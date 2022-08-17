ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, NY

New Amsterdam bus routes free for first weeks

By Jay Petrequin
 3 days ago

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Anyone taking a ride in Montgomery County will be able to get on any CDTA bus for free for the next month. The Capital District Transportation Authority is bringing new service to Montgomery County starting on Aug. 28 – and for the first few weeks, riders won’t have to pay a cent.

On Wednesday, the CDTA announced free fares for all riders of the new service’s four routes, starting Sunday, Aug. 28, and running until Sunday, Sept. 18. Starting the following Monday, a standard $1.50 fare per ride will be imposed.

“We are thrilled to welcome Montgomery County on board,” said Carm Basile, CEO of CDTA. “During this initial rollout, we will offer free fares to customers to get them acquainted with our system and make it seamless for them to ride. We cannot thank our partners, and the community enough for their support and help to bring CDTA service to the people of Montgomery County.”

Bus service starts for Montgomery County on Sunday, Aug. 28. Routes include:

  • Route #600 (Neighborhood Belt Line)
    • Serving Amsterdam neighborhoods via Church Street, Clizbe Avenue, Guy Park Avenue, Division Street and Route 30
    • Runs Monday-Friday, 6:15 a.m. – 9 p.m; Saturday, 8:45 a.m. – 6:15 p.m.; Sunday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • Route #601 (South Side and Route 30)
    • Serving South Amsterdam and Route 30 via Bridge Street, Market Street and Wallins Corner Road.
    • Runs Monday-Friday, 6:15 a.m. – 9 p.m.; and Saturday, 9 a.m. – 6:15 p.m.
  • Route #602 (Amsterdam to Schenectady)
    • Connects Amsterdam to Schenectady via Guy Park Avenue, Division Street, East Main Street and the Mohawk Turnpike (Route 5)
    • Runs Monday-Friday, 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Route #560 (Thruway Xpress)
    • Connects Montgomery County to Albany via I-90
    • Runs Monday-Friday. Morning trips will be 6:15 a.m. – 8:45 a.m. Afternoon trips will be noon – 2:45 p.m. Evening trips will be 3:45 – 7 p.m.
In advance of the service starting up, CDTA has been running educational sessions to keep residents up to date and informed on the routes. The next educational session is set for Tuesday, Aug. 23, from 6-7 p.m. at Amsterdam City Hall, located at 61 Church St. in the city of Amsterdam.

NEWS10 ABC

5 things to know this Friday, August 19

Today's five things to know include a fatal hit-and-run in Clifton Park, the arrest of famed horse trainer Chad Brown, and a Port Jervis woman missing for over a month found dead. And yes, there is lighter news, too!
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

