our vision to connect the past with the present and reconnect UMass basketball with success would be available at this moment, allowing us to hire Derek Kellogg as a member of our staff,” said Martin. “Derek is a very accomplished coach in this industry that we are fortunate to have back providing us the ability to continue to connect the UMass basketball family and continue to grow it and make it special like he lived it as a player and a coach.”

Kellogg is a Springfield native and played on the UMass team that won four Atlantic 10 regular season and tournament titles and was part of a 111-24 record during his four years on the team.

“Adding a coach that knows and loves UMass is a huge victory for our men’s basketball program,” said director of athletics Ryan Bamford. “Derek Kellogg cares deeply about the University of Massachusetts and is truly invested in rebuilding our proud program. This is a tremendous hire by Coach Martin. It is great to have Derek, Nicole and Max back in maroon and white.”

In 2017, Kellogg was fired from the team following a poor conference season. He was the highest paid public employee in the state and the only person making more than $1 million at the time. Matt McCall became the new head coach from 2017 to 2022 and now Frank Martin leads the team.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.