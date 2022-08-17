Read full article on original website
How Safe Is Rockford, Illinois For A First Time Visitor?
On the surface, Rockford seems like a pretty decent city to explore. The fact that we even have to ask how safe this town is makes me very sad. I've lived in Rockford my entire life and don't think I have ever told my out-of-town friends not to visit. More times than not I just say come for the weekend because there's so much more to do and see than during the work week - like City Market!
Last day of Winnebago County Fair
PECATONICA, Ill. (WTVO) — Sunday is the last day to check out the Winnebago County Fair. The last county fair in the stateline will open its gates at noon in Pecatonica. It will cost $5 to get in, and residents can get a ride band for the Midway for $25. The fair will wrap up […]
WIFR
Belvidere resident feels ‘violated’ by damage to vehicle on property
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Police say several residents in Belvidere who parked on the street woke up the next morning with severely damaged cars. Alex Boehm was in disbelief when he pulled up to his house in Belvidere and saw the passenger window and mirror of his 2018 Dodge Charger smashed and the body keyed several times. This cost him $4,500 in damages.
WIFR
Free cake for Rockford residents on September 1st
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford residents can get the opportunity to receive free cake on Thursday, September 1st. Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday. The first 250 people who walk into the bakery will receive their free cake. This event is very limited so be sure to line...
2 adults, 1 teen shot on Rockford’s Conklin Drive
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say two adults and a teen were shot Thursday night. Police did not provide further details, except to say that the injuries were not thought to be life-threatening. The shooting happened in the 2700 block of Conklin Drive around 9:15 p.m.
Backpack and School Supply Giveaways in the Stateline
If you’re in need of free backpacks or school supplies for your kids this year, several Stateline businesses and organizations can help! We’ve put together a list of places offering backpack and school supply giveaways so your kids can start the school year off with everything they need.
Rockford man charged with grooming child over the internet
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say they have arrested Daniel Garcia, 35, for reportedly having inappropriate contact with an underage child over the internet. Police said they were sent to investigate Garcia’s behavior on Friday, June 24th. The victim was said to be under the age of 13 and was someone whom he knew. […]
nbc15.com
Five to six shots heard outside a hotel, Madison police say
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Five to six gunshots were heard outside of a hotel yesterday, however no damage or injured persons were found, according to the Madison Police Department. The MPD says officers located six 9mm casings on the street in front of the Comfort Inn and Suites on John...
Rockford’s public pools close Sunday
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — As one season begins, another ends. Saturday was not the best day for a swim, but Sunday was better. That was a good thing, as Sunday was the last chance to hit up a Rockford Park District Pool. Both Harkins Aquatic Center and Sand Park Pool will close on Sunday. Alpine […]
South Beloit thief breaks into home, steals water pipes
SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WTVO) — South Beloit Police say officers were called to a reported burglary in process and caught the thief in the act. According to police, the burglary happened in the 600 block of Gardner Street on Wednesday, August 17th. A sergeant was in the area and arrived to the call quickly, and […]
Construction crews accidentally set Rockford business on fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford business was accidentally set on fire Friday as construction crews were working on the roof. According to the Rockford Fire Department, firefighters were called out to Heartwood Creations, at 225 12th Street, around 10:46 a.m. for a reported fire. Authorities said the cause was due to accidental ignition of […]
WIFR
3 arrested for public indecency by Winnebago Co. deputies
(WIFR) - Complaints of suspicious activity in area forest preserves prompted an undercover investigation which resulted in three arrests this week. Thomas S. Titock, 60, of Maple Park, Ill., Richard D. Wince, 67, of Kirkland, Ill. and Tommy Mercer, 68, of Rockford all face public indecency charges. The investigation was...
Does This Popular Local Bakery Have The Best Donuts In Rockford?
Since I've been writing a ton about food lately, we need to address the best part of dinner... the dessert, of course!. I've talked about pizza, guac, queso, tacos, and burgers recently. What I haven't had you help me debate about were donuts. I know we all gravitate toward a certain donut when we get the craving. I always go for a filled long john or a custard filled donut. Why? They're filling and actually satisfy your taste buds! So, I decided to go on the hunt to find the BEST donuts in the Rockford and surrounding areas.
