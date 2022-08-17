ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Bad Accident In Loves Park

Where at: Forest Hills Rd and Park Terrace Dr area. At approximately 3:00 this afternoon emergency personnel were called to the area of Forest Hills Road and Park Terrace Drive in Loves Park for a auto accident. The accident is being described as a two vehicle, possible rear end collision...
LOVES PARK, IL
97ZOK

How Safe Is Rockford, Illinois For A First Time Visitor?

On the surface, Rockford seems like a pretty decent city to explore. The fact that we even have to ask how safe this town is makes me very sad. I've lived in Rockford my entire life and don't think I have ever told my out-of-town friends not to visit. More times than not I just say come for the weekend because there's so much more to do and see than during the work week - like City Market!
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Last day of Winnebago County Fair

PECATONICA, Ill. (WTVO) — Sunday is the last day to check out the Winnebago County Fair. The last county fair in the stateline will open its gates at noon in Pecatonica. It will cost $5 to get in, and residents can get a ride band for the Midway for $25. The fair will wrap up […]
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
WIFR

Belvidere resident feels ‘violated’ by damage to vehicle on property

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Police say several residents in Belvidere who parked on the street woke up the next morning with severely damaged cars. Alex Boehm was in disbelief when he pulled up to his house in Belvidere and saw the passenger window and mirror of his 2018 Dodge Charger smashed and the body keyed several times. This cost him $4,500 in damages.
BELVIDERE, IL
WIFR

Free cake for Rockford residents on September 1st

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford residents can get the opportunity to receive free cake on Thursday, September 1st. Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday. The first 250 people who walk into the bakery will receive their free cake. This event is very limited so be sure to line...
ROCKFORD, IL
StatelineKids

Backpack and School Supply Giveaways in the Stateline

If you’re in need of free backpacks or school supplies for your kids this year, several Stateline businesses and organizations can help! We’ve put together a list of places offering backpack and school supply giveaways so your kids can start the school year off with everything they need.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Multiple Shooting Victims Reported In Rockford Tonight

At approximately 9:15 this evening emergency personnel were called to the 2700 block of Conklin Drive in Rockford for reports of three possible shooting victims. A house was reportedly sprayed by bullets and people inside, reportedly a mother and daughter were hit. *Updated that two adults and one juvenile were...
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

Five to six shots heard outside a hotel, Madison police say

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Five to six gunshots were heard outside of a hotel yesterday, however no damage or injured persons were found, according to the Madison Police Department. The MPD says officers located six 9mm casings on the street in front of the Comfort Inn and Suites on John...
MADISON, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford’s public pools close Sunday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — As one season begins, another ends. Saturday was not the best day for a swim, but Sunday was better. That was a good thing, as Sunday was the last chance to hit up a Rockford Park District Pool. Both Harkins Aquatic Center and Sand Park Pool will close on Sunday. Alpine […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

3 arrested for public indecency by Winnebago Co. deputies

(WIFR) - Complaints of suspicious activity in area forest preserves prompted an undercover investigation which resulted in three arrests this week. Thomas S. Titock, 60, of Maple Park, Ill., Richard D. Wince, 67, of Kirkland, Ill. and Tommy Mercer, 68, of Rockford all face public indecency charges. The investigation was...
ROCKFORD, IL
97ZOK

Does This Popular Local Bakery Have The Best Donuts In Rockford?

Since I've been writing a ton about food lately, we need to address the best part of dinner... the dessert, of course!. I've talked about pizza, guac, queso, tacos, and burgers recently. What I haven't had you help me debate about were donuts. I know we all gravitate toward a certain donut when we get the craving. I always go for a filled long john or a custard filled donut. Why? They're filling and actually satisfy your taste buds! So, I decided to go on the hunt to find the BEST donuts in the Rockford and surrounding areas.
ROCKFORD, IL

