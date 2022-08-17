ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts RMV online transactions unavailable overnight

By Ashley Shook
 3 days ago

(WWLP) – The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) has announced that online transactions will be unavailable temporarily this week.

Starting Wednesday at 11 p.m. all online transactions will be unavailable. Online payments will become available again Thursday morning starting at 3 a.m.

Workshop for those seeking Massachusetts ID and license to be held in Springfield

Massachusetts RMV warn of phishing scams through text, email

The RMV is also warning residents of text messages and emails claiming to be the department in an attempt to get your information.

All transactions or renewals of licenses and registration are performed only on Mass.gov/RMV . Customers are asked to be aware of texts or emails claiming to be MassDOT or the RMV in an attempt to get your information. Fraudulent messages sent to residents may contain links to fake websites.

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

